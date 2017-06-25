Estudiante: Emilio J. Puente Pinacho
GENERALIDADES  La farmacología puede definirse como el estudio de las sustancias que interactúan con los sistemas vivos a...
 Estas sustancias pueden ser compuestos administrados para lograr una acción terapéutica beneficiosa sobre algunos proces...
 Tales aplicaciones terapéuticas pueden considerarse la función de la farmacología medica; que se define como la ciencia ...
Toxicología  La toxicología es la rama de la farmacología relacionada con los efectos indeseables de las sustancias quími...
HISTORIA DE LA FARMACOLOGIA  Los seres humanos reconocían desde las épocas prehistóricas los efectos de muchas cosas que ...
 Fármacos agonistas: se unen al receptor y lo activan de alguna manera lo cual induce el efecto de manera directa o indir...
 Una droga es una sustancia que puede modificar el pensamiento, las sensaciones y las emociones de la persona que la cons...
Principio Activo  Es aquella sustancia que realiza la actividad farmacológica.  Sustancia química constituyente de una d...
Tóxico  Sustancia que puede producir algún efecto nocivo sobre un ser vivo, alterando sus equilibrios vitales.  Sustanci...
Bibliografía  Katzung, Bertram G. , año 2011, Farmacología Básica y Clínica, McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores, S.A. de...
Gracias.
Generalidades de farmacologia

Presentación de las generalidades de la farmacología

