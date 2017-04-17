iBeba Pitch Deck iBeba is an app that connects shippers with carriers Its “Uber” for cargo! iBebaafrica.com
Vision Statement • Believe it or not, trucking industry in Africa is a multi-billion dollar industry that still relies on ...
Road Transport in Africa • As Africa’s economy and population continues to explode and size of the middle class increases,...
Real-time On-demand tracking • With 100% real-time tracking, our customers always have visibility with their cargo. • Geo-...
Driver availability • Manage cargo updates( dispatched, in-transit, arrival, delivered times) • Automated alerts when driv...
Problem • Cargo delivery companies use brokers, who charge 30-40% in commissions • Efficiency is an important aspect for a...
Solution • Real-time cargo tracking and a centralized access to available cargo • The world is relying more on overnight s...
Market Validation • Brokers and Middlemen • Sendy’s 1 million total users within 1st year (Sendy’s is operating only in Ke...
Market Size • 1 billion tones of cargo arrive via port of Mombasa annually • 3500 trucks leave the port of Mombasa daily •...
Competitor overview. Feature Brokers Sendy Fedex Kenya Postal Corporation EA Transport Agency iBeba Realtime tracking X √ ...
Product iBebaafrica.com
iBebaafrica.com
iBebaafrica.com
iBebaafrica.com
Integrated with Facebook Messenger Please click on “Message Now” iBebaafrica.com
YouTube video • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG_g0Zl9jQ0 &feature=youtu.be iBebaafrica.com
Business Model • We take 5% commission on each transaction per kilometer • Trips via iBeba: 40% of available Market • Aver...
Market Adoption • Companies • Individuals • Cargo service providers • Import and export companies and individuals • Agricu...
Competition • Sendy’s • FedEx • Kenya Postal Services • East African Transporters Association iBebaafrica.com
Competitive Advantage • First to Market for on-demand based cargo app • Customer incentive: they can save costs and time o...
2017-2018 Total Startup and Operational Costs $260,000 • Official Launch date: June 30th 2017 • TV and Radio Advertisement...
2017-2018 Total Startup and Operational Costs $260,000 Cont’d Salaries, office expenses, travel and other costs $50,000 Bu...
iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: July 2017 –Dec 2017 2017 MONTH New Trucks Total Number of Trucks cost/Km/Truck Average K...
iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2018-Dec 2018 2018 New Trucks Total No. of Trucks Cost/KM/Tru ck Average KMs/Trip/Tr...
iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2019-Dec 2019 Month New Trucks Total No. of Trucks Cost/KM/P T Average KMs/Trip/Truc...
iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2020-Dec 2020 Month New Trucks Total No. Of Trucks Cost/KM Average KMs/Truck Subtota...
Team Emily Mogeni CEO, Business Development and Brand Holds a Masters of science in Information Systems Management Bachelo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

iBeba

16 views

Published on

iBeba is an on-demand booking app for cargo.

