Break in the Wood

Scene 1 Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 Dia Bird Page 1/205
Scene 2 Duration 00:16 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 Dia Bird Page 2/205
Scene 2 Duration 00:16 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 Dia Bird Page 3/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 4/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 5/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 6/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 7/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 8/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 9/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 10/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 11/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 12/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 10 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 13/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 11 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 14/205
Scene 3 Duration 00:12 Panel 12 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 15/205
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 16/205
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 17/205
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: Hey, what Dialog Bird: Hey, what if we... took a break? Bird Page ...
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 19/205
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 20/205
Scene 4 Duration 00:06 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 21/205
Scene 5 Duration 00:05 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 22/205
Scene 5 Duration 00:05 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 23/205
Scene 5 Duration 00:05 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Girl: No. Bird Page 24/205
Scene 5 Duration 00:05 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 25/205
Scene 5 Duration 00:05 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 26/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 27/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 28/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 29/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: You Dialog Bird: You make a strong argument Bird Page 30/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: but I ALSO have a strong cou Dialog Bird: but I ALSO have a strong...
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 32/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 33/205
Scene 6 Duration 00:08 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 34/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 35/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 36/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 37/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 38/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 39/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 40/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Girl: AAH~ Bird Page 41/205
Scene 7 Duration 00:08 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 42/205
Scene 8 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird:I'm tired. Bird Page 43/205
Scene 8 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: fWE've been going fo Dialog Bird: fWE've been going for four days ...
Scene 8 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: Dialog Bird: Please be reasonable. Bird Page 45/205
Scene 8 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 46/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Girl: we don't stop un Dialog Girl: we don't stop until we find the tome...
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Girl: It's supposed to be right past this bre Dialog Girl: It's supposed...
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Girl: Besi Dialog Girl: Besides if you're tired... Bird Page 49/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 50/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 51/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 52/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 53/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Girl: Dialog Girl: You could always walk. Bird Page 54/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 55/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 10 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 56/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 11 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 57/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 12 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 58/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 13 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Smack* Bird Page 59/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 14 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Bird screaming* Bird Page 60/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 15 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 61/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 16 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *THUD* Bird Page 62/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 17 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 63/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 18 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: Rude. Bird Page 64/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 19 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 65/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 20 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 66/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 21 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 67/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 22 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 68/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 23 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 69/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 24 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 70/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 25 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 71/205
Scene 9 Duration 01:02 Panel 26 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 72/205
Scene 10 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 73/205
Scene 10 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 74/205
Scene 10 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Pfft* Bird Page 75/205
Scene 10 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Pfft* Bird Page 76/205
Scene 11 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 77/205
Scene 11 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 78/205
Scene 11 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 79/205
Scene 12 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 80/205
Scene 12 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 81/205
Scene 12 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 82/205
Scene 12 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 83/205
Scene 13 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 84/205
Scene 13 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 85/205
Scene 13 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 86/205
Scene 14 Duration 00:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 87/205
Scene 14 Duration 00:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 88/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 89/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 90/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 91/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 92/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 93/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 94/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 95/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 96/205
Scene 15 Duration 00:09 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 97/205
Scene 17 Duration 00:07 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 98/205
Scene 17 Duration 00:07 Panel 2 Duration 00:06 Dia Bird Page 99/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 1 Duration 00:03 Dia Bird Page 100/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 2 Duration 00:02 Dia Bird Page 101/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:02 Dia Bird Page 102/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:02 Dia Bird Page 103/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 5 Duration 00:02 Dia Bird: Don't you dare! I Dialog Bird: Don't you dare! It's way too dange...
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 105/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Girl: Pfft- it Dialog Girl: Pfft- it's only a baby quake. Bird Page 106...
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Bird Scream* Bird Page 107/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 108/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 10 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 109/205
Scene 18 Duration 00:17 Panel 11 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 110/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 111/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 112/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 113/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 114/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 115/205
Scene 20 Duration 00:06 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 116/205
Scene 21 Duration 00:05 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 117/205
Scene 21 Duration 00:05 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 118/205
Scene 21 Duration 00:05 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 119/205
Scene 21 Duration 00:05 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 120/205
Scene 21 Duration 00:05 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 121/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 122/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 123/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 124/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 125/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 126/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 127/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 128/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 129/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 130/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 10 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 131/205
Scene 22 Duration 00:11 Panel 11 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 132/205
Scene 23 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Bark Breaking* Bird Page 133/205
Scene 23 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Bark Breaking* Bird Page 134/205
Scene 23 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Bark Breaking* Bird Page 135/205
Scene 24 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 136/205
Scene 24 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 137/205
Scene 24 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 138/205
Scene 25 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 139/205
Scene 25 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 140/205
Scene 25 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: NO! Bird Page 141/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 142/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 143/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 144/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 145/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 146/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 147/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 148/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 149/205
Scene 26 Duration 00:09 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 150/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 151/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 152/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 153/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 154/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 155/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 156/205
Scene 27 Duration 00:07 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 157/205
Scene 28 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 158/205
Scene 28 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 159/205
Scene 28 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 160/205
Scene 29 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 161/205
Scene 29 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 162/205
Scene 29 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 163/205
Scene 29 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 164/205
Scene 30 Duration 00:05 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: Screaming Bird Page 165/205
Scene 30 Duration 00:05 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Thud* Bird Page 166/205
Scene 30 Duration 00:05 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 167/205
Scene 30 Duration 00:05 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 168/205
Scene 30 Duration 00:05 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *Thud* Bird Page 169/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 170/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 171/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog FX: *GASP* Bird Page 172/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Girl: We made it. Bird Page 173/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 174/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Gi Dialog Girl: Meniaical laughter Bird Page 175/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Gi Dialog Girl: Meniaical laughter Bird Page 176/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Gi Dialog Girl: Meniaical laughter Bird Page 177/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:01 Dia Gi Dialog Girl: Meniaical laughter Bird Page 178/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 10 Duration 00:01 Dia Gi Dialog Girl: Meniaical laughter Bird Page 179/205
Scene 31 Duration 00:11 Panel 11 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 180/205
Scene 32 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 181/205
Scene 32 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: You- Bird Page 182/205
Scene 32 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: NERD! Bird Page 183/205
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: but you can't just go running into an earth Dialog Bird: but you ...
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Dialog Bird: We both ALMOST DIED! Bird Page 185/205
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: *Laughs* Girl: EW Bird Page 186/205
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Bird: *Laughs* Bird Page 187/205
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 5 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 188/205
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 6 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: besides, if you had just opened your eyes instead of barrellin Di...
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 7 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird: you would have seen what was r Dialog Bird: you would have seen w...
Scene 33 Duration 00:08 Panel 8 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 191/205
Scene 34 Duration 00:01 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 192/205
Scene 35 Duration 00:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Gir Dialog Girl: Maybe you're right. Bird Page 193/205
Scene 35 Duration 00:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Girl: As a team? Bird Page 194/205
Scene 36 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 195/205
Scene 36 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 196/205
Scene 36 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Dialog Brid: As a team. Bird Page 197/205
Scene 36 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 198/205
Scene 37 Duration 00:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 199/205
Scene 37 Duration 00:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 200/205
Scene 37 Duration 00:03 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 201/205
Scene 38 Duration 00:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 202/205
Scene 38 Duration 00:04 Panel 2 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 203/205
Scene 38 Duration 00:04 Panel 3 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 204/205
Scene 38 Duration 00:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:01 Dia Bird Page 205/205
Break in the Wood

×