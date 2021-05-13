Late for school paperwork 13.05.21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Late for School project (By Jasmine Angel and Emma Boucher)
May. 13, 2021

Late for school-Project

  1. 1. Late for School project (By Jasmine Angel and Emma Boucher)
  2. 2. Treatment:
  3. 3. Script:
  4. 4. Late for school- Story board Emma’s alarm rings, but she keeps ignoring it, until she releases she is late. Jasmine is getting ready in the morning as usual, while Emma is still sleeping. jasmine leaves to go knock on Emma’s door to catch the bus together. Emma is running around the house frantically still trying to get ready, and she cant tie up her shoe laces, so jasmine does it for her. They start running to the bus stop, in hopes to get there in time. As they are running frantically, they don’t quite look where they are going and cause a mini car crash. they quickly run off, scared of consequences. However they are to late, and the bus drives away. An ambulance then drives past.
  5. 5. They walk back home. they then get Emma’s mum to drive them in. Their friends waiting for them at the schools bus bays, wondering where they are. They start driving to school. The bus bays are deserted when they arrive because everyone is in lessons. The car finally arrives at school. then they run into lessons. The end- credits.
  6. 6. Organisation of props/costume, equipment, etc. Costume: our school uniform Equipment: phone Props: toy cars Apps: IMovie and openshot
  7. 7. Scene location Scene Date Time Cast Equipment/ props needed #1 Bedroom Alarm clock 6:00 Emma Phone #2 Jasmine’s kitchen Breakfast Morning Jasmine Food phone #3 Emma’s kitchen breakfast morning Emma Food phone #4 Outside Jasmine knocking for Emma Morning Jasmine and Emma Door Phone #5 Outside Running to bus Morning Jasmine and Emma Phone #6 Outside Car crash Morning Jasmine and Emma +people in the crash Toy cars Phone #7 car Driving to school Morning Jasmine and Emma and Kathy B Phone

