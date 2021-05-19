Premio p adoc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: GEOIMPACT: UN INDICATORE INNOVATIVO PER LA MISURA DI IMPATTO ECONOMICO E AMBIENTALE DELLE AZIENDE ITALIANE Descrizione della soluzione Geoimpact rating è un' innovativa certificazione di sostenibilità economico ambientale. Questo indicatore consente di misurare in modo del tutto oggettivo l’impatto di un’azienda sul territorio in termini di ricaduta economica, di sviluppo del territorio e di sostenibilità ambientale. Attraverso l’indicatore Geoimpact quantifichiamo quanto benessere economico viene redistribuito sul territorio dall’acquisto di un prodotto certificato: l’azienda viene valutata in termini di implementazione di modelli di economia circolare, supply chains, qualità dei costi aziendali, impatto degli investimenti, miglioramenti produttivi in ottica di sostenibilità ambientale e molto altro. Tutti questi indicatori sono armonizzati in termini del valore aggiunto economico che viene prodotto sul territorio. Attraverso un modello statistico proprietario che fa uso di inidicatori economici nazionali certificati, le spese e gli investimenti dell’azienda sono opportunamente soppesati e quantificati rispetto al fatturato prodotto ed il loro effetto propagato nel contesto economico nazionale. Il risultato di questo calcolo determina un rating che consente al consumatore o alla PA di identificare le aziende ad alto contributo di sostenibilità economica e ambientale. A seguito della misura viene rilasciato un certificato ed un QR-code che puo’ essere stampato sul packaging del prodotto e che consentirà al consumatore di accedere al dettaglio della certificazione ottenuta. In particolare nella certificazione verrà riportato, oltre al rating ottenuto le pratiche di investimento in sostenibilità ambientale ed i benefici indotti dalle tecniche di produzione circolare implementati dall’azienda (sia in termini economici che attraverso altri fattori chiave come quello relativo alle emissioni). Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Il team è composto da 3 persone che si sono occupati di sviluppare, validare e promuovore l’indicatore. Mirko Berretti (ideatore dell’indicatore Geoimpact): Phd in fisica, esperto di modellizzazione matematica e statistica. Analista quantitativo in ambito finanziario. Ha
  2. 2. In collaborazione con realizzato il modello statistico-economico necessario all’indicatore e il relativo software necessario per il calcolo. Emiliano Mangone: Senior Partner dell’ incubatore di Start Up innovative Clay. Ph.D. in Industrial Management, esperto in marketing, Technical Sales Manager nel settore industriale. Sfruttando le competenze presenti nell’incubatore Clay abbiamo potuto integrare le misure di sostenibilità ambientale e di economia circolare all’interno dell’indicatore. Alessandro Francesconi: Senior Partner dell’ incubatore di Start Up innovative Clay. Senior Partner intelligo Srl (investment advisor, financial manager). Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare Geoimpact è l'unica certificazione italiana che si pone come obiettivo principale la stima accurata della redistribuzione del benessere economico dell'azienda sul territorio, tenendo conto anche della responsabilità sociale ed ambientale dell’azienda. Attraverso un algoritmo proprietario ed utilizzando dati economici nazionali certificati, forniamo al consumatore un rating con il quale può capire quanto della sua spesa è utilizzata o reinvestita dall'azienda ad esempio attraverso acquisto di materie prime e servizi locali, ammodernamenti, ricerca e sviluppo, lavoro, produzioni ambientalmente sostenibili e molto altro. In un mercato dove domina il massimo profitto e la delocalizzazione delle produzioni il consumatore si potrà affidare a questa certificazione per scegliere un prodotto che contribuisce realmente al benessere della comunità dove vive. Oltre a questo geoimpact fornisce degli studi dettagliati sull'effetto delle pratiche green adottate dall'azienda, quantificando i benefici indotti dalle produzioni circolari e dalle scelte energetiche adottate, ad esempio in termini di riduzione di gas serra e di risparmio economico indotto rispetto a produzioni tradizionali da materie vergini. Con questo indicatore si vuole fotografare l’azienda produttrice a 360°, superando alcuni vincoli necessari al funzionamento delle certificazioni internazionali che per definizione non possono valorizzare l’indotto economico locale in modo selettivo o la ridistribuzione del benessere dal lato del consumatore. Tale certificazione è quindi uno strumento unico per il consumatore che può utilizzarla per una scelta più consapevole del proprio acquisto. Inoltre è una risorsa in più per le PA che scegliendo i fornitori che si sono sottoposti a questa certificazione, possono valutare in termini assoluti quanto effettivamente la spesa pubblica viene redistribuita nell’economia locale e quanto è sostenibile la produzione del fornitore.
  3. 3. In collaborazione con Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Il sistema di certificazione “Geoimpact” è in grado di fornire alla Pubblica Amministrazione un sistema di rating e valutazione dei fornitori capace di riscrivere completamente le scelte relative a forniture e servizi, pur dentro l’ambito dei sistemi pubblici di acquisto. La certificazione infatti individua con un sistema analitico quantitativo senza precedenti, l’apporto che le imprese offrono al territorio in quanto, ad esempio, a impatto ambientale, utilizzo di energie da fonti rinnovabili, contributo al ciclo di vita e riuso delle materie, redistribuzione della ricchezza, permettendo così una scelta veramente consapevole che superi il mero prezzo di fornitura riconsiderandolo all’interno di un quadro complessivo che tenga conto del costo che la stessa PA (e i cittadini tutti per suo tramite) deve sostenere per la tutela del territorio, dei suoi beni, della popolazione e dei soggetti economici. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Librerie statistiche Python (NumPy) necessarie alla propagazione degli investimenti e delle spese dell’azienda sul modello economico. Firebase (db per salvataggio dati economici) Angular (front end raccolta dati e calcolo) Modelli economici di impatto. OpenLCA (programmi per il calcolo delle emissioni dovuti alla produzione). Dati economici ISTAT ed altri dati economici certificati. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) Per ogni settore di approvigionamento puo’ essere fornito uno studio dettagliato o un form di calcolo che l’amministrazione puo’ utilizzare in modo autonomo per l’assegnazione di un rating ai fornitori secondo gli standard Geoimpact. Anche nel caso in cui l’amministrazione utilizzasse criteri diversi per la scelta dei fornitori, l’utilizzo della certificazione Geoimpact per gli assegnatari puo’ essere utilizzato per avvalorare il criterio di scelta nello spirito di una “PA Sostenibile”. I risparmi ipotizzati sono misurabili in termini di sistema paese: utilizzare la certificazione proposta come
  4. 4. In collaborazione con discriminante nell’approvigionamento della PA vuol dire reimmettere efficientemente denaro pubblico nel circuito economico nazionale. Tempi di progetto Il progetto, nella sua versione iniziale è già stato collaudato da alcune aziende del territorio nella provincia di Siena. Il metodo analitico è depositato per domanda di brevetto. Per la raccolta dati e la certificazione di un’azienda standard si richiedono 2-3 settimane lavorative. Per le PA si potrebbero individuare uno o più settori economici (o settori di appalto) pilota di particolare interesse. Geoimpact fornirebbe il software di valutazione necessario per la certificazione dei fornitori di quel settore. Tale software potrebbe essere utilizzato dalle PA in autonomia ai fini di valutazione dei fornitori. In questi casi l’implementazione della soluzione richiederebbe un tempo medio di circa 2-3 mesi ad un costo dell’ordine di 3-5 Keuro, secondo la complessità della filiera.

