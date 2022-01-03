Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 03, 2022
Exponentially innovative slingshot to define the fruit infused water market

Jan. 03, 2022
While still young, the fruit-infused water market possesses enormous potential, the key trends to which have been recorded and analyzed in an exclusive study published by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The study is intended at enabling stakeholders to make well-informed decisions and scramble towards a higher market share.

Exponentially innovative slingshot to define the fruit infused water market

  1. 1. Exponentially Innovative Slingshot To Define The Fruit Infused Water Market Persistence Market Research has published a report on the fruit-infused water market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019- 2029, and projects that the fruit-infused water is expected to reach ~ US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2029. The flavor and the nutritional content of fruit is infused in water to increase its nutritional quotient. The global population is becoming more health conscious, and focusing not only on healthy food, but also healthy drinks to ensure complete nutrition. Water with high nutritional quotient such as fruit-infused water, is gaining more popularity in the health conscious population. This increasing popularity of fruit-infused water is expected to drive the growth of the market. Unique Flavors Positively Influencing the Intake of Fruit-Infused Water Manufacturers of fruit-infused water offer many flavors using different fruits. Amid them, the citrus flavor is more popular among consumers. With increasing popularity of various flavors, manufacturers are experimenting and introducing new flavors. Manufacturers are coming up with innovate new flavors by infusing two or more fruits together in water. This gives new taste and color to the water. This continuous introduction of new and innovative flavors gives choice to the consumers and is influencing them to try these new flavors. Increasing variety and choices for consumers are expected to drive the growth of the market. Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29674 Focus on Health & Wellness Ensures Lucrative Opportunities for the Infused Water Industry Healthy living is one of the major objectives of consumers worldwide. The urban population is more conscious about fitness. When infused water is paired with a health regime, manufacturers of fruit-infused water get the benefit of positioning their product in the health segment. This provides great opportunities for manufacturers to introduce more flavors in the wellness market. Fruit-Infused Water as a Healthy Substitute for Soft Drinks Fruit-infused water is the perfect hydration product as it has a unique taste and nutritional ingredients that can complement a healthy diet. Fruit-infused water can be considered as a substitute for normal drinking water and other soft drinks. Fruit-infused water is consumed along with a healthy diet by health-conscious consumers, and this trend is expected to boost the market demand in the nutritional segment.
  2. 2. Increasing Consumption of Bottled Water Fueling the Market Growth The consumption of supplied water is decreasing as the consumption of bottled water is increasing day by day. Consumers prefer bottled water in the HoReCa sector, and also while travelling. Carrying bottled water is a much better choice for consumers rather than opting for supplied water when on a tour. This leads to an increase in demand and consumption of bottled water and thus, also increases the demand for bottled water in fruit flavors. The demand driven by the consumption of bottled water is fueling the market growth of fruit- infused water. Request for methodology: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/29674 Impact of Plastic Packaging Bottles on the Environment Manufacturers of fruit-infused water commonly use plastic bottles for packaging. The usage of plastic has a hazardous effect on the environment as well as human health. Any type of water, which is stored in plastic may cause ill effects on human health after consumption. Carbon footprint also increases when plastic is used as a packaging material. Thus, the use of plastic bottles for packaging is restricting the growth of the fruit-infused water market. Key Producers of Fruit-Infused Water Some of the key players included in the fruit-infused water market are:  Nestle Group  PepsiCo, Inc.  The Coco Cola Company  Treo Brands LLC.  Dr. Pepper Snapple Group  Eslena LLC  Hint Inc.  Just Good, Inc.  Core Nutrition, LLC  Propel Water  Dash-Water  Spindrift  Gloe Water  Perrier  Ocean Spray Access Full Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29674 About us: Persistence Market Research Contact us: Persistence Market Research Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
  3. 3. NY 10007 United States U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751 USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353 Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

×