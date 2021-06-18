Successfully reported this slideshow.
Janel Ray Personal Brand

  1. 1. Persona l Bran d Ex ploratio n Jane l Ra y Projec t & Portfoli o I: Wee k 1 Jun e 3, 2021
  2. 2. The middle child of four siblings, Janel Ray grew up the responsible one and taking care of her younger siblings after her older siblings moved out of the house. She’s been negotiating deals and selling ideas her whole life, from getting her young sisters to behave to making a case to go out with friends. After noticing an accidental pattern in her job history of constant sales and/ or customer service jobs, Janel enrolled in the Digital Marketing program at Full Sail University where she’s focused on developing her talents further. Identit y Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. Professio n Potential Job Titles: • SEO Specialist • Internet Marketing Specialist • Internet Marketing Consultant EVERYMAN ARCHETYPE - Teaching marketing and sales techniques through personal experience and stories. Using authenticity and relatability to build and maintain a connection with audiences. Search Marketing Strategist for Digital Marketing
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 60% female, 25-35 years old, predominately white, college educated, located in USA. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Spends free time with their kids/family, likes to read and binge watch shows, and like to write. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Gabrielle Blitz Rosen, CEO and Founder. Recruiters at Town House Digital Targe t Audienc e
  5. 5. Goal s Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) • I will grow my brand awareness online by regularly publishing content on my social media platforms. ‣ I will increase my LinkedIn connections by 10,000% by March 3rd, 2023. Mid Term: (2030) • Have a good paying marketing job. ‣ Make $80,000 per year or more. Long Term: (2035) • Be able to quit my marketing job to run my business full time. ‣ Make my business match the annual income of my [above] marketing job.
  6. 6. Skill s Analysi s Notable Skills & Current Pro fi ciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Pro fi ciencies: Sales and Marketing 85% Communications and Media 65% Time Management 70% Problem Solving 80% SOFT HARD CRM Software 10% Google Analytics 10% Professional Writing 40% Public Speaking 10% SOFT HARD
  7. 7. I help businesses to increase their revenue with my marketing skills and knowledge. Promis e
  8. 8. Credential s Work Experience: • 5 years in various sales positions • 7 years in various customer service positions Education: • Digital Marketing, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Awards: • N/A
  9. 9. Competitio n Jonas Yearby Industry Experience: • N/A Education: • Digital Marketing B.S. - Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • N/A Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Social Media Marketing • Marketing Strategy • Online Marketing Janel Ray Overall Online Presence: • 46 connections, customized banner, professional headshot, very detailed pro fi le Industry Experience: • N/A Education: • Digital Marketing B.S. - Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • N/A Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • English • Research • Communication Overall Online Presence: • 1 connection, professional headshot, very new and undetailed pro fi le.
  10. 10. Competitio n Lorena Berghezan Leadership Experience: • N/A Janel Ray Industry Experience: • Digital Marketing Specialist - Century 21 • Digital Consultant - BrandMass Education: • Digital Marketing B.S. - Full Sail University Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Digital Marketing • Social Media Marketing • Brand Management Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, Professional headshot, very detailed pro fi le Industry Experience: • N/A Education: • Digital Marketing B.S. - Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • N/A Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • English • Research • Communication Overall Online Presence: • 1 connection, professional headshot, very new and undetailed pro fi le.
  11. 11. Bran d P os itio n For companies who want help promoting their business and products, I provide simple solutions through personal stories because I think it’s important to be authentic and build a connection rather than just collect a paycheck. Jane l Ra y
  12. 12. Networkin g & Marketin g Industry Events & Organizations • American Marketing Association ‣ Chicago, Illinois • Social Media Association ‣ Port Washington, New York • Social Media Club ‣ Los Angeles, California Digital Marketing • Primary Content: Blogs and Vlogs telling personal stories of sales, marketing, and techniques posted weekly. • Primary Tools: Website and Youtube for Blogs and Vlogs weekly. • Website: Post blogs and other updates, like Youtube links, to promote myself and showcase my knowledge and skills in marketing and sales. Picture of You Goes Here
  13. 13. Professiona l Developmen t Mentor • Seeking entrepreneur and/or business owner with at least 10 years of experience in growing their business. Mother that works from home and balances family with business. March 2023. Formal Education • Complete Digital Marketing B.S. by expected graduation date in 2023. Technical Skills • Set up free HubSpot CRM. Complete all CRM courses through HubSpot Academy. March 2023 Soft Skills • Video Editing Fundamentals - LinkedIn.com. Dec. 2021 • Entrepreneurship Foundations - LinkedIn.com. June 2022 • Accounting Foundations: Bookkeeping - LinkedIn. Dec. 2022
  14. 14. Jane l Ra y You know how it’s di ffi cult to get word out about your business and/or product? Well, what I do is make that process easier. In fact, I’ve increased E ffi e Raine’s Tik Tok followers by over a thousand, and likes by over 14K, in a week. “
