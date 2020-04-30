Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mengenal Kerajinan dari Bahan Anorganik Oleh Kelompok 4 XI IPA 2 Limbah Plastik Jika kita perhatikan di daerah perkotaan, ...
Limbah Kaleng Limbah kaleng merupakan sampah dari produk minuman dan beberapa makanan yang diawetkan. Contohnya minuman pe...
Produk kerajinan dari bahan limbah anorganik-Prakarya Kelas XI
Produk kerajinan dari bahan limbah anorganik-Prakarya Kelas XI

dokumen ini berisi jenis jenis limbah anorganik serta contoh barang kerajinannya

Published in: Education
Produk kerajinan dari bahan limbah anorganik-Prakarya Kelas XI

  1. 1. Mengenal Kerajinan dari Bahan Anorganik Oleh Kelompok 4 XI IPA 2 Limbah Plastik Jika kita perhatikan di daerah perkotaan, banyak orang berjualan di pinggir jalan sebagai pedagang kaki lima, contohnya di terminal atau di pinggir stasiun dan hampir seluruh daerah industri dan perkantoran tersedia banyak pedagang musiman. Dalam kehidupan manusia membutuhkan minuman. Minuman yang dijual pedagang pun berbagai macam bentuk dan ukurannya. Biasanya minuman ini dikemas dalam botol atau gelas plastik. Botol-botol dan gelas plastik yang berwarna warni dengan bentuknya yang bermacam-macam terkadang hanya dibuang saja sebagai sampah. Kemasan botol dan gelas plastik bekas minuman di beberapa tempat sampah terlihat tidak lagi berguna. Alangkah baiknya jika botol dan gelas plastik tersebut dimanfaatkan menjadi karya kerajinan. Limbah Kain Perca Produksi pakaian yang dilakukan oleh para penjahit atau konveksi sebagai perusahaan pakaian jadi, menghasilkan banyak limbah kain yang biasa disebut kain perca. Kain perca yang dihasilkan banyak jenis bahannya dan bervariasi corak dan warnanya, ada batik kotak- kotak, bunga, dan sebagainya. Limbah kain perca dapat dibuat sebagai bahan dasar kerajinan yang cukup unik dan menarik. Bahkan busana itu sendiri dapat dihasilkan dari kain-kain perca yang dijahit bersambung-sambungan. Bagi sebagian orang ada juga yang berminat pada busana jenis ini karena unik. Sekarang sudah semakin banyak orang melirik produk kerajinan berbahan kain perca, karena selain murah juga desainnya selalu berkembang dari waktu ke waktu.
  2. 2. Limbah Kaleng Limbah kaleng merupakan sampah dari produk minuman dan beberapa makanan yang diawetkan. Contohnya minuman penyegar, manisan buah, daging kornet, dan sebagainya. Kaleng biasanya banyak terdapat pada daerah perkotaan. Pengolahan limbah kaleng memang tidak semudah yang dibayangkan. Namun selain alat tradisional yang digunakan untuk membentuk kaleng juga terdapat alat teknologi mesin. Dalam membentuk kaleng menjadi produk yang diinginkan dapat digunakan gunting seng. Berhati hatilah dalam mengolah limbah kaleng, perhatikan keselamatan kerja, agar ketajaman kaleng tidak membahayakan pengguna. Kaleng yang digunakan pada kemasan biasanya mengandung bahan dan zat yang tidak membahayakan kesehatan. Produk daur ulang kaleng yang sudah banyak dibuat oleh orang adalah kaleng yang dilukis menggunakan cat akrilik selain itu juga ada kaleng yang dibentuk menjadi miniatur kendaraan atau robot. Bahan-bahan yang dibutuhkan untuk membuat kerajinan dari limbah kaleng cukup mudah untuk didapatkan di lingkungan sekitar. Sedangkan bahan dan alat pendukung lainnya adalah lem tembak, lem putih, gergaji besi, gunting seng, dan gunting. Limbah Kaca Pencairan kaca dapat menggunakan tungku keramik yang berderajat tinggi hingga 9000C. Pengolahan kaca dilakukan dengan cara sebagai berikut;  Kumpulkan pecahan kaca dalam karung dan dipukul-pukul dari luar menggunakan kayu, Siapkan cetakan kaca yang terbuat dari keramik yang dibakar hingga suhu melebihi suhu bakar kaca, agar kaca dapat dibentuk menyerupai cetakan.  Lapisi cetakan menggunakan kaolin atau alumina yang dicairkan agar pada saat meleleh kaca tidak menempel pada keramik dan mudah dilepas dari cetakan.  Bakar kaca yang telah dimasukkan dalam cetakan ke dalam tungku keramik. Bakar hingga suhu 650-9000C tergantung ketebalan kaca.  Siapkan tatanan untuk aksesoris seperti cincin atau kalung. Masukkan kaca yang sudah dicetak dalam tatanan cincin atau kalung.

