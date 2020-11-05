El estado a nivel nacional y territorial egg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El Estado a nivel nacional y territorial Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano Emilio Garc�a Guti�rrez
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado: manifestaci�n de la sociedad ju...
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social: el ordenamiento constitu...
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social de derecho Se aseguran lo...
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social de derecho organizado com...
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Rep�blica unitaria descentralizada: por...
Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Autonom�a de sus entidades territoriale...
Rep�blica democr�tica, participativa y pluralista: los poderes p�blicos est�n estructurados para reconocer, promover y ate...
El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho El respeto a la dignidad humana: esta es una condici�n para el ejercicio de la libe...
El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho El trabajo: Se encuentra consagrado como derecho y obligaci�n social que goza de es...
El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho La solidaridad: entendida como forma de vida equitativa y rec�proca, y de ayuda mut...
El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho La prevalencia del inter�s general: si la aplicaci�n de una Ley expedida por centro...
La estructura del Estado El ordenamiento constitucional precept�a al respecto: Son ramas del poder p�blico: la legislativa...
La estructura del Estado Rama Legislativa. Se materializa en el Congreso de la Rep�blica, al que corresponde reformar la C...
La estructura del Estado Rama Ejecutiva La funci�n ejecutiva se concentra en un �rgano unipersonal, que ostenta el primer ...
La estructura del Estado Respecto de las entidades territoriales, las Gobernaciones, los Distritos y las Alcald�as forman ...
La estructura del Estado Rama Judicial. Conformada por La Corte Constitucional, la Corte Suprema de Justicia, el Consejo d...
La estructura del Estado La Rama Judicial divide y especializa sus funciones en jurisdicciones ordinarias, contencioso adm...
La estructura del Estado La Corte Suprema de Justicia ejerce como m�ximo tribunal de la jurisdicci�n ordinaria. Igualmente...
Organismos de Control El Ministerio P�blico: Es el organismo encargado de velar por la aplicaci�n de la ley y por los inte...
Organismos de Control El Ministerio P�blico es ejercido por el Procurador General de la Naci�n, por el Defensor del Pueblo...
Organismos de Control La Contralor�a General de la Rep�blica se encarga de la vigilancia de la gesti�n fiscal de la admini...
Entidades con R�gimen especial Otras normas Constitucionales reconocen autonom�a y r�gimen legal propio al Banco de la Rep...
Organizaci�n territorial del Estado La organizaci�n territorial del Estado tiene como finalidad robustecer la unidad de la...
Organizaci�n territorial del Estado. Entidades Territoriales La Constituci�n declara que son entidades territoriales los d...
Reconocimiento Constitucional de las autonom�as La autonom�a :el derecho y capacidad de las entidades territoriales para n...
Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales La Constituci�n de 1991 dispone que la distribuci�n de competencias debe atend...
Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales Coordinaci�n: existencia de competencias compartidas tal manera que aseguren e...
Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales Subsidiariedad: Naci�n y entidades territoriales pueden, transitoriamente, pre...
Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Descentralizaci�n: El traslado de funciones y servicios de una autoridad ...
Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Desconcentraci�n: Traslado de competencias de una entidad de jerarqu�a su...
Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Delegaci�n: Sin mediar necesariamente relaci�n de jerarqu�a, una persona ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El estado a nivel nacional y territorial egg

7 views

Published on

El Estado , la Constitución y la descentralización

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El estado a nivel nacional y territorial egg

  1. 1. El Estado a nivel nacional y territorial Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano Emilio Garc�a Guti�rrez
  2. 2. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado: manifestaci�n de la sociedad jur�dica y pol�ticamente organizada. Es la organizaci�n de existencia necesaria que, dentro de un territorio determinado, vela por el bien com�n, garantiza los derechos de todos los ciudadanos y defiende la soberan�a, controlando los medios necesarios para el cumplimiento de ese fin.
  3. 3. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social: el ordenamiento constitucional reconoce la igualdad de todos los individuos ante la ley y prescribe como sus fines esenciales servir a la comunidad, promover el bienestar y la prosperidad general y garantizar la efectividad de los principios, derechos y deberes.
