¿Por que el agua del grifo tiene sabor?

Digivista, número 6. Especial proyectos personales.

¿Por que el agua del grifo tiene sabor?

  1. 1. Proyecto Personal: ¿Por qué el agua del grifo de nuestra escuela tiene tanto sabor? ¿Podemos hacer algo para cambiarlo? ¿A todos nos sabe mal? ENCUESTA REALIZADA A LA ESCUELA: Suelen beber del grifo Algunos traen cantimplora y otros beben del grifo P3 si P4 si P5 si 1º si 2º si 3º si 4º si 5º si 6º si
  2. 2. OPINIÓN PERSONAL: Me he dado cuenta que a medida que la edad de los niños/as es mayor, traen más agua de casa. Los pequeños beben agua del grifo porque yo creo que los niños/as, no tienen tanto gusto en la boca o no son tan delicados con los sabores. PREGUNTA A EMILIO (experto en ciencias): Ainoa: - ¿Emilio, tú crees que podríamos hacer que el agua del grifo no tenga tanto sabor? Emilio: - No… Nosotros no podemos hacer nada para cambiar el sabor del agua. Pero puedes investigar el porqué... Ainoa: - Muchas gracias Emilio.
  3. 3. Experimento: “DEGUSTACIÓN DE AGUAS” Necesito voluntarios. Les vendaré los ojos con una tela y probaran 2 tipos de aguas (embotellada y del grifo).
  4. 4. Descubriremos si los voluntarios han notado la diferencia… y cuál les gusta más. Después de la degustación, les repartiré un pequeño obsequio por la participación.
  5. 5. RESULTADO: No todos los voluntarios diferencian el agua. Hay gente que le gusta más el agua del grifo de la escuela. Ainoa Brull Ventura. INVESTIGACIÓN SOBRE EL PORQUÉ ELAGUA DEL GRIFO TIENE SABORES TAN DIFERENTES: El agua de los grifos tiene que ser potable y, de acurdo con la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud), la Unión Europea y las leyes estatales, el agua tiene que recibir el tratamiento adecuado para serlo. Potabilizar y depurar son conceptos diferentes. Potabilizar se hace para obtener agua potable y depurar sirve para poder lanzar agua residual a un río o a un lago. La potabilización se realiza antes de repartir el agua entre los usuarios y tiene como objetivo eliminar la suciedad y la materia orgánica, así como destruir los microorganismos que puedan haber. Esto se hace en diferentes fases y tratamientos. El agua puede recibir algún tratamiento extra. Para asegurarse que no existen micro organismos en el agua y que si hubiera, se eliminaran, se añade al agua una dosis de cloro (que es lo que hace que el agua tenga un poco de olor a piscina). El cloro es una sustancia muy oxidante que ataca y elimina la materia orgánica. Después de esta oxidación aparecen en el agua sustancias denominadas cloraminas, que le dan al agua un cierto sabor amargo y un olor intenso. Si, además, ha recibido tratamientos salinos, puede tener un sabor bastante malo, como el caso del agua del grifo de la escuela. Pero igualmente es potable y se puede beber con seguridad. Fuente. MANS, C. (2017): 100 preguntes de química quotidiana. Cossetània edicions, Valls.

