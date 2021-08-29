Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How manywordsdo youknow?Choose the onesyouknow. Worth wealthy empty annoy favor deliver gentle respect survive owner valor...
struggle address convenient observe evidence violent víctima Entrada instinto testigo lucha Dirección conveniente observar...
 critical How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  deliver  expensive  survive  favor  worth  habit ...
How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  absence  maintain  alternative  deliverate  genuine  withdraw...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
Aug. 29, 2021
56 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Word stop libro

Download to read offline

Food
Aug. 29, 2021
56 views

2010

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(0/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(0/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
(4/5)
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Candice Kumai
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Gabra Zackman
(4/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Word stop libro

  1. 1. How manywordsdo youknow?Choose the onesyouknow. Worth wealthy empty annoy favor deliver gentle respect survive owner valor adinerado vacío molestar favor entregar amable respeto sobrevivir dueño How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know. victim entrance instinct witness
  2. 2. struggle address convenient observe evidence violent víctima Entrada instinto testigo lucha Dirección conveniente observar evidencia violento How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  ¿’deliverate  correspondent  debate  conclusion  cautious  reject  dwell  restriction  prejudice
  3. 3.  critical How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  deliver  expensive  survive  favor  worth  habit  familiar  crowd  order  gentle How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  laboratory  violent  exchange  observe  evidence  silence  response  struggle  entrance  attitude
  4. 4. How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  absence  maintain  alternative  deliverate  genuine  withdraw  prejudice  restriction  attorney  cautious How many words do you know? Choose the ones you know.  courtesy  suspense  embark  obstacle  exclusive  brew  invade  takeover  conceal  portable

    Be the first to comment

2010

Views

Total views

56

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×