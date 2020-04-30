Customer Insights: It's time to get personal

During this webinar, Qassem Naim, Head of Data and Tech at FCB NZ (one of the largest global advertising agencies) joined us to discuss how excellent customer experience starts by getting personal. To do this right, it is important to understand how each customer interacts with your business. We then looked at how the Dynamics 365 Customer Insights platform can help you unify customer data from any touchpoint and personalise the buying experience for each customer through AI-driven insights and recommendations.



