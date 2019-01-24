Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL FEUDALISMO
EL FEUDALISMO • ¿Qué vamos a estudiar? –La monarquía feudal y las relaciones feudovasalláticas –La sociedad feudal –La eco...
¿Qué es el feudalismo? • Es el sistema político, económico y social que se desarrolló en Europa a partir de los siglos IX ...
FEUDALISMUS HERRSCHAFT WIRTSCHAFT GESELLSCHAFT KÖNIG GRUNDHERR VASALL ADEL GEISTLICHE BAUER LANDWIRTSCHAFT VIEHZUCHT
o RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICAS Sistema en el que se establecen unos compromisos de dependencia entre dos hombres libres: S...
Los MONARCAS, incapaces de defender el territorio entregaban las tierras (feudos) a señores feudales, para que las goberna...
Mª Victoria Landa VASALLAJE El vasallaje se establecía mediante la CEREMONIA DEL HOMENAJE, en la que el vasallo, de rodill...
RELACIONES FEUDO-VASALLÁTICAS Explica: → por qué hablamos de los reyes como “primus inter pares” → qué son las tierras de ...
1.- ¿Quién era el propietario de las tierras? ¿Cómo se distribuía la tierra entre los integrantes de la sociedad? ¿Quiénes...
El contrato de vasallaje El conde preguntó al futuro vasallo si quería convertirse en su hombre sin reservas, y aquel resp...
CEREMONIA Y FÓRMULA DE VASALLAJE Sea por todos conocido cómo yo, Alfonso, por la gracia de Dios, rey de Aragón, conde de B...
EJEMPLO DE RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICASORGANIZACIÓN DE LA SOCIEDAD FEUDAD Y LAS RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICAS
EL FEUDO
EL MANSO El manso era el lote de tierra (con casa) que el señor entregaba a los siervos o a los campesinos libres, a cambi...
LOS SEÑORES FEUDALES FEUDO PRIVILEGIOS • • • • •
o RELACIONES DE DEPENDENCIA Sistema en el que se establecen unos compromisos de dependencia entre dos hombres libres: Seño...
CAMPESINOS SIERVOS Siervos - Define siervos y régimen de servidumbre
Régimen de Servidumbre • DERECHOS • DEBERES
MALOS USOS • la intestia, por la que el señor cobrará la tercera parte, o más, de los muebles del labriego si moría sin te...
LA SOCIEDAD FEUDAL ALTA NOBLEZA CABALLEROS ALTO CLERO NOBLEZA MONJES REY CLERO CAMPESINOS
Estaba dividida en 3 grupos sociales llamados ESTAMENTOS u ORDENES, a los que se pertenecía por nacimiento y para toda la ...
Die Gesellschaft im Mittelalter
die Adlingen - die Bauern - der Bischof - die Bürger - der Dienstmann - die Geistlichen - der Herzog - der König - der Rit...
LOS CAMPESINOS • Los campesinos nacían y morían con esa condición y se distinguen dos categorías: – LOS CAMPESINOS LIBRES ...
El rendimiento de la tierra era escaso y se practicaba la ROTACIÓN BIENAL y TRIENAL: se trabajaba la mitad de las tierras ...
Leben auf dem Land
Leben auf dem Land Ein Tag im Mittelalter mit Berta, 8 Jahre 5 Uhr Aufstehen 5.30 Uhr Kühe melken 6 Uhr Wasser am Brunnen ...
LA NOBLEZA • Era uno de los grupos privilegiados. No tenían que trabajar y no pagaban impuestos. Su misión era defender a ...
Leben auf einer Burg
1. - A partir del dibujo haz una redacción de cómo sería la vida en un Castillo en la Edad Media 2. - Busca información so...
•Toda la vida social o privada estaba marcada por la intervención de la Iglesia. La Iglesia se encargaba de la enseñanza y...
EL CLERO • Era el otro grupo privilegiado de la sociedad feudal. No pagaban impuestos y recibían el DIEZMO: los campesinos...
EL MONASTERIO Es un conjunto de edificios y dependencias (establo, granero, bodega...), agrupados o aisladas, además de hu...
- Explica el uso de cada una de las partes del Monasterio
Leben in einem Kloster
Wie lebten die Menschen im Mittelalter? Bilde richtige Sätze
1. Zu welchem Stand gehören die Personen? Ordne zu. Abt – Ritter – Leibeigener – Bauer – Bäcker – Bischof – Papst – König ...
Responde a las siguientes preguntas: •¿Qué es el barbecho? •¿Qué es el diezmo? •¿Para qué se utilizan los prados comunales...
