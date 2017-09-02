Agile Metrics

-
The primary metric in an Agile project is whether working software actually exists, and is demonstrably suitable for its intended purpose. This is determined empirically, by demonstration, at the end of every single iteration and product increment
All teams and projects are encouraged to pivot most of their measuring-attention to this fact. All other metrics are subordinate to that objective and the overriding goal of keeping the focus on rapid delivery of quality, working software.
