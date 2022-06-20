Successfully reported this slideshow.

Spectacular Jaipur Palace Venues for a Royal Wedding

Jun. 20, 2022
Eminence Events By Prakash Tholia is a renowned, dynamic, and innovative event management company in Delhi, founded with a passion for business and events. We are specialized in a destination wedding in Jaipur that works with a unique and fresh approach, regardless of the size and scope of the occasion, and help clients explore new avenues in whatever they require.

Eminence Events By Prakash Tholia is a renowned, dynamic, and innovative event management company in Delhi, founded with a passion for business and events. We are specialized in a destination wedding in Jaipur that works with a unique and fresh approach, regardless of the size and scope of the occasion, and help clients explore new avenues in whatever they require.

Art & Photos

Spectacular Jaipur Palace Venues for a Royal Wedding

  1. 1. SPECTACULAR JAIPUR PALACE VENUES FOR A ROYAL WEDDING
  2. 2. If you have chosen “Royal” as your preferred wedding theme, this one is for you! Rajasthan, known as the land of the palaces and Havelis, would be the ideal location for a destination wedding in a royal style. And if you are having a Marwari wedding or a Rajput wedding, getting married in a Jaipur Palace hotel or resort would only add more colours to the whole regal affair. A destination wedding in Jaipur is not that easy to plan and host unless you start planning a little early and with professional assistance. DESTINATION WEDDING IN JAIPUR
  3. 3. • Trident, Jaipur • Chomu Palace Hotel • Hotel Jaipur Heritage • R Chandra's Palace • Samode Palace • Shiv Vilas Palace • The Leela Palace SPECTACULAR JAIPUR PALACE VENUES FOR A ROYAL WEDDING
  4. 4. ABOUT EMINENCE EVENTS BY PRAKASH THOLIA Eminence Events By Prakash Tholia is a renowned, dynamic, and innovative event management company in Delhi, founded with a passion for business and events. We are specialized in a destination wedding in Jaipur that works with a unique and fresh approach, regardless of the size and scope of the occasion, and help clients explore new avenues in whatever they require. We offer a beautiful marriage garden where you can choose the decor of your choice and adapt it in whichever way you want. The place is magnificent and can be easily adapted to all kinds of wedding styles.
  5. 5. • Mouth-Watering Jaipuri Cuisine • Convenient Location And Transportation • Major Tourist Attractions • Rajasthani Culture • Bridal Dress And Make-Up • Wedding Decor & Hospitality • Pocket-Friendly Destination Wedding WHY CHOOSE JAIPUR FOR A DESTINATION WEDDING?
  6. 6. Email - eminencebyprakashtholia@gmail.com Phone – +91-9810198200 Address – M 155 Ground Floor, Greater Kailash-2, Near Market M Block, New Delhi 110048 Website – http://eminencebyprakashtholia.com CONTACT INFORMATION

