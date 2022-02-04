Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Reasons Udaipur is the Perfect Setting for Your Destination Wedding

Feb. 04, 2022
0 likes 55 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor

Eminence Events By Prakash Tholia is the brainchild of Prakash Tholia. We are a renowned, dynamic, and innovative event management company in Delhi, founded with a passion for business and events. We are one of the best wedding planners that specialized in destination wedding in Udaipur that works with a unique and fresh approach, regardless of the size and scope of the occasion, and help you to make your wedding lavish and a one-of-the-kind event.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(3.5/5)
Free
I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell Tucker Max
(3/5)
Free
Snobs: A Novel Julian Fellowes
(3.5/5)
Free
A Man Called Ove: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(4/5)
Free
The Master & Margarita Mikhail Bulgakov
(4.5/5)
Free
JPod Douglas Coupland
(3.5/5)
Free
Acceptance: A Novel Susan Coll
(4/5)
Free
Miss Buncle's Book D.E. Stevenson
(4.5/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Gil's All Fright Diner A. Lee Martinez
(4/5)
Free
Catch-22: 50th Anniversary Edition Joseph Heller
(4/5)
Free
Sellevision: A Novel Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Mary Jane: A Novel Jessica Anya Blau
(4.5/5)
Free
Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(3.5/5)
Free
Shopgirl Steve Martin
(3.5/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free

Reasons Udaipur is the Perfect Setting for Your Destination Wedding

  1. 1. REASONS UDAIPUR IS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR YOUR DESTINATION WEDDING
  2. 2. Udaipur is one of the most romantic places on the surface of the earth can spellbind anyone with its magnificent palaces, serene lakes and flourishing natural beauty. Some dream of a royal wedding, some dream of a wedding like maharajas of the ancient times and some long for a sweet and simple get-together. Whatever your destination wedding looks like Udaipur -The city of lakes has got the best combination for every entity you look for in a perfect wedding. Destination weddings in Udaipur are synonymous with luxury and style. They offers you a plethora of exotic locations, incredible hospitality and delectable local flavors, making it a memorable experience for you and for your guests. DESTINATION WEDDING IN UDAIPUR
  3. 3. • The Oberoi Udaivilas • The Leela Palace Udaipur • City Palace • Lemon Tree Hotels • Jagmandir Island Palace • Taj Aravali Resort & Spa • Chunda Palace • Udai Kothi • The Lalit Laxmi Niwas Palace • RAAS Devigarh POPULAR DESTINATION WEDDING VENUES IN UDAIPUR
  4. 4. ABOUT EMINENCE EVENTS BY PRAKASH THOLIA Eminence Events By Prakash Tholia is the brainchild of Prakash Tholia. We are a renowned, dynamic, and innovative event management company in Delhi, founded with a passion for business and events. We are one of the best wedding planners that specialized in destination wedding in Udaipur that works with a unique and fresh approach, regardless of the size and scope of the occasion, and help you to make your wedding lavish and a one-of-the-kind event.
  5. 5. • A Royal Wedding in a Palace • Stunning Lakes • Splendid Weather • Delectable Local Cuisine • Hospitality Befitting the Royalty • Connectivity is Bliss • Security and Safety • Attractions in and around the City • The Pre-Wedding Shoot Combo • Hub of Celebrity Weddings REASONS UDAIPUR IS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR YOUR DESTINATION WEDDING
  6. 6. Email - eminencebyprakashtholia@gmail.com Phone – +91-9810198200 Address – M 155 Ground Floor, Greater Kailash-2, Near Market M Block, New Delhi 110048 Website – http://eminencebyprakashtholia.com CONTACT INFORMATION

×