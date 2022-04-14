Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Top Commercial Quality Office Furniture Brisbane Supplier- IKCON

Are you upgrading your office in Brisbane and need new office furniture? Here at Ikcon you’ll find a great selection of some the best commercial furniture at value for money prices. We offer everything from deluxe furniture ranges to the more affordable effective furniture ranges. You can also add acoustic solutions or the popular height-adjustable ‘sit to stand’ desks that can improve the productivity of your employees and office space.

Top Commercial Quality Office Furniture Brisbane Supplier- IKCON

  1. 1. Ikcon Office Fitout & Furniture
  2. 2. • Are you upgrading your office in Brisbane and need new office furniture? • Here at you’ll find a great selection of some the best commercial furniture at value for money prices. • We offer everything from deluxe furniture ranges to the more affordable effective furniture ranges. • You can also add acoustic solutions or the popular height-adjustable ‘sit to stand’ desks that can improve the productivity of your employees and office space.
  3. 3. • We offer a varied selection of metal storage units that can add plenty of value to your Brisbane office. • Buy a mixture of metal storage units to increase the storage flexibility of your office space.
  4. 4. • Many can be used for different purposes and it’s important to buy office furniture that has the flexibility to fill various roles. • However, for specific uses a particular category of desk works best. Here are a few office desk categories to consider: 1. Corner Desks 2. Height-Adjustable Desks 3. Workstation Systems 4. Standard Desks
  5. 5. • We offer a rich choice of high quality, ergonomically designed office chairs. • This is an overview of the most popular office furniture our customers buy. • We encourage you to take a look through our website to see what we have on offer. We also provide leather office chairs.
  6. 6. • Ikcon Office Fitout and Furniture we offer some of the best reception desks and reception counters available in Australia. • we also offer custom made ‘one off’ reception desks that can be made to your exact specifications, using any materials that are available – timber, laminate, stone, glass, stainless steel, or any combination of these.
  7. 7. • Ikcon is a trusted name for . • They have years of experience in supplying both office fitout and office furniture solutions to every size of the company. • A wide collection of high-quality furniture is readily available to choose from, to suit your budget and time constraints.
  8. 8. 2/19 Middle Street Cleveland Qld 4163, Australia Tel No.: (07) 3821 1662 Fax No.: (07) 3821 7007 Email: enquiries@ikcon.com.au Official Website:- https://www.ikcon.com.au/
  9. 9. https://www.facebook.com/IkconOfficeFurniture.Fitout https://twitter.com/ikconau https://www.pinterest.com/IkconFurniture https://ikconofficefitout.tumblr.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBf_T4hgL9TXo2uHvyW24sw

