Luna hernandez emilyariadna_m01s4pi

Proyecto integrador. Las tic en la sociedad. Emily Ariadna Luna Hernández. Facilitador. Daniel Alejandro Nares Valle. M1C1...
Introducción.  Las TIC en la actualidad se han convertido en un medio indispensable para la sociedad ya que nos facilita ...
Las TIC en mi comunidad.  En mi comunidad usan los teléfonos para poderse comunicar con familiares , amigos o en caso de ...
Las TIC en la comunidad de mi compañera.  Mi compañera Adriana vive en la Cuidad de México y ahí se usan las Tic para bus...
Conclusión.  Como pudimos observar las TIC nos benefician en la comunidad ya que nos hacen mas fáciles algunas actividade...
#USOLASTICPARA.
Fuentes de consulta.  https://sites.google.com/site/lastecnologias1lainformacion/conclusiones  https://psicologiaymente....
Las TIC en la sociedad.

  1. 1. Proyecto integrador. Las tic en la sociedad. Emily Ariadna Luna Hernández. Facilitador. Daniel Alejandro Nares Valle. M1C1G28-023
  2. 2. Introducción.  Las TIC en la actualidad se han convertido en un medio indispensable para la sociedad ya que nos facilita varias actividades ya que nos aportan información principalmente la informativa y internet y las telecomunicaciones Contribución de las TIC en la sociedad.
  3. 3. Las TIC en mi comunidad.  En mi comunidad usan los teléfonos para poderse comunicar con familiares , amigos o en caso de emergencias , Las redes sociales se utilizan para publicar fotos , videos o música . El internet les ayuda a descargar archivos o elaborar trabajos de la escuela o del trabajo , aunque también en escuelas ya hay aulas de computación .También los negocios hacen uso de las tic para comprar o poder vender algún producto. Como se usan las TIC en mi comunidad ?
  4. 4. Las TIC en la comunidad de mi compañera.  Mi compañera Adriana vive en la Cuidad de México y ahí se usan las Tic para buscar todo tipo de información , también por el teléfono pueden pedir un servicio de trasporte privado por medio de una aplicación , también por medio de las aplicaciones se puede pedir comida si la necesidad de salir de casa , las tic en las redes sociales como Facebook , Instagram etc. Como usa mi compañera las tic en su comunidad ?
  5. 5. Conclusión.  Como pudimos observar las TIC nos benefician en la comunidad ya que nos hacen mas fáciles algunas actividades ya que nos aportan grandes beneficios para la sociedad nos ahorran tiempo y costos ya que por el internet podemos acceder a varios medios sin pagar y también nos podemos comunicar de una forma sencilla y rápida.
  6. 6. #USOLASTICPARA.
  7. 7. Fuentes de consulta.  https://sites.google.com/site/lastecnologias1lainformacion/conclusiones  https://psicologiaymente.com/desarrollo/beneficios-uso-de-tic-en- educacion#:~:text=Potencia%20la%20iniciativa%20y%20la,permiten%20aprende r%20por%20s%C3%AD%20mismo.  https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/308917  https://www.significados.com/tic/

