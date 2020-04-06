Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA Tips to help course creators build credibility online 👉
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA how do you build your online credibility?
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA this formula… KNOW LIKE TRUST + +
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA how does K+L+T help me build credibility?
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA know they want to KNOW that you're real, legit + an authority in your ﬁeld. They...
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA like Before they work with you, clients want to make sure that they LIKE you, th...
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA trust Your clients want to know that they can TRUST you. Firstly, they want to t...
FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA To build know, like + trust… …use content!
WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA found this helpful? Follow me here, or catch up on the blog: image credit: // Brooke Kagel // Daniil K...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tips to help course creators build credibility online

28 views

Published on

How do you build credibility as an online course creator?
Here are a few branding tips to help you build your online personal brand [and credibility].

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tips to help course creators build credibility online

  1. 1. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA Tips to help course creators build credibility online 👉
  2. 2. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA how do you build your online credibility?
  3. 3. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA this formula… KNOW LIKE TRUST + +
  4. 4. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA how does K+L+T help me build credibility?
  5. 5. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA know they want to KNOW that you're real, legit + an authority in your ﬁeld. They also want to get to know who the people are behind the “brand”. FRESHSAGE | BRAND AGENCY | WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA
  6. 6. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA like Before they work with you, clients want to make sure that they LIKE you, that they resonate with you [as a person]. They need to get a "sense" of who you are. FRESHSAGE | BRAND AGENCY | WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA
  7. 7. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA trust Your clients want to know that they can TRUST you. Firstly, they want to trust you with their money. Secondly they want to trust that you can deliver what you say you will FRESHSAGE | BRAND AGENCY | WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA
  8. 8. FRESHSAGE|BRANDAGENCY|WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA To build know, like + trust… …use content!
  9. 9. WWW.FRESHSAGE.CO.ZA found this helpful? Follow me here, or catch up on the blog: image credit: // Brooke Kagel // Daniil Kuzelev // William Moreland // Christian Buehner // Rosebox

×