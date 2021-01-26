Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADHD Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder
ADHD:  Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a neurobehavioral disorder defined by symptoms of :  Inattention  Hy...
Etiology:  It is multifactorial in origin.  Has genetic, environmental and neural contributions.  Candidate genes inclu...
Epidemiology:  The male to female ratio is 2 to 6:1,  with greater male predominance for the hyperactive/impulsive & com...
Diagnosis:  Diagnosis of children (< 16 years) requires: • At least 6 symptoms of inattention • Or 6 symptoms of hyperact...
Diagnosis:  Symptoms of inattention:  Experiencing frequent forgetfulness in daily activities  Becoming easily distract...
Diagnosis:  Symptoms of hyperactivity:  Talking excessively  Acting as if “driven by motor”  Having difficulty in play...
Diagnosis:  Symptoms of ADHD, particularly impulsivity & inattention, persist into adolescence and adulthood in 60-80% of...
Clinical Manifestations:  ADHD is diagnosed clinically by history.  A physical exam is essential to identify medical (e....
Differential Diagnosis:  Psychiatric conditions  Oppositional defiant disorder  Conduct disorder  Anxiety disorder  D...
Treatment: Generic Medication Brand Name Initial Max Dose Duration (h) Stimulants Mixed amphetamine salts Adderall 2.5 mg-...
Treatment:  Stimulant medications are the first-line agents for treatment of ADHD.  Stimulant medications are available ...
Complications: • ADHD may be associated with: • Academic underachievement • Poor self-esteem • And difficulties in interpe...
Prevention:  Limit television & video game times as these activities reinforce short attention span.  Child-rearing prac...
The End