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Feudalismo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Feudalismo

62 views

Published on

Feudalismo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Feudalismo

  1. 1. EL FEUDALISMO
  2. 2. EL FEUDALISMO • ¿Qué vamos a estudiar? –La monarquía feudal y las relaciones feudovasalláticas –La sociedad feudal –La economía feudal
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el feudalismo? • Es el sistema político, económico y social que se desarrolló en Europa a partir de los siglos IX y X. • Características – Pérdida de autoridad de los reyes = fragmentación del poder – Sociedad estamental → nobleza, clero y campesinos – Economía basada en la agricultura y la ganadería
  4. 4. FEUDALISMUS HERRSCHAFT WIRTSCHAFT GESELLSCHAFT KÖNIG GRUNDHERR VASALL ADEL GEISTLICHE BAUER LANDWIRTSCHAFT VIEHZUCHT
  5. 5. o RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICAS Sistema en el que se establecen unos compromisos de dependencia entre dos hombres libres: Señor feudal (protección) y vasallo (fidelidad, consejo y ayuda militar) El pacto de vasallaje se sellaba mediante la ceremonia del homenaje. A cambio de su ayuda y fidelidad el vasallo recibía un feudo.
  6. 6. Los MONARCAS, incapaces de defender el territorio entregaban las tierras (feudos) a señores feudales, para que las gobernasen en su nombre. o nobles eclesiásticos A cambio, éstos debían convertirse en sus VASALLOS, jurarles fidelidad y ayudarles en sus empresas militares. RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICAS
  7. 7. Mª Victoria Landa VASALLAJE El vasallaje se establecía mediante la CEREMONIA DEL HOMENAJE, en la que el vasallo, de rodillas ante el rey, le juraba fidelidad y le prometía consejo, ayuda militar y económica A cambio, el rey le entregaba el feudo, mediante la CEREMONIA DE LA INVESTIDURA, para que lo gobernase y viviera de él. •Ceremonia de vasallaje en la que el monarca entrega un feudo a un señor. HOMENAJE INVESTIDURA
  8. 8. RELACIONES FEUDO-VASALLÁTICAS Explica: → por qué hablamos de los reyes como “primus inter pares” → qué son las tierras de realengo → quiénes eran los vasallos → a qué llamamos régimen de servidumbre → quiénes eran los siervos
  9. 9. 1.- ¿Quién era el propietario de las tierras? ¿Cómo se distribuía la tierra entre los integrantes de la sociedad? ¿Quiénes estaban excluidos? 2. Explicá con tus palabras la siguiente frase. Las relaciones que se establecían entre señores y vasallos estaban basadas fundamentalmente en la posesión de tierras.
  10. 10. El contrato de vasallaje El conde preguntó al futuro vasallo si quería convertirse en su hombre sin reservas, y aquel respondió: “Lo quiero”; después, juntando las manos que el conde cubrió con las suyas, se aliaron con un ósculo. En segundo lugar, aquel que había hecho el homenaje prometió fidelidad al delegado del conde en esto términos: “Prometo por mi fidelidad ser fiel al conde Guillermo y guardar contra todos y enteramente mi homenaje, de buena fe y sin engaños”. En tercer lugar, juró esto sobre las reliquias de los santos. Seguidamente, con la vara que tenía en la mano, el conde dio las investiduras a todos aquellos que, por este pacto, le habían prometido homenaje y al mismo tiempo prestado juramento. Galberto de Brujas, siglo XII.
  11. 11. CEREMONIA Y FÓRMULA DE VASALLAJE Sea por todos conocido cómo yo, Alfonso, por la gracia de Dios, rey de Aragón, conde de Barcelona, marqués de Provenza, doy y concedo a ti, Guillem de Anglesola, mi castillo de Mur, y lo tendrás con servicio y fidelidad. Te doy y concedo este castillo con todos sus términos y pertenencias, salidas y mejoras que hagas en él; además, recibirás 60 medidas de trigo, las cuales anualmente me solían dar los habitantes del término de este castillo. Te lo doy y te lo concedo en feudo, me harás servicio y me tendrás fidelidad perpetua, tanto a mí como a mis sucesores. Lo poseeréis por mí y los míos, tú y tus descendientes a perpetuidad, y nos daréis a nosotros y a nuestros enviados la potestad del mismo [...] tantas veces cuantas os lo pidiéramos por todos los siglos. Fragmento adaptado de la concesión de un feudo por Alfonso II, en el año 1192. 1. ¿Quién es el señor y quién es el vasallo en este texto? 2. ¿En qué consiste el feudo entregado por el señor al vasallo? 3. ¿Cuándo cesaba la posesión del feudo? 4. Transcribe la oración en la que se aclara la relación que mantenían señor y vasallo.
