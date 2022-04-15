Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Globally, foil shavers are gaining prominence, as traditional razor shaving is gradually taking a back seat; reason being, cumbersome procedure and other minor side effects on the skin. Penetration of advanced techniques and products in barbering has given men a plethora of facial hair styling and grooming options. Foil shavers have become an integral part of barbering in the present day. Foil shavers are a powerful shaving tool that can get really close to the face without using a razor blade, providing utmost flexibility, especially to those users who lead a busy lifestyle.
