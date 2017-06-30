SINOM: Solution Provider for Mining, Metallurgy, Mineral, Power and Airport & Seaport Fields
SINOM GROUP 2017 Latest Catalogue

  1. 1. SINOM: Solution Provider for Mining, Metallurgy, Mineral, Power and Airport & Seaport Fields
  2. 2. SINOM is the solution provider with scientific R&D and EPC project as its locomotive for urban and industry development system, and full life cycle integrated service provider starting from project consulting, project planning, engineering design, equipment manufacturing & supplying, and construction to operation. Predecessors of SINOM is Tangshan Mineral and Metallurgy Group Co., Ltd. founded in 1962 under the former Ministry of Metallurgical industry, and SINOM was restructured in 2000. SINOM now has completely finished its transformation and is a healthy & fast growing integrated international shareholding group corporation with clear-defined core businesses that integrates resources development, trading & logistics, EPC/EPS projects and science & technology, equipment manufacturing and specialized service, providing comprehensive auxiliary service for mining, iron and steel, cement, glass, and petrochemical fields, power sector, green resource, electronic control system and other industrial fields. Innovation leads green, cherishing limited resources, and developing boundless future are SINOM's theme, every staff of group is highly professional, well-educated, diligent and hard- working. SINOM believes in sincerity and upholds the principle of equality and mutual benefit. The Group always seeks win-win cooperation. SINOM welcomes friends from all over the world for our mutual benefits. SINOM will be your most excellent facilitator in China. COMPANY PROFILE
  3. 3. ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE SINOM General Office Management Department Project Department Mineral Processing Branch Power, Transmission & Transformation Branch Cement Branch Water Treatment Branch Iron & Steel Branch Ironmaking Steelmaking CCM Hot Rolling Mill Cold Rolling Mill Reheating Furnace Small & Medium Airport Branch Material Handling Branch Account Department RD Center Marketing Department Purchasing Department Tendering Center HR Department Construction Department Investment & Development Department Manufacturing Department Heavy Equipment manufacturing base Metallurgical Rolls Manufacturing Factory Copper Mold Manufacturing Factory CCM Equipment Manufacturing Factory Rolling Mill Equipment Manufacturing Factory Kiln & Furnace Equipment Manufacturing Factory Rail & Traffic Equipment Manufacturing Factory Airport Equipment Manufacturing Factory Capital Operation Department Overseas Business Department Iran Office Egypt Office Pakistan Office YOUR POSITION Legal Department
  4. 4. COMPANY CULTURE Vision •Building China’s new championship enterprise in the field of International EPC Project, contributing to a prosperous future of human being. Mission •Help the world share the first-class technology, equipment and service from China. •Help China share the first-class technology, equipment and service from the world. Core Values •Efficiency brings about value, innovation propels development, and quality builds up a ever-lasting brand. Spirit •Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Loyalty Business Philosophy •To be a forever trustworthy business partner. Core Competitiveness •Continuously improve industry-leading core technologies and system integration expertise. •Unremittingly enhance the ability of management innovation and resource integration.
  5. 5. COMPANY QUALIFICATIONS ISO 9001:2008 PATENT Certificate PATENT Certificate PATENT Certificate
  6. 6. EPC project Engineering, production, EPC & trade Materials and equipments Engineering, Production & tradeRaw materials Trade & production In the mid 90s In the end of 90s At the beginning of 21st century Infrastructure, RMHS, mining and beneficiation, Iron and Steel, nonferrous, power plant, oil and gas, petrochemical, cement and building materials and ship and port Mining & beneficiation Iron and steel Nonferrous metallurgy petrochemical cement Iron & steel Nonferrous metallurgy petrolchemical cement MILESTONE SINOM GROWTH