  12. 12. EJEMPLO DE RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICASORGANIZACIÓN DE LA SOCIEDAD FEUDAD Y LAS RELACIONES FEUDOVASALLÁTICAS
  13. 13. EL FEUDO
  14. 14. EL MANSO El manso era el lote de tierra (con casa) que el señor entregaba a los siervos o a los campesinos libres, a cambio del pago de unas rentas Las rentas solían pagarse en especie -una parte de la cosecha- o en trabajos personales en las tierras del señor.
  15. 15. LOS SEÑORES FEUDALES FEUDO PRIVILEGIOS • • • • •
  16. 16. o RELACIONES DE DEPENDENCIA Sistema en el que se establecen unos compromisos de dependencia entre dos hombres libres: Señor feudal (protección) y vasallo (fidelidad, consejo y ayuda militar) El pacto de vasallaje se sellaba mediante la ceremonia del homenaje. A cambio de su ayuda y fidelidad el vasallo recibía un feudo.
  17. 17. CAMPESINOS SIERVOS Siervos - Define siervos y régimen de servidumbre
  18. 18. Régimen de Servidumbre • DERECHOS • DEBERES
  19. 19. MALOS USOS • la intestia, por la que el señor cobrará la tercera parte, o más, de los muebles del labriego si moría sin testamento • la exorquia, por la que el señor recibía parte de los bienes del labriego si no dejaba descendencia en el manso, al morir • la cugucia, por la que el señor tenía derecho a parte de los bienes, o su totalidad, del labriego si su mujer era adúltera; la arsina, o indemnización al señor en caso de incendio del manso • la firma de spoli, por la que el señor recibía una cantidad para autorizar una dote • la remensa, por la que el campesino no podía abandonar el manso si no pagaba una redención.
  20. 20. LA SOCIEDAD FEUDAL ALTA NOBLEZA CABALLEROS ALTO CLERO NOBLEZA MONJES REY CLERO CAMPESINOS
  21. 21. Estaba dividida en 3 grupos sociales llamados ESTAMENTOS u ORDENES, a los que se pertenecía por nacimiento y para toda la vida y que tenían una encomienda en la vida La sociedad se caracteriza por la DESIGUALDAD entre los grupos. •ORATORES: CLERO (rezar) •LABORATORES: TERCER ESTADO (trabajar) •BELLATORES: NOBLEZA (defender) La Sociedad Feudal
  22. 22. Die Gesellschaft im Mittelalter
  23. 23. die Adlingen - die Bauern - der Bischof - die Bürger - der Dienstmann - die Geistlichen - der Herzog - der König - der Ritter DIE GESELLSCHAFTORDNUNG IM MITTELALTER
  24. 24. LOS CAMPESINOS • Los campesinos nacían y morían con esa condición y se distinguen dos categorías: – LOS CAMPESINOS LIBRES (villanos o alodiales), que podían ser propietarios de su tierra (poco frecuente) y disponer libremente de sí mismos: casarse, abandonar el feudo, dedicarse a un oficio, etc. – LOS SIERVOS, que no tenían libertad personal y estaban ligados a la tierra del señor. En consecuencia, no podían abandonar las tierras, ni casarse, ni dejar herencia sin permiso del señor. • Los campesinos, libres o siervos, debían trabajar duramente para sobrevivir. • La economía campesina era de autoconsumo (vivían de lo que producían) y ellos mismos tejían la ropa, tallaban la madera, etc. Pocas veces compraban algún producto como la sal y utensilios de hierro o cobre.
