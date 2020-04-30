Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUSTOMER INSIGHTS It’s time to get personal IN ASSOCIATION WITH
Introducing your speakers… Travis Barker GM Market Development Data & AI Qassem Naim Head of Data & Tech FCB NZ Rowan Mill...
It’s time to get personal
Let’s talk data
Activating on insights
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Let’s walk through a scenario…
Example scenario – Retail - loyalty and eCommerce Web Loyalty Mobile App Wi-Fi Weather Data Jeff J SmithGeoff SmithGeoff S...
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Data Sources
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Unify - Map
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Unify - Match
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Unify - Merge
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Measures
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Segments
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Activities
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Unified Customer Profiles Geoff Smith Melbourne, VIC Australia Geoff Smith Geoff Smith...
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Extending the solution – Customer Engagement
Extending Customer Insights
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Extending the solution – Power BI
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Extending the solution – Power Platform
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Demo Custom Intelligence Models – Azure Machine Learning
Dynamics 365 Customer Insights 2020 Wave 1 – Key upcoming features CUSTOMER INSIGHTS 2020 WAVE 1 • Bring your own Data Lak...
Next Steps
Check out our offers on Microsoft AppSource The ONLY Customer Insights offers on the AppSource marketplace (AU & NZ) Next ...
Contacts:
https://www.empired.com/cxreimagine https://www.intergen.co.nz/cxreimagine
https://fcb.co.nz/news/annual-martech-survey/
Questions?
Thank you! For more information please follow or contact us here: Linkedin.com/company/empired-ltd Facebook.com/empiredltd...
×