Published in: Mobile
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

iBeba

  1. 1. iBeba Pitch Deck iBeba is an app that connects shippers with carriers Its “Uber” for cargo! iBebaafrica.com
  2. 2. Vision Statement • Believe it or not, trucking industry in Africa is a multi-billion dollar industry that still relies on pen, paper and fax machines. • At iBeba, we are providing a better way to increase efficiency. • We promote visibility, productivity and trust. • Trucking accounts for 90% of all cargo transported in the East African region. • Generating $200 billion in annual revenue • We aim to make transportation effortless, fair, and efficient through mobile technology and GPS system • We provide a platform for cargo and package delivery iBebaafrica.com
  3. 3. Road Transport in Africa • As Africa’s economy and population continues to explode and size of the middle class increases, every other continent wants to sell goods to Africa. In addition to imported goods at the ports, factories need to get their bulk products from the warehouses to wholesalers in distant cities and rural areas. However, given our continent’s poor, and undeveloped, rail and inland waterway transport networks, almost all heavy goods are transported internally by road. This gives us an upper hand of growing our business within a short time, with minimal competition and expand across Africa. The turnout is projected to be very high. Forecasts reveal that the demand for trucking and haulage will double across Africa within the next ten years. This will be a direct consequence of increased economic and commercial activities everywhere on the continent. The opportunities in trucking and haulage are as huge as there are several opportunities in this continent. iBebaafrica.com
  4. 4. Real-time On-demand tracking • With 100% real-time tracking, our customers always have visibility with their cargo. • Geo-location tracking sends automatic alerts to iBeba and its customers about driver location and time of delivery • Complete transparency reduces overhead and bottlenecks and boosts customer efficiencies • On-demand trucking is revolutionizing how drivers and cargos are matched. Without the mountains of paperwork and spades of downtime, who knows what this multibillion dollar industry can do? iBebaafrica.com
  5. 5. Driver availability • Manage cargo updates( dispatched, in-transit, arrival, delivered times) • Automated alerts when drivers are behind schedule • Use GPS to optimize delivery times and schedules • Provide updates on road and weather conditions • Elimination of driver down-time and less paperwork. iBebaafrica.com
  6. 6. Problem • Cargo delivery companies use brokers, who charge 30-40% in commissions • Efficiency is an important aspect for any business • Uncoordinated arrivals, wait fees and other inefficiencies are common • Loss of cargo/packages and long wait times • Frustrating middle-men who charge high fees to link shippers with carriers • Small businesses rely on overpriced brokers to connect them with customers • No available platform between cargo owners and drivers • No easy way to track your cargo in real time iBebaafrica.com
  7. 7. Solution • Real-time cargo tracking and a centralized access to available cargo • The world is relying more on overnight shipping or same day delivery. The broker method isn’t conducive to the idea, “Same-Day-Delivery.” • On-Demand improves speed and provides the ability to find additional cargo that needs to be moved in whatever area a driver may be. This increases revenue and reduces downtime and increases the number of jobs a vehicle can take, so vehicles and fuel can be used to their potential without needless waste of resources. • The world is going On-Demand, so its no surprise that on-demand philosophy is being applied to the transportation industry. On-Demand offers a new, more efficient way of matching shippers with carriers. • While brokers are essential, the way they do business is woefully inefficient. Brokers rely on making phone calls but On-Demand apps like iBeba cut out on middle-men and boosts efficiency and profits like never before. • Independent or small businesses can take more jobs and have more opportunities to grow. iBebaafrica.com
  8. 8. Market Validation • Brokers and Middlemen • Sendy’s 1 million total users within 1st year (Sendy’s is operating only in Kenya) • FedEx East Africa 300K total users • Kenya Postal Corporation 500k total users • East African Transport Agency 100k total users iBebaafrica.com
  9. 9. Market Size • 1 billion tones of cargo arrive via port of Mombasa annually • 3500 trucks leave the port of Mombasa daily • Road transport is the primary mode of transport in East Africa covering 70% of cargo. • There are over 5 million customers available online • 10 Million trips and beyond per year • Delivery of small packages is everyday life • Movement of cargo is increasing as the population increases iBebaafrica.com
  10. 10. Competitor overview. Feature Brokers Sendy Fedex Kenya Postal Corporation EA Transport Agency iBeba Realtime tracking X √ X X X √ Longhaul freights X x x x √ √ Reliable ETAs X √ x x x √ Fast Payment of Drivers X √ x x x √ Intuitive User Interface X √ x x x √ Same Day delivery X √ x x x √ Next day delivery √ √ √ √ √ √ Direct communication w/Drivers x √ x x x √ Dashboard Manager all loads in Transit x x x x x √ Fees of less than 10% x x x x x √ Carrier & Shipper reviews x x x x x √ iBebaafrica.com
  11. 11. Product iBebaafrica.com
  12. 12. iBebaafrica.com
  13. 13. iBebaafrica.com
  14. 14. iBebaafrica.com
  15. 15. Integrated with Facebook Messenger Please click on “Message Now” iBebaafrica.com
  16. 16. YouTube video • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG_g0Zl9jQ0 &feature=youtu.be iBebaafrica.com
  17. 17. Business Model • We take 5% commission on each transaction per kilometer • Trips via iBeba: 40% of available Market • Average Fee: $1.50 per Kilometer iBebaafrica.com