  25. 25. El rendimiento de la tierra era escaso y se practicaba la ROTACIÓN BIENAL y TRIENAL: se trabajaba la mitad de las tierras o un tercio y la otra parte se dejaba en descanso (BARBECHO). Las técnicas e instrumentos agrícolas eran muy rudimentarios: azadas, hoces, rastrillos y sencillos arados. LOS CAMPESINOS
  26. 26. Leben auf dem Land
  27. 27. Leben auf dem Land Ein Tag im Mittelalter mit Berta, 8 Jahre 5 Uhr Aufstehen 5.30 Uhr Kühe melken 6 Uhr Wasser am Brunnen holen 7 Uhr Frühstück (Brei) 8 Uhr Auf dem Feld arbeiten 12 Uhr Mittagspause 13 Uhr Haus putzen 14 Uhr Im Wald Holz sammeln 15 Uhr Im Garten arbeiten 16 Uhr Essen (Gemüse mit Brot) 16.30 Uhr Geschirr spülen 17 Uhr Hühner füttern 17.30 Uhr Hof fegen 18 Uhr Mit Geschwistern spielen 19 Uhr Ins Bett gehen
  28. 28. LA NOBLEZA • Era uno de los grupos privilegiados. No tenían que trabajar y no pagaban impuestos. Su misión era defender a los demás órdenes sociales. Su principal actividad era hacer la guerra. • Eran los únicos que podían mantener el equipamiento de un caballero (armadura, caballo, etc). Los más poderosos contaban con su propio ejército. • Se dividían en alta nobleza (grandes señores con grandes feudos y poder político, cercanos al rey) y media y baja nobleza (señores de menor rango y caballeros al servicio de la alta nobleza). • Vivían en castillos, residencias fortificadas y lugar de refugio para los habitantes del feudo en caso de ataques o invasiones. • En el castillo los nobles recibían a sus vasallos, impartía justicia y se encargaba de recaudar los impuestos. Se celebraban banquetes o fiestas en los que juglares y trovadores contaban historias, hacían malabarismos, cantaban romances o interpretaban pequeñas piezas musicales • Como distracciones destacaban la caza y los torneos.
  29. 29. Leben auf einer Burg
  30. 30. 1. - A partir del dibujo haz una redacción de cómo sería la vida en un Castillo en la Edad Media 2. - Busca información sobre castillos de la Edad Media que se conserven en España. Si has visitado alguno cuenta lo que recuerdes
  31. 31. •Toda la vida social o privada estaba marcada por la intervención de la Iglesia. La Iglesia se encargaba de la enseñanza y la asistencia a pobres y enfermos y de las ceremonias religiosas, (nacimiento, matrimonio funerales) •La Iglesia estipuló la "PAZ DE DIOS" y la "TREGUA DE DIOS", que eran períodos de paz obligatoria en caso de guerras, y ordenó que las iglesias y los monasterios constituyeran lugares en los que no se pudiera entrar sin autorización. Si se desobedecían estas imposiciones, cualquier cristiano, aunque fuera un noble o el mismo rey, podía ser excomulgado, es decir, expulsado de la Iglesia. EL CLERO
  32. 32. EL CLERO • Era el otro grupo privilegiado de la sociedad feudal. No pagaban impuestos y recibían el DIEZMO: los campesinos debían entregar la décima parte de la cosecha y ganado para el mantenimiento de la iglesia • Existían grandes diferencias: el alto clero (cardenales, obispos y abades), procedían de la nobleza y ejercían los cargos de mayor responsabilidad y prestigio. Poseían tierras y siervos. El bajo clero (párrocos y monjes) procedía del campesinado y llevaba una vida humilde similar a la de los campesinos. • Se organizaba en – Clero regular: son aquellos que vivían apartados en los monasterios siguiendo estrictas reglas o normas de conducta (monjes, abades, frailes y priores). Monjas y abadesas en los monasterios femeninos. – Clero secular: son los que viven integrados en la sociedad (curas, obispos, cardenales, etc.) CLERO REGULARCLERO SECULAR
  33. 33. EL MONASTERIO Es un conjunto de edificios y dependencias (establo, granero, bodega...), agrupados o aisladas, además de huerto, molino que forman, junto con las tierras que las rodean, un feudo como los laicos y se pueden comparar a una verdadera ciudad de Dios; en ellos al agruparse una comunidad para dedicar su vida a Dios en un ambiente de aislamiento para la meditación, hace que, desde un principio se organizasen de una forma compleja, pues debían cubrir las necesidades indispensables a la vida en común. CENTRO ESPIRITUAL: dependencias para la clausura CENTRO INTELECTUAL: Scriptoria: libros, ideas CENTRO ARTÍSTICO: miniaturas, construcciones, vidrieras CENTRO ECONÓMICO: progresos técnicos, almacenes, talleres, establos
  34. 34. - Explica el uso de cada una de las partes del Monasterio
  35. 35. Leben in einem Kloster
  36. 36. Wie lebten die Menschen im Mittelalter? Bilde richtige Sätze
  37. 37. 1. Zu welchem Stand gehören die Personen? Ordne zu. Abt – Ritter – Leibeigener – Bauer – Bäcker – Bischof – Papst – König – Schuhmacher – Fürst – Graf – Schmied – Kaufmann – Mönch – Baumeister – Herzog 1. Stand – Klerus 2. Stand - Adel 3. Stand – Bauern, Bürger
  38. 38. Responde a las siguientes preguntas: •¿Qué es el barbecho? •¿Qué es el diezmo? •¿Para qué se utilizan los prados comunales? •¿De qué se está hablando al hablar de días de trabajo gratuitos?

×