  4. 4. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social de derecho Se aseguran los principios como el de la separaci�n y concurrencia de poderes, v�as de acceso y mecanismos de participaci�n ciudadana al poder democr�tico y a sus instituciones, la responsabilidad de los funcionarios p�blicos, derechos y libertades econ�micas, sociales, culturales y ambientales a nivel individual y colectivo, entre otros.
  5. 5. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Estado social de derecho organizado como Rep�blica unitaria: la soberan�a reside en el pueblo y �ste opt�, como forma de organizaci�n del poder, por un r�gimen republicano que logra su unidad nacional a partir de su diversidad �tnica, cultural y social.
  6. 6. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Rep�blica unitaria descentralizada: por esto se entiende la descentralizaci�n como forma de organizaci�n en la que ciertas funciones o facultades y servicios para obrar son transferidos de un �rgano superior a otro inferior de competencias. Estas �ltimas son menos amplias y cumplen con limitaciones espec�ficas, aunque act�an de manera independiente.
  7. 7. Caracter�sticas del Estado colombiano (Art. 1, Constituci�n Pol�tica de Colombia). Autonom�a de sus entidades territoriales: se entiende con esta expresi�n el reconocimiento a las entidades territoriales los derechos para gobernarse por autoridades propias, ejercer los compromisos que les correspondan y administrar los recursos y establecer los tributos necesarios para el cumplimiento de sus funciones
  8. 8. Rep�blica democr�tica, participativa y pluralista: los poderes p�blicos est�n estructurados para reconocer, promover y atender a las diversas y diferentes condiciones, actores y colectividades. Eso con el fin de que la libertad e igualdad de los individuos, grupos y comunidades en que se agrupan e integran sean reales y efectivas.
  9. 9. El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho El respeto a la dignidad humana: esta es una condici�n para el ejercicio de la libertad, esencial y fundamental de los derechos de los hombres y ciudadanos de la naci�n. La dignidad humana se refiere a todos los aspectos de la calidad o nivel de vida: econ�mica, social, pol�tica, cultural, educativa, de salud y medio ambiente sustentable o desarrollo sostenible(Arts. 1, 5, 13, 43, 93 y 94 C.P.)
  10. 10. El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho El trabajo: Se encuentra consagrado como derecho y obligaci�n social que goza de especial protecci�n del Estado. Este principio busca garantizar que toda persona tenga acceso a un trabajo en condiciones productivas, dignas y justas de car�cter permanente (Arts. 1, 25, 39, 53, 55, 56 y 57 C.P.) .
  11. 11. El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho La solidaridad: entendida como forma de vida equitativa y rec�proca, y de ayuda mutua entre individuos y colectividades que integran un conglomerado social. Su ejercicio define y garantiza las relaciones concurrentes y complementarias entre la sociedad civil, el Estado y sus entidades territoriales. Tiene expresi�n econ�mica (propiedad, empresa, r�gimen tributario) y social (trabajo, seguridad salud, y medio ambiente).
  12. 12. El modelo del Estado Social de Derecho La prevalencia del inter�s general: si la aplicaci�n de una Ley expedida por centros de utilidad p�blica e inter�s social resultan en conflicto con los derechos de los particulares, entonces el inter�s privado deber� ceder al inter�s p�blico social. En este sentido, la propiedad en el contexto de la libertad individual y de empresa, tiene una prevalente funci�n social.
  13. 13. La estructura del Estado El ordenamiento constitucional precept�a al respecto: Son ramas del poder p�blico: la legislativa, la ejecutiva y la judicial. Adem�s de los �rganos que la integran existen otros, aut�nomos e independientes, para el cumplimiento de las dem�s funciones del Estado. Los diferentes �rganos del Estado tienen funciones separadas pero colaboran arm�nicamente para la realizaci�n de sus fines.
