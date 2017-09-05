AllEvents event manager for Joomla, presentation at Joomladay2016

Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
AllEvents 3.4 - Gestionnaire d'évènements pour Joomla
Etes-vous à la bonne session ? Vous avez un site Joomla ou vous souhaitez passer sur Joomla. Vous ...
Emmanuel Lecoester Pseudo : elecoest Développeur occasionnel Joomla depuis 2011, spécialisé dans l...
Page 5 Intuitive Simple Efficace Une extension
Evénements Inscriptions Paiements Modules, Plugins Responsive Pour Joomla Frontend / Backend Résea...
Version Starter La version Starter est parfaitement opérationnelle et convient à un grand nombre d...
Agenda Gérer différents calendriers Evènements Gérer des évènements, même récurrents Paiements Fai...
Rating Ajouter différents champs "Note" pour vos évènements E-Mailing, information Communiquer aup...
Plugin AE Rating, AlphaUserPoint, CBUsers, JComments Plugin Social Social, twitter card, open grap...
Rappels (Reminders) Mettre en place la notion de rappel sur les évènements Reportings Mise en plac...
Nous pensions que AllEvents ne pouvait pas répondre à nos besoins particuliers. Au final, avec que...
…dans leurs sites Page 13
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
Twitter Hashtag #jd16fr
contact@allevents3.com https://www.facebook.com/com.allevents/ https://www.twitter.com/elecoest ht...
Remerciements Page 26 Merci à Christophe Avonture, initiateur du composant Merci à vous qui restez...
  • Après le bienvenu

    1 - Mise en perspective de la présentation : vos attentes ?

    Vous êtes en charge d’un site Joomla. Vous avez différents évènements et vous souhaitez communiquer autour. Vous recherchez une extension pour cela ? AllEvents répondra à ce besoin.


    AllEvents fait partie des meilleures applications de gestion d’évènements

    2- Nous ne sommes pas les numéros 1 !
    Sur quels critères baser un composant N°1 ? #downloads (10000 / an) ? #users ? La langue ? Le positionnement google ?
    Je peux néanmoins vous assurer que AllEvents est une solution simple, intuitif et efficace dans la gestion de vos évènements.

    Icagenda, artio booking, dpcalendar, event registration pro, JEM, Jevents, Matukio, SimpleCalendar, ZapCalendar
  • Présentation sobre.

    L’année dernière photo décalée, cette année présentation sobre et professionnelle
  • RAS
  • Future dalle de présentation de AllEvents.

    AllEvents permet de gérer tous vos évènements donc l’évènement, ses inscriptions,… AllEvents s’enrichit depuis maintenant près de 6 ans.

    Perso j’adore ce slide (le design)
  • 2 versions :
    Une gratuite, une payante (70€)

    En version starter, pas de restriction en nombre d’enregistrements
    Toutes les fonctionnalités premium seront présentées avec un liseré doré
  • AllEvents en quelques définitions

    Inscriptions et liste d’attente
    Création et modification de vos évènements en back et front
  • Les possibilités autour de l’évènement en version premium
  • Une solution complète avec des modules et des plugins adaptés à vos besoin

    Augmentéer l’XP user
    Faciliter l’intégration de AllEvents dans votre site
  • Le futurs de AllEvents d’ici fin 2016
  • C’est eux qui le disent

    AllEvents? c’est mon couteau belge ! (ou belge) de la gestion d'événements pour Joomla 3. Je le recommande à tout le monde.
  • Affichage Liste par défaut

    Pour chaque évènement les mêmes données sont reprises : titre / vignette / dates / agenda / activité / public /…
  • Un affichage Liste sur la gauche : les couleurs sont celles de l’agenda
    L’affichage standard d’un évènement : Titre / barre d’action / header / Description / Lieu
  • Affichage condensé : Tous les évènements encours / passés / futurs sur la même page.
  • Un module calendrier sur la droite
    On remarquera que l’évènement a une vignette et que des inscriptions sont en cours. Non connecté je ne peux pas m’inscrire
  • Un des affichages liste disponible en version premium : l’utilisateur à gérer l’intégration complète de la liste (choix des couleurs) en rapport avec sa charte
  • Même dans cette page c’est un évènement AllEvents. Le webmaster a modifié le css pour l’affichage de l’agenda (3 jours est un agenda)
  • Un des écran les plus complet dans AllEvents : la vue FullCalendar avec ses 2 modules : Drag&Drop d’évènements patrons et Filtre.
    L’utilisateur ayant les droits peut aussi créer des évènements depuis cet écran ainsi que des lieux.
  • Affichage d’un calendrier sur la gauche évènement avec un bandeau de coin
  • Encours un affichage de module calendrier (différent)
  • Affichage TBF : template standard non modifié. Choix de ne pas mettre le nombre de place. Juste une info
  • Affichage Full Calendar
  • Dernier slide. Donner l’envie d’un futur contact