  7. 7. BUSINESS AREAS IRON & STEEL PROJECTS Iron & Steel Complex Raw Materials Yard Project Sintering Machine Project Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) Blast Furnace (BF) Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Steelmaking Project
  8. 8. BUSINESS AREAS IRON & STEEL PROJECTS Electric Arc Furnace (EAF, SAF), Titanium Slag Plant Secondary Metallurgy (LF, VD-VOD, RH, AOD) Continuous Caster (Billet, Round, Bloom, Slab CCM) Bar Hot Rolling Mill High Speed Wire Rod Project Large H Section Mill (Universal Section Mill Project)
  9. 9. BUSINESS AREAS IRON & STEEL PROJECTS Seamless Tube Production Line (API Standard) Welded Pipe Production Line Hot Plate / Strip Rolling Mill Cold Plate / Strip Rolling Mill Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) Continuous Annealing Line (CAL)
  10. 10. BUSINESS AREAS IRON & STEEL PROJECTS Pickling Line Skin-Pass Mill Metallic / Organic Coating Line Walking Beam Reheating Furnace Pusher Type Reheating Furnace Annular Reheating Furnace
  11. 11. BUSINESS AREAS ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION & ENERGY CONSERVATION PROJECTS Wastewater Treatment Plant Gas Desulfurization and Denitration Project BF/Converter Slag Recycling Project City Driving Water Project Dedusting System Project Air Separation Plant / Dry Gas Cabinet
  12. 12. BUSINESS AREAS MINERAL PROCESSING PROJECTS Iron Ore Mining & Beneficiation Project Coke Oven Battery Rotary Lime Kiln Annular Shaft Lime Kiln Twin Shaft Lime Kiln Rock Wool Panel / Fiber Blanket Production Line
  13. 13. BUSINESS AREAS GENERATION, TRANSMISSION & TRANSFORMATION PROJECTS Power Generation Unit (CCPP, TRT, Waste Heat, Gas, Steam) Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project Wind Power Generation Project Biomass Power Generation Project Power Transmission Project Power Transformation Project
  14. 14. BUSINESS AREAS SMALL & MEDIUM AIRPORT TERMINAL PROJECTS Passenger Boarding Bridge Air Cargo Handling System Baggage Handling, auto-sorting and storage System Airport Apron Bus Check-in System Horizontal/Inclined Carousel System
  15. 15. BUSINESS AREAS SEAPORT PROJECTS Raw Material Handling System (Reclaimer & Stacker) Wagon Tippler (Rotary Railcar Dumper) Crane Cargo Handling System Belt Conveying System Yacht Handling System
  16. 16. BUSINESS AREAS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PROJECTS Smart City Internet Service Industry Public Security Industry
  17. 17. BUSINESS AREAS EAF & LF EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART MANUFACTURING EAF Shell Water-Cooled Panel Scrap Bucket Scrap Bucket Car Ladle Ladle Car
  18. 18. BUSINESS AREAS EAF & LF EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART CONSUMABLE MANUFACTURING Graphite Electrode (UHP, SHP, HP, RP) Electric Horizontal Arm Oxygen Lance Nozzle Sublance System Ladle Roaster Lining and Slide Gate Refractories for EAF & LF
  19. 19. BUSINESS AREAS CCM EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART MANUFACTURING Copper Mold Tube (Square, Round, Bloom, Beam Blank) Dummy Bar Chain & Heads Tundish & Tundish Car Tundish Preheater & Dryer Electro-Magnetic Stirrer (EMS) Foot Roller
  20. 20. BUSINESS AREAS CCM EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART CONSUMABLE MANUFACTURING Oscillator Ladle Turret Segment Withdrawal and Straightening Machine Flame Cutting Machine & Emergency Cutting Torch Tundish Functional Refractories
  21. 21. BUSINESS AREAS ROLLING MILL EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART MANUFACTURING Casting / Forged Roll Tungsten Carbide Ring (TCR) Gear Boxes / Shaft Coupling Spindle Bearing Slide Bearing / Bush
  22. 22. BUSINESS AREAS ROLLING MILL EQUIPMENT & SPAREPART MANUFACTURING Stand Rolling Guide Shear Cooling Bed Automatic Bar Counting and Splitting System Bundling Machine
  23. 23. BUSINESS AREAS OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC AND TESTING EQUIPMENT DESIGNING & SUPPLYING Laser Tunnel Section Detector Crack Integrated Detector Copper Crusher & Copper Gauge Portable Chamber Pressure Testing Instrument System Tunnel Dynamic Vision Ads System (TDVAS) for Metro Stamping / Marking Machine Pressure Sensor Explosion – proof tank volume detector Bridge Deflection Detector Thickness and Width Gauge
  24. 24. BUSINESS NETWORK SINOM IRAN OFFICE SINOM PAKISTAN OFFICE SINOM EGYPT OFFICE
  25. 25. CRH LINES
  26. 26. NOTES
  27. 27. SINOM GROUP CO., LTD. TANGSHAN, HEBEI, CHINA TEL +86 315 2316864 - FAX +86 315 2314131 - SINOM@SINOMGROUP.COM WWW.SINOMGROUP.COM