  14. 14. La estructura del Estado Rama Legislativa. Se materializa en el Congreso de la Rep�blica, al que corresponde reformar la Constituci�n, hacer las leyes y ejercer el control pol�tico sobre el Gobierno y la administraci�n. El Congreso de la Rep�blica est� integrado por el Senado y la C�mara de Representantes. Sus miembros son elegidos por voto popular en circunscripci�n nacional en el primero, y en circunscripciones territoriales y especiales en la segunda, para un per�odo de cuatro a�os.
  15. 15. La estructura del Estado Rama Ejecutiva La funci�n ejecutiva se concentra en un �rgano unipersonal, que ostenta el primer lugar en la organizaci�n pol�tico-institucional del Estado: el presidente de la Rep�blica, quien se constituye a su vez en jefe de Estado, jefe de Gobierno y Suprema autoridad administrativa. Como Jefe del Estado, el presidente expresa formalmente la unidad nacional y asegura la colaboraci�n arm�nica entre las tres ramas del poder p�blico.
  16. 16. La estructura del Estado Respecto de las entidades territoriales, las Gobernaciones, los Distritos y las Alcald�as forman parte de la Rama Ejecutiva. Gobernadores y alcaldes son jefes de la administraci�n Departamental, Distrital y Municipal, respectivamente. El Gobernador es agente del Presidente de la Rep�blica en asuntos de orden p�blico, pol�tico y econ�mico, y en aquellas materias que legal o expresamente le sean delegadas.
  17. 17. La estructura del Estado Rama Judicial. Conformada por La Corte Constitucional, la Corte Suprema de Justicia, el Consejo de Estado, el Consejo Superior de la Judicatura, la Fiscal�a General de la Naci�n, los Tribunales y los Jueces. Se encargan de administrar la justicia. Tambi�n lo hace la Justicia Penal Militar.
  18. 18. La estructura del Estado La Rama Judicial divide y especializa sus funciones en jurisdicciones ordinarias, contencioso administrativo, constitucional y especiales (penal, civil, laboral, etc.) La Constituci�n Pol�tica de 1991, con respecto a la rama judicial, cre� la instituci�n del Fiscal General de la Naci�n e introdujo el sistema acusatorio; cre� la Corte Constitucional, a la que conf�a la guarda de la integridad y supremac�a de la Constituci�n.
  19. 19. La estructura del Estado La Corte Suprema de Justicia ejerce como m�ximo tribunal de la jurisdicci�n ordinaria. Igualmente, cre� jurisdicciones especiales para las autoridades ind�genas y los jueces comunitarios; Cre� el Consejo Superior de la Judicatura, cuya misi�n principal ser� administrar la carrera judicial y examinar la conducta y sancionar las faltas de los funcionarios de la rama judicial, as� como las de los abogados en ejercicio de su profesi�n.
  20. 20. Organismos de Control El Ministerio P�blico: Es el organismo encargado de velar por la aplicaci�n de la ley y por los intereses generales de la sociedad. Al Ministerio P�blico corresponde la guarda y promoci�n de los derechos humanos, la protecci�n del inter�s p�blico y la vigilancia de la conducta oficial de quienes desempe�an funciones p�blicas.
  21. 21. Organismos de Control El Ministerio P�blico es ejercido por el Procurador General de la Naci�n, por el Defensor del Pueblo, por los procuradores delegados y los agentes del ministerio p�blico ante las autoridades jurisdiccionales, por los personeros municipales y por los dem�s funcionarios que determine la ley.
  22. 22. Organismos de Control La Contralor�a General de la Rep�blica se encarga de la vigilancia de la gesti�n fiscal de la administraci�n y de los particulares o entidades que manejen fondos o bienes de la naci�n. La vigilancia de la gesti�n fiscal del Estado incluye el ejercicio de un control financiero, de gesti�n y de resultados, fundado en la eficiencia, la econom�a, la equidad y la valoraci�n de los costos ambientales.
