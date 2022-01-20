Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 8 Reasons Ergonomic Chairs Will Improve Your Back Pain

Jan. 20, 2022
An estimated seventy to ninety percent of Australians will suffer from back pain at some point in their life. Although there’s no way to avoid this altogether, there are steps you can take to put it off for as long as possible or alleviate the pain that you already suffer from in your daily life.

One of the best ways to ease your pain is to seek out an ergonomic chair! These are the top ways an ergonomic chair will improve your back pain and why it’s something you should seek out!

1. Better Hip and Pelvis Alignment
2. Stops Slouching and Forward Leaning
3. Better Comfort For Long Seated Periods
4. Reduces Pressure on All Joints
5. Adjustable for the Days When You Need Different Levels
6. Increased Blood Circulation
7. Trains Your Body to Sit Correctly
8. Ergonomic Chairs Offer A Chance to Escape Pain

To Know More Visit: https://www.ikcon.com.au/top-8-reasons-ergonomic-chairs-will-improve-your-back-pain

Top 8 Reasons Ergonomic Chairs Will Improve Your Back Pain

  1. 1. Ikcon Office Fitout & Furniture
  2. 2. • An estimated seventy to ninety percent of Australians will suffer from back pain at some point in their life. Although there’s no way to avoid this altogether, there are steps you can take to put it off for as long as possible or alleviate the pain that you already suffer from in your daily life. • One of the best ways to ease your pain is to seek out an ergonomic chair! These are the top ways an ergonomic chair will improve your back pain and why it’s something you should seek out!
  3. 3. The placement of your hips and pelvis can make a huge difference in how the rest of your spine lays. In a good ergonomic chair, like the Thor Heavy Duty Task Chair, your lower back is supported so that your hips don’t roll back, ensuring that your pelvis sits directly beneath your rib cage instead of too far forward or back for your spinal health.
  4. 4. Slouching is a full-body experience, not something that’s only shown in your lower back. A slouch causes your neck and head to lean forward as well and increases the chances you’ll also rest on your elbows far more than you need to.
  5. 5. More comfortable workers are more likely to excel at their jobs and work hard to complete taste on time. In addition, the better the ergonomic office chairs, the more likely the employee will turn in high-quality work that will help the company succeed in the long term.
  6. 6. A good ergonomic chair will help take care of this by allowing your posture to carry your body easier, which will take the pressure off of everything else. An example like the Bodyline Chair will enable you to sit correctly, knowing that every inch of your body is cradled comfortably by the tall back of the chair and cushioned armrests to ease the work off of your elbows and shoulders.
  7. 7. Our bodies don’t have the same needs every single day. For example, on some days, we may need more back support; on others, we may need more support for our necks or better comfort for the height of our chairs: to ease a stiff knee. The best ergonomic chairs offer comfort in all of these zones while ensuring that you can change them easily according to your body’s needs every single day. So, whether you’re at your base level or have a day when you need a little more: it’s not a good ergonomic chair if it can’t handle what you need.
  8. 8. Thankfully, a good ergonomic chair will help with blood circulation as well. Those who sit poorly will notice circulation problems in their feet and legs, possibly leading to clots, visible skin issues, and dryness in some areas. This can be worse if this person has illnesses like diabetes, psoriasis, or heart disease affected by stationary poor posture. An ergonomic chair can help with all of these symptoms.
  9. 9. We can’t sit in an ergonomic chair all day for many reasons: which is why we need office chairs that can help train our bodies on what to do when we’re not seated. By making us hold our bodies in specific positions that are good for them, ergonomic chairs train our spines, shoulders, and hips to sit in a way that ensures that even when we’re up and walking around, we’ll be able to remember to keep good posture.
  10. 10. When pain makes it hard to do your job, it can feel like there’s no way out from it. Thankfully, ergonomic chairs offer a solution that can change everything for you! So, consider looking for an office chair that will work for you, and you’ll feel a change in your back and posture in no time!
  11. 11. 2/19 Middle Street Cleveland Qld 4163, Australia Tel No.: (07) 3821 1662 Fax No.: (07) 3821 7007 Email: enquiries@ikcon.com.au Official Website:- https://www.ikcon.com.au/
  12. 12. https://www.facebook.com/IkconOfficeFurniture.Fitout https://twitter.com/ikconau https://www.pinterest.com/IkconFurniture https://ikconofficefitout.tumblr.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBf_T4hgL9TXo2uHvyW24sw

