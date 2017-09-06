Crime documentary and institution

Institution
  2. 2. • I am interested in producing a documentary or something along the lines of that. • Crime documentaries are reflective documentaries, personally like the style of these documentaries. A reflective documentary creates a more personal effect to the filming process, this is due to the omniscient cameraman whom will ask questions to who is being shown on camera so that things would be revealed in which the audience would want to know. • Various questions are asked through the use of direct address, the interviewee’s interpretation of events or personal account may be rendered to seem trustworthy or untrustworthy depending on the context of surrounding shots or the nature of the statements being made in their own right. Reflective documentaries helps the audience gather their own opinions which I think makes it more interesting as it develops an active audience. They are usually shown post watershed as it can sometimes have explicit content involved. • The most popular crime documentaries according to IMDB is the documentary Made in America, this documentary type involves biography and defines cultural tale of modern America through crime.
  3. 3. Institutions • There are a variety of institutions who follow the genre of crime to produce crime documentaries, with my extensive research, I found that the BBC have made a good few crime documentaries for example: sex, drugs and murder: life in the red light zone, the chillenders murders, OJ: Made in America and The met: Policing London. These are the most recent crime documentaries in which the BBC have produced, they are currently on BBC I player. • I also researched ITV as it is one of the largest broadcasters in the UK. • The content produced is shown through various platforms such as TV and Demand. The programs broadcasted have a wide variety of content from documentaries to soap operas. The channels consisting of ITV are ITV1, 2, 3 etc. • Documentaries on ITV are post watershed, this is due to explicit language, scenes and violence, especially within crime documentaries, as some people may become violent whilst being questioned. ITV documentaries tend to have a lot of interviews usually with the victims themselves, these documentaries are presented by people such as Trevor McDonald who has made documentaries such as The Mafia and Inside the Death Row.
  4. 4. How successful are they? • ITV are very successful however, since the launch of ITV, there have been concerns from politicians and the press that ITV faced a conflict concerning program audiences and advertisers. As advertisers are reluctant to buy advertising space around low viewing programs, there is a pressure on ITV to broadcast more popular programs in peak times. This has become more profound in recent years following a relaxation in regulation and significantly more competition in the advertising market following the huge increase in commercial channels. In recent years, program have started to dominate from the reality television genre including the celebrity and talent show subgenres. This has led to accusations of ITV 'dumbing down' their program. ITV was also heavily criticized for scaling back its regional programs, including regional news. What are ITV’S target audience? • Currently the target audience are more so for adults from 20+, however, ITV is to launch a new female-focused, free-to-air channel, called ITVBe, which will become the home of shows including The Only Way is Essex. The new channel, which will focus on lifestyle and reality TV programming, will launch towards the end of this year and will be available on Freeview, Sky and Virgin. ITV said that ad-funded ITVBe will be targeted at a younger, female audience and will feature acquired programming such as the USA Real Housewives. The broadcaster said that the new channel will complement ITV2 – despite plundering its schedule for shows including TOWIE and Real Housewives. ITV2 is to tighten its focus onto entertainment programming aimed at 16- to 34-year- olds, including comedy and drama series, panels shows and formats.
  5. 5. • I think based on my extensive research of institutions, I am going to make my final decision and follow documentaries produced and exhibited on ITV, this is based on the success rate of the channel itself and not only that but the audience consumption is pretty high annually which shows that people are watching programmes from that channel regularly. • Personally, I tend to watch programmes from both BBC and ITV, however I do tend to find that ITV produce better quality documentaries.

