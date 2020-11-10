1 d leon_emily_slide_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad Educativa “Emaús”   Informática      Nombre: ​Emily Sofía León M.     Curso: ​Primero “D”   Fecha: ​20/octubre/20
Slideshare SlideShare fue lanzado el 4 de octubre de ​2006, su uso está orientado a las presentaciones de series de diapos...
  Taller 1  ¿Qué es Slideshare?  Esta es una aplicación de web 2.0 que es muy útil, puesto que nos                        ...
  ¿Cuál es la capacidad máxima de almacenamiento?  Cada usuario cuenta con 15 gigabytes de espacio gratuito para          ...
Tema: Slide

  1. 1. Unidad Educativa “Emaús”   Informática      Nombre: ​Emily Sofía León M.     Curso: ​Primero “D”   Fecha: ​20/octubre/20
  2. 2. Slideshare SlideShare fue lanzado el 4 de octubre de ​2006, su uso está orientado a las presentaciones de series de diapositivas. ● Sirve para compartir tu presentación corporativa de una forma sencilla. Es mucho más fácil mostrar tu presentación corporativa desde Slideshare. De esta forma puedes tenerla siempre visible. ● Presentar de una forma visual tus productos o servicios. Si quieres presentar un producto o servicio de una forma atractiva, una presentación puede ser la solución y si la subes a Slideshare, llegará de una forma mucho más efectiva a tu público objetivo. ● Compartir contenido fresco y dinámico con tus seguidores. Slideshare permite compartir contenido muy visual, como presentaciones o infografías, con todos tus seguidores, que te agradecerán tu aportación de valor y estarán más cerca de convertirse en clientes. ● ​Mejorar el posicionamiento SEO. A través del uso de las palabras clave, tanto en el título, en la descripción como en los tags, conseguirás que tus contenidos en Slideshare se posicionen bien en Google.
  3. 3.   Taller 1  ¿Qué es Slideshare?  Esta es una aplicación de web 2.0 que es muy útil, puesto que nos                            permite administrar una cuenta donde archivar, publicar y                también difundir muestras presentaciones.   Los beneficios de este servicio radican en la alternativa de                    compartirlas sin necesidad de adjuntar archivos pesados en                nuestros mails, publicarlos en un sitio web o blog, socializarlos                    mediante un enlace con nuestros amigos o alumnos, seleccionar                  nuestros favoritos, etc.   La utilización de esta aplicación es sencilla.     ¿Qué formatos admite Slideshare?  Admite documentos en Adobe PDF, Microsoft Word y                OpenOffice y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato, ​ e                       incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo.           
  4. 4.   ¿Cuál es la capacidad máxima de almacenamiento?  Cada usuario cuenta con 15 gigabytes de espacio gratuito para                    almacenar sus archivos, ampliables mediante diferentes planes de                pago.      ¿Cuáles son las formas de ingresar en la página Slideshare?  Registrándote con gmail, con tu cuenta de Facebook o LinkedIn      ¿Para qué fue originalmente creado Slideshare?  Originalmente el sitio web estaba destinado para los empleados                  del ámbito empresarial con la intención de que compartieran con                    más facilidad diapositivas entre ellos, pero luego el público                  objetivo se amplió para convertirse también en un                entretenimiento.     

