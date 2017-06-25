Plan de Gestión del Riesgo Seguimiento y Control de Proyectos Este documento proporciona un conjunto de lineamientos para ...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Introducción  1 Plan de Gestión del Riesgo Seguimiento y Control de Proyectos Introducci...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Roles y Responsabilidades  2  El desarrollo proactivo de acciones de contingencia en re...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  3 Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo Identificación de Riesgo ...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  4 Alta 70% de probabilidad de ocurrencia 0,70 Muy Alta 90...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  5 Probabilidad Muy alta 0,05 0,09 0,18 0,36 0,72 Alta 0,0...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  6 Escala Descripción Corto Plazo Cualquier riesgo que sea...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  7 Los orígenes Presupuesto y Calendario son los indicador...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  8 Es importante ser prudente a la hora de documentar los ...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  9 Herramienta para el Manejo del Riesgo Se utiliza un arc...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  10 Estado Abierto Cerrado Plan de Contingencia Acciones s...
Plan de Gestión del Riesgo    Proceso de Gestión del Riesgo  11 Periodo Exposició n Top 5 Exposició n Top 10 Exposició...
×