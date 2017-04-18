TRABAJO PRÁCTICO N° 1 INFORMÁTICA Apellido y Nombre: Martínez Ramiro. Profesor: Gesualdi Eduardo. Instituto y turno: Insti...
Trabajo práctico n° 1

  1. 1. TRABAJO PRÁCTICO N° 1 INFORMÁTICA Apellido y Nombre: Martínez Ramiro. Profesor: Gesualdi Eduardo. Instituto y turno: Instituto de Formación Superior Técnica n°1. Turno noche. Fecha: 11/04/2017.
  2. 2. INFORMÁTICA CONCEPTO Es la rama de la ciencia, dedicada principalmente al procesamiento de datos e información de forma automática y electrónica .
  3. 3. CONCEPTO DE HARDWARE Es el conjunto de elementos que conforman una computadora, la parte física y tangible de un sistema informático.
  4. 4. CONCEPTO DE SOFTWARE Es la parte lógica de un sistema informático, por ejemplo un procesador de textos o el sistema operativo que permite al resto de programas funcionar.
  5. 5. PARTES DE UNA PC Partes externas. Partes internas.
  6. 6. PERIFÉRICOS Son dispositivos que nos permiten manipular datos e información en computadoras, pueden ser de entrada, salida y ambas a la vez. Periféricos de entrada. Periféricos de salida.
  7. 7. Periféricos de entrada y salida.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIÓN Hemos visto, de manera clara y sencilla una introducción general sobre la Informática. Sus elementos básicos, usos varios de los mismos y sobre todo destacamos la capacidad no sólo de manipular o administrar datos, sino también de generarlos para casi todas las ramas de las ciencias. Fin.