  23. 23. Entidades con R�gimen especial Otras normas Constitucionales reconocen autonom�a y r�gimen legal propio al Banco de la Rep�blica, la Comisi�n Nacional de Televisi�n, las Universidades del Estado y las Corporaciones Aut�nomas Regionales, los cuales se sujetan a las normas que para ellos establezcan las respectivas leyes. Esas instituciones no hacen parte de ninguna de las ramas del Poder P�blico, ni de los organismos de control o de la organizaci�n electoral. Sin embargo, s� son parte de la Estructura General del Estado.
  24. 24. Organizaci�n territorial del Estado La organizaci�n territorial del Estado tiene como finalidad robustecer la unidad de la Rep�blica, a trav�s del reconocimiento de la autonom�a de sus entidades territoriales. Esto se logra mediante la descentralizaci�n, la democracia participativa y el pluralismo pol�tico y social.
  25. 25. Organizaci�n territorial del Estado. Entidades Territoriales La Constituci�n declara que son entidades territoriales los departamentos, distritos, municipios y territorios ind�genas, as� como las regiones y provincias que se constituyan con arreglo a la ley de ordenamiento territorial. Ellas gozan de autonom�a para la gesti�n de sus intereses y, dentro de los l�mites de la Constituci�n y la ley, tienen derecho a gobernarse por autoridades propias; ejercer las competencias que les correspondan; administrar los recursos y establecer los tributos necesarios para el cumplimiento de sus funciones y participar en las rentas nacionales.
  26. 26. Reconocimiento Constitucional de las autonom�as La autonom�a :el derecho y capacidad de las entidades territoriales para normar y gestionar, en el marco de la constituci�n y de la ley, bajo su propia responsabilidad y en beneficio de sus poblaciones, una parte importante de los asuntos p�blicos. La autonom�a as� definida no es plena. Deben observarse l�mites impuestos por la Constituci�n y la ley derivadas, de la organizaci�n pol�tica, administrativa y territorial del Estado; y, en segundo lugar, de la asignaci�n de competencias y responsabilidades a los diferentes niveles de gobierno.
  27. 27. Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales La Constituci�n de 1991 dispone que la distribuci�n de competencias debe atender a los principios de coordinaci�n, concurrencia y subsidiariedad en los t�rminos que establezca la ley. La funci�n administrativa se desarrolla mediante la descentralizaci�n, la delegaci�n y la desconcentraci�n de funciones, servicios y competencias.
  28. 28. Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales Coordinaci�n: existencia de competencias compartidas tal manera que aseguren el adecuado funcionamiento de los fines del Estado. El orden p�blico, la planeaci�n y la presupuestaci�n son ejemplos de la aplicaci�n de este principio. Concurrencia: reconocimiento de competencias que pertenecen en com�n a la Naci�n y a las entidades territoriales, que exigen la integraci�n de funciones, acciones y recursos para prestar un servicio. Educaci�n y salud son ejemplos de este caso.
  29. 29. Determinaci�n de competencias territoriales Subsidiariedad: Naci�n y entidades territoriales pueden, transitoriamente, prestar uno o varios servicios correspondientes a niveles inferiores, cuando el ente titular y responsable no est� en capacidad de hacerlo. El nuevo ordenamiento constitucional establece las relaciones entre descentralizaci�n territorial y las figuras jur�dico administrativas de desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n.
  30. 30. Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Descentralizaci�n: El traslado de funciones y servicios de una autoridad a otra no sometida jer�rquicamente, con la asignaci�n de recursos necesarios y la responsabilidad total en el cumplimiento y prestaci�n de los mismos.
  31. 31. Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Desconcentraci�n: Traslado de competencias de una entidad de jerarqu�a superior a una dependencia o entidad subalterna. Se conserva la entidad titular de la funci�n o del servicio y la responsabilidad en la prestaci�n del mismo.
  32. 32. Descentralizaci�n, desconcentraci�n y delegaci�n Delegaci�n: Sin mediar necesariamente relaci�n de jerarqu�a, una persona o una entidad confiere el encargo a otra para atender determinadas funciones o servicios. La persona o entidad delegante, establece condiciones para el ejercicio de la funci�n o prestaci�n del servicio a la persona o entidad delegataria, conservando aquella la responsabilidad respectiva.

×