EL CINE MUDO
Los actores famosos de la época fueron: Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Clara Bow, Gloria Swanson.
Puedo explicaros que mi experiencia fue muy divertida, a parte compartí momentos muy especiales que han desencadenado mi pasión por el cine y el teatro.
¿Quires participar en una pelicula muda?

Digivista, número 6. Especial proyectos personales.

¿Quires participar en una pelicula muda?

  1. 1. EL CINE MUDO A continuación, os voy a explicar por qué he elegido este tema. Porque me gusta el cine en general, en especial, el cine mudo porque es muy divertido. La palabra cin , proviene del griego y significa movimiento. La técnica del cine consiste en proyectar imágenes para crear la ilusión del movimiento. El Cine mudo es el más primitivo, donde no hay sonido de ningún tipo, excepto la música de acompañamiento y los diálogos que se añadían en cuadros de texto para entender la situación de la audiencia, o para mostrar conversaciones importantes, donde se le daba una narrativa real del diálogo. Nacido a partir de la primera guerra mundial, los hermanos Lumière (FOTO) crearon el primer cinefotógrafo, que tiempo después, Louis Le Prince realizó la primera película de cine mudo de tan solo 1´66 segundos de duración con el título ‘El jardín de Roundhay’ (FOTO) en el año 1888, en la que aparecen dos personas cogidas de la mano caminando por un jardín. A partir de entonces, fueron mejorando la calidad y la duración. La mejor época del cine mudo fue durante los años 20 del siglo pasado. La calidad visual de las películas mudas, especialmente las producidas durante la década de 1920, era a menudo muy buena. Pero hay una falsa y muy frecuente idea de que estas películas eran primitivas y de mala calidad comparadas con las de ahora. Esta falsa idea se debe a que estas películas presentaban errores técnicos (como la velocidad de reproducción incorrecta) y a que muchas de esas películas antiguas se conocen por copias deterioradas, muchas grabaciones existen solamente gracias a segundas copias o incluso de tercera generación, debido a que el film original estaba ya dañado o descuidado. El cine mudo era filmado en rollos de 35 mm, (FOTO) la mayoría de las películas mudas se filmó a velocidades más lentas que las películas con sonido, si se mostraran a su velocidad original parecerían artificiales y remarcaría su aspecto poco natural. Entre 1895 y 1927, la mayoría de las películas se rodaron en blanco y negro. Sabemos que des de el principio muchos cineastas intentaron dar color a las filmaciones. Georges Méliès (FOTO) tenía un equipo de obreras que pintaban a mano los fotogramas de sus películas, logrando así que en la proyección se vieran en color. En los pueblos pequeños había un piano para acompañar las proyecciones en directo, mientras que en las grandes ciudades había órganos, o incluso una orquesta completa que podía hacer algunos efectos sonoros. Las características esenciales del cine mudo, son principalmente las expresiones muy marcadas y el lenguaje corporal.
  2. 2. Los actores famosos de la época fueron: Charles Chaplin, (FOTO) Buster Keaton, (FOTO) Clara Bow, (FOTO) Gloria Swanson. (FOTO) Algunas de las películas más famosas son: -Intolerance, de D.W. Griffith (1916) -The General, de Buster Keaton (1926) -Metropolis, de Fritz Lang (1927) -City Lights, de Charles Chaplin (1931) Después de una muy buena época en el cine mudo y de varios experimentos e investigaciones que se centran en registro y la reproducción del sonido cinematográfico, buscan hacer realidad un sueño de muchos; que los actores hablen en la pantalla y la Waner Bros es la primera empresa que se arriesga a producir las primeras películas “sonoras” y “habladas” . El primer intento parcial se aprecia en Don Juan (1926), y el segundo y el más importante, en El cantor de Jazz (1927), ambas dirigidas por Alan Crosland. Cine mudo en la ‘Festa del Mercat a la Plaça’ En la actualidad, en Amposta, la tercera semana de mayo, celebramos una fiesta recreando la vida de nuestros antepasados de principios del siglo XX. Dentro de esta fiesta, un amigo de mis padres, que se llama Jordi Galo, (FOTO) quiso hacer homenaje al cine mudo y grabó su primera película el año 2012, titulada “L’herència de l’avi Gisbert “. En esta película participaron gente de Amposta y alrededores entre ellos, los protagonistas, Kim Smits Colomines y Jordi Casanova. Se trata de una comedia muy divertida que narra la historia de dos hermanos muy poco trabajadores que viven de su abuelo. Éste, muy enfadado, les pone a prueba haciéndoles creer que se muere y que sólo podrán tener su herencia si uno de ellos se casa. Los hermanos intentaran conquistar a una bella dama, pero ella está enamorada de otro chico. Los hermanos muy nerviosos y con ganas de cobrar el dinero del abuelo, planean que uno de ellos debe vestirse de mujer y presentarla como futura esposa del otro hermano. Una trama muy divertida con muchas sorpresas y situaciones muy divertidas. (Enseñar primera pelicula) El director pidió Al compositor Ampostino Tomàs Simón (FOTO) que compusiera una pieza para la película. Y el día del estreno, Tomàs tocó en directo la banda sonora. Tuvieron mucho éxito y el ayuntamiento pidió una segunda parte, “La Consulta del Doctor Forcadell “ (Enseñar segunda pelicula) y luego una tercera, hasta completar una trilogía ( tres películas ). En la última, “ Amposta Mon Amour “ (Enseñar tercera palicula) aparecen mi Madre Mercè Pascual Pedret, Laura Ferré y yo misma. En estos momentos, el director y guionistas Jordi Galo y Albert Reverté, estan preparando el guión de una nueva película para mayo de 2019.
  3. 3. Puedo explicaros que mi experiencia fue muy divertida, a parte compartí momentos muy especiales que han desencadenado mi pasión por el cine y el teatro. Muy pronto se abrirá una nueva convocatoria para participar como extras en la nueva película. Si alguien está interesado en participar le pasaré toda la información. AGRADECIMIENTOS: Kim Smits Mercè Pascual Jordi Galo es.m.wikipedia.org Y para finalizar, os he preparado un juego (explicación)