  18. 18. Market Adoption • Companies • Individuals • Cargo service providers • Import and export companies and individuals • Agricultural produce such as tea, coffee and flowers • International trade fairs and events • Manufactured goods and raw materials iBebaafrica.com
  19. 19. Competition • Sendy’s • FedEx • Kenya Postal Services • East African Transporters Association iBebaafrica.com
  20. 20. Competitive Advantage • First to Market for on-demand based cargo app • Customer incentive: they can save costs and time on delivery • List once: joins once and online profile available anywhere • Ease of use: Search by location, size • Easy to track cargo on real-time • Profiles: Browse for driver profiles and book instantly. • Design and Brand: Memorable name will launch in Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali to gain share of mind • Mobile App is only click away • Increase of profit margins and business opportunities to a struggling sector iBebaafrica.com
  21. 21. 2017-2018 Total Startup and Operational Costs $260,000 • Official Launch date: June 30th 2017 • TV and Radio Advertisement • Social Media Marketing • Branding Promotion $60,000 • Three office locations: Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali. • Office equipment and supplies • Hiring of support team $80,000 iBebaafrica.com
  22. 22. 2017-2018 Total Startup and Operational Costs $260,000 Cont’d Salaries, office expenses, travel and other costs $50,000 Business management, Sustainability, marketing and operational costs $70,000 iBebaafrica.com
  23. 23. iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: July 2017 –Dec 2017 2017 MONTH New Trucks Total Number of Trucks cost/Km/Truck Average KMs/Trip/Truck Subtotal(KES) Comm at 5% Trips /Month/PT Grand Total Rev(KES) July 48 48 150 600 KES4,320,000.00 216,000.00 2 432,000.00 August 58 106 150 600 KES9,540,000.00 477,000.00 3 1,431,000.00 September 74 180 150 600 KES16,200,000.00 810,000.00 6 4,860,000.00 October 28 208 150 600 KES18,720,000.00 936,000.00 4 3,744,000.00 November 115 323 150 300 KES14,535,000.00 726,750.00 2 1,453,500.00 December 177 500 150 400 KES30,000,000.00 1,500,000.00 6 9,000,000.00 20,920,500.00 iBebaafrica.com
  24. 24. iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2018-Dec 2018 2018 New Trucks Total No. of Trucks Cost/KM/Tru ck Average KMs/Trip/Truck Subtotal(KES) Comm 5% Trips/Month /PT Grand Total Rev (KES) January 13 482 150 300 KES21,690,000.00 1,084,500.00 4 4,338,000.00 February 28 510 150 300 KES22,950,000.00 1,147,500.00 4 4,590,000.00 March 32 542 150 300 KES24,390,000.00 1,219,500.00 6 7,317,000.00 April 12 554 150 480 KES39,888,000.00 1,994,400.00 5 9,972,000.00 May 34 588 150 200 KES17,640,000.00 882,000.00 6 5,292,000.00 June 53 641 150 400 KES38,460,000.00 1,923,000.00 6 11,538,000.00 July 88 729 150 400 KES46,656,000.00 2,332,800.00 4 9,331,200.00 August 8 737 150 600 KES66,330,000.00 3,316,500.00 6 19,899,000.00 September 22 759 150 500 KES56,925,000.00 2,846,250.00 3 8,538,750.00 October 61 820 150 300 KES36,900,000.00 1,845,000.00 6 11,070,000.00 November 102 922 150 420 KES58,086,000.00 2,904,300.00 5 14,521,500.00 December 78 1000 150 300 KES45,000,000.00 2,250,000.00 6 13,500,000.00 119,907,450.00 iBebaafrica.com
  25. 25. iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2019-Dec 2019 Month New Trucks Total No. of Trucks Cost/KM/P T Average KMs/Trip/Truck Subtotal(KES) Comm at 5% Trips/Month/Truc k Grand Total REV (KES) January 5 1005 200 180 KES36,180,000.00 1,809,000.00 4 7,236,000.00 February 18 1023 200 300 KES61,380,000.00 3,069,000.00 4 12,276,000.00 March 20 1043 200 300 KES62,580,000.00 3,129,000.00 4 12,516,000.00 April 23 1066 200 300 KES63,960,000.00 3,198,000.00 3 9,594,000.00 May 11 1078 200 400 KES86,240,000.00 4,312,000.00 5 21,560,000.00 June 124 1202 200 300 KES144,240,000.00 7,212,000.00 3 21,636,000.00 July 81 1283 200 300 KES76,980,000.00 3,849,000.00 6 23,094,000.00 August 117 1400 200 300 KES84,000,000.00 4,200,000.00 4 16,800,000.00 September 19 1419 200 350 KES99,330,000.00 4,966,500.00 3 14,899,500.00 October 111 1530 200 360 KES110,160,000.00 5,508,000.00 5 27,540,000.00 November 62 1592 200 420 KES133,728,000.00 6,686,400.00 6 40,118,400.00 December 108 1700 200 400 KES136,000,000.00 6,800,000.00 6 40,800,000.00 248,069,900.00 iBebaafrica.com
  26. 26. iBeba Monthly Revenue Projection: Jan 2020-Dec 2020 Month New Trucks Total No. Of Trucks Cost/KM Average KMs/Truck Subtotal (KES) Trips/Month/Tr uck Grand Total Rev (KES) January 21 1721 200 300 KES103,260,000.00 5,163,000.00 20,652,000.00 February 16 1737 200 300 KES104,220,000.00 5,211,000.00 20,844,000.00 March 20 1757 200 380 KES133,532,000.00 6,676,600.00 26,706,400.00 April 18 1775 200 300 KES106,500,000.00 5,325,000.00 26,625,000.00 May 111 1886 200 400 KES150,880,000.00 7,544,000.00 37,720,000.00 June 62 1948 200 400 KES155,840,000.00 7,792,000.00 23,376,000.00 July 41 1989 200 300 KES119,340,000.00 5,967,000.00 35,802,000.00 August 21 2010 200 300 KES120,600,000.00 6,030,000.00 24,120,000.00 Septembe r 30 2040 200 400 KES163,200,000.00 8,160,000.00 24,480,000.00 October 60 2100 200 360 KES151,200,000.00 7,560,000.00 37,800,000.00 Novembe r 82 2182 200 600 KES261,840,000.00 13,092,000.00 78,552,000.00 December 56 2238 200 400 KES179,040,000.00 8,952,000.00 53,712,000.00 410,389,400.00 iBebaafrica.com
  27. 27. Team Emily Mogeni CEO, Business Development and Brand Holds a Masters of science in Information Systems Management Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Clive Onyancha User Interface & PR Higher Diploma in Telecommunications Engineering Holds a Bachelor of science degree in Information Technology Gerald Kibugi Developer/Tester Holds a Master of Science in information system management Bachelors degree in Computer science Has won many Awards both locally and internationally. Over 13 years in software development iBebaafrica.com

×