Apr. 15, 2022
Globally, foil shavers are gaining prominence, as traditional razor shaving is gradually taking a back seat; reason being, cumbersome procedure and other minor side effects on the skin. Penetration of advanced techniques and products in barbering has given men a plethora of facial hair styling and grooming options. Foil shavers have become an integral part of barbering in the present day. Foil shavers are a powerful shaving tool that can get really close to the face without using a razor blade, providing utmost flexibility, especially to those users who lead a busy lifestyle.

  1. 1. Innovation-Based Sanity To Maintain The Momentum Of Foil Shavers Market Personal appearance has taken paramount importance in the lives of consumers. Proper grooming and professional appearance have become important attributes to gain respect at the workplace. The way people carry themselves creates an impression on co-workers and the management. The pressure and interest of looking good is equally important to both, men and women. Variations offered by trimmers and shavers have taken up the onus to drive the foil shavers market, globally. Convenience and comfort are the two pillars supporting rising demand for foil shavers. Electric shavers are highly preferred due to their convenience quotient. No lengthy preparation, no abrasion, cuts or irritation, and easy cleaning have augmented the sales of electric shavers in recent times. On the back of these factors, global sales of foil shavers are expected to top US$ 5.4 Bn in 2030. According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the foil shavers market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period of 2020- 2030. Order the sample copy of report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32297 Key Takeaways from Foil Shavers Market Study  The market represents a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on pricing strategy, brand identity, product strategy, digital advertising of products, and remodelling the supply chain network.  Persistence Market Research identifies North America as the largest market for foil shavers, with a share of 27% through 2030, followed by Europe, attributable to the fact that, customers across these regions have higher spending index, and give prime importance to convenience and comfort.  Men and women are equally giving focus to physical appearance, and taking practical measures to seek good looks.  By end user, men account for a larger share as compared to women, primarily because of the growing trend of men’s grooming.  By price range, at more than 40% share, demand for foil shavers priced below US$ 45 dominates the market. However, technological advancements are set to drive demand for foil shavers ranging from US$ 45 – US$ 85.  After initial logistic hiccups due to the onset of COVID-19, demand for essential consumer goods is soaring. A prime reason for increase in sales of foil shavers is at-home grooming due to lockdowns and fear of contamination.  The market in Germany is set to witness a CAGR of more than 5% through 2030.  Sales of foil shaves across Japan are slated to expand, in value, at a CAGR of over 7% from 2020 to 2030.
  2. 2. “Social standards of beauty among men and women and inclination toward convenience and speed are redefining the foil shavers landscape,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research. Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com COVID-19 Impact on Market The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a supply-demand gap. Complete lockdowns, total shutdown of all industries, and havoc in the industrial space resulted in a dip in production during the pandemic. However, small electronic appliance manufacturers increased their production capacities after lockdowns eased, successfully catering to rising demand for essential appliances across regions. Demand for essential consumer goods has experienced a steep hike since the 1st quarter of 2020, and is expected to drive the sales of foil shavers going forward. On the hindsight, fear of contamination and total shutdowns have resulted in a surge in the trend of at-home grooming, and consequent increased demand for foil shavers. Key Market Players The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the foil shavers market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Wahl Clipper Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Braun GmbH, Havells India Limited, Carrera (Safilo Group S.p.A), Conair Corporation (Jarden), Gamma+ LLC, Bevel (Walker and Company), Mangroomer, Remington, and Andis Company, Inc., among others. Know More about Report Inclusions Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the foil shavers market, covering global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and forecasts for 2020 to 2030. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of price range, end user, and sales channel, across all major regions. The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market. For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32297 About us: Persistence Market Research Contact us: Persistence Market Research Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
  3. 3. USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353 Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

