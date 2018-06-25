Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
derecho conjunto de normas de car�cter general que se dictan para dirigir a la sociedad uentes realeso materiales:son todo...
Cuestionario �Qu� es derecho? R=conjunto de normas de car�cter general que se dictan para dirigir a la sociedad �para que ...
El Derecho Penal El Derecho Procesal El Derecho laboral. El Derecho Civil, El Derecho Comercial, o Mercantil, El Derecho I...
Regulan y limitan el poder del Estado Determinan su forma de gobierno creando los poderes que la componen. Fijan las relac...
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 derecho penal derecho civil derecho admitrativo derecho mercantil Serie 1 Serie 2 Serie 3
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 derecho penal derecho admistrativo derecho civil derecho mercantil Serie 1 Serie 2 Serie 3
Ventas derecho penal derecho mercantil derecho admistrativo derecho civil
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 7/1/2002 4/1/2003 1/1/2004 10/1/2004 7/1/2005 4/1/2006 1/1/2007 10/1/2007 7/1/2008 4/1/2009 1/1/2010...
derecho hechos que realizan el estado o la sociedad para lacreaci�n de una ley. El derecho efectivo o positivo est� formad...
Cuestionario derecho
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuestionario derecho

42 views

Published on

habla sobre el derecho

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuestionario derecho

  1. 1. derecho conjunto de normas de car�cter general que se dictan para dirigir a la sociedad uentes realeso materiales:son todos aquellos fen�menos sociales y naturales que dan lugara la norma jur�dica yque define el contenido de la misma, estos fen�menos son. Estas se clasifican de acuerdo a su estudio en: El derecho efectivo o positivoest� formado por las leyes, normativas, reglamentos y resoluciones creadas por el Estadopara la conservaci�n del orden se fundamenta enunos principios b�sicos, los cuales a pesarde noestar integrados de manera formal dentrode los ordenamientos jur�dicos, hechos que realizan el estado o la sociedad para la creaci�n de una ley. La fuente del derecho sedefine como todos aquellos hechos o acciones que originan el surgimiento del derecho.
  2. 2. Cuestionario �Qu� es derecho? R=conjunto de normas de car�cter general que se dictan para dirigir a la sociedad �para que sirve el derecho? R=derecho al sistemade leyes, regulaciones y normas que una regi�n, pa�s o territorio se da a s� mismocon el objetivo de mantener bajo control ciertos comportamientos y actos sociales que puedan ser considerados peligrosos o dignos de inter�s. �Cu�ntas ramas hay derecho?�cuales son? R= El Derecho administrativo El Derecho constitucional
  3. 3. El Derecho Penal El Derecho Procesal El Derecho laboral. El Derecho Civil, El Derecho Comercial, o Mercantil, El Derecho Internacional �Caracter�sticas del derecho? R= Origen hist�rico,El Estado de Derecho, Normatividad,Bilateralidad �para que sirve el derecho penal? R= derecho penal es la rama del derecho que establece y regula el castigo de los cr�menes o delitos, a trav�s de la imposici�n de ciertas penas �para que sirve el derecho constitucional? R= conjunto de normas jur�dicas positivas y habilitantes de Derecho p�blico interno elaboradas por el constituyente que:
  4. 4. Regulan y limitan el poder del Estado Determinan su forma de gobierno creando los poderes que la componen. Fijan las relaciones de estos poderes entre s�. Establecen las reglas fundamentales de las relaciones entre el Estado y los individuos.
  5. 5. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 derecho penal derecho civil derecho admitrativo derecho mercantil Serie 1 Serie 2 Serie 3
  6. 6. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 derecho penal derecho admistrativo derecho civil derecho mercantil Serie 1 Serie 2 Serie 3
  7. 7. Ventas derecho penal derecho mercantil derecho admistrativo derecho civil
  8. 8. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 7/1/2002 4/1/2003 1/1/2004 10/1/2004 7/1/2005 4/1/2006 1/1/2007 10/1/2007 7/1/2008 4/1/2009 1/1/2010 10/1/2010 7/1/2011 4/1/2012 1/1/2013 10/1/2013 7/1/2014 4/1/2015 1/1/2016 10/1/2016 7/1/2017 4/1/2018 Serie 1 Serie 2
  9. 9. derecho hechos que realizan el estado o la sociedad para lacreaci�n de una ley. El derecho efectivo o positivo est� formado por las leyes,normativas, reglamentos y resoluciones creadas por el Estado para la conservaci�n del orden Estas se clasifican de acuerdo a su estudio en: La fuente del derecho se define como todos aquellos hechos o acciones que originan el surgimiento del derecho.

×