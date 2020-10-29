Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE HUICHAPAN ESTUDIO DE MOVIMIENTOS DEL ENSAMBLE DE UNA CAMIONETA DE JUGUETE PRESENTAN: CAL...
INTRODUCCION En el siguiente documento se abordará como tema principal el estudio de movimientos y su aplicación, en este ...
OBJETIVOS GENERALES •Incrementar la línea de producción por medio de la identificación de movimientos, eficientes e inefic...
METODOLOGÍA La metodología aplicada está basada en las etapas del estudio del trabajo de las cuales solo fueron aplicadas ...
APLICACIÓN DE LA METODOLOGÍA 1. Seleccionar la tarea a desarrollar. Durante esta etapa se determinó la tarea a desarrollar...
RESULTADOS Resumen Mano izquierda Mano derecha Tiempo efectivo: 10 s 98 s Tiempo inefectivo: 140s 52 s Tiempo de ciclo: 15...
CONCLUSIÓN Tras la realización de la práctica se pudo conocer y concluir que existen diferentes tipos de movimientos que i...
Estudio de movimientos camioneta de juguete

Estudio de movimientos del ensamble de una camioneta de juguete

Estudio de movimientos camioneta de juguete

  1. 1. INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE HUICHAPAN ESTUDIO DE MOVIMIENTOS DEL ENSAMBLE DE UNA CAMIONETA DE JUGUETE PRESENTAN: CALLEJAS CHÁVEZ RODRIGO ESQUIVEL CRUZ RUBI HERNÁNDEZ MARTÍNEZ GIOVANY LUIS-GARCIA EMILI JOSELIN MARTÍNEZ EMMANUEL MEJIA MEJIA LILIANA ORTIZ MORENO EMANUEL QUINTANAR LAZARO JESUSALBERTO OCTUBRE 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION En el siguiente documento se abordará como tema principal el estudio de movimientos y su aplicación, en este caso, en el proceso de ensamble de una camioneta de juguete. Al realizar esta práctica y debido a las investigaciones correspondientes sabemos que el estudio de movimientos tiene como objetivo principal eliminar o reducir los movimientos ineficientes y acelerar los eficientes. Por medio del estudio de tiempos y movimientos se pueden determinar los tiempos estándar de cada una de las operaciones que componen un proceso, así como analizar los movimientos que hace el operario para llevar a cabo la operación. De esta forma se evitan movimientos innecesarios que solo incrementan el tiempo de la operación. Tomando en cuenta el conocimiento adquirido de la investigación y al tener claro en que se basa o consiste el estudio de movimientos, lo siguiente es su aplicación en el proceso de ensamble de una camioneta de juguete. Por consiguiente, se optó utilizar los diagramas de flujo y de proceso ya obtenidos para así observar los resultados del ensamble de la camioneta de juguete, y así poder dar inicio con estudio de los movimientos realizados en el proceso, esto por medio de therbligs eficientes e ineficientes, siendo reflejado en un diagrama bimanual.
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS GENERALES •Incrementar la línea de producción por medio de la identificación de movimientos, eficientes e ineficientes, en el ensamble de una camioneta de juguete OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS  Identificar los Therbligs ineficientes y registrarlos en los diagramas bimanuales para la eliminación o sustitución de Therblig eficiente.  Implementar un nuevo método de trabajo disminuyendo el número personal, con apoyo de herramientas para una mejor eficiencia.
  4. 4. METODOLOGÍA La metodología aplicada está basada en las etapas del estudio del trabajo de las cuales solo fueron aplicadas las primeras tres, para el desarrollo de la práctica.
  5. 5. APLICACIÓN DE LA METODOLOGÍA 1. Seleccionar la tarea a desarrollar. Durante esta etapa se determinó la tarea a desarrollar, la cual consistió en un ensamble de una camioneta de juguete el cual tiene 19 piezas y conforme a ello se realizó un listado de materiales 2. Registro del método actual En esta fase se analizó la línea de producción basada en 5 estaciones de trabajo para iniciar el proceso de ensamble. Estas estaciones que conforman el sistema de producción 3. Examen crítico del método actual. En etapa se realizó el levantamiento de los diagramas de flujo y de proceso con el cual se obtuvieron los resultados del ensamble de la camioneta de juguete, en los que podemos ver el número de operaciones, número de inspecciones, así como en la tabla de flujo observamos todo el proceso desde materia prima hasta producto terminado, así también identificando tiempos y distancias en el proceso. Al igual se realizó una técnica interrogativa donde se pudo determinar si el cuello de botella que se obtuvo en los diagramas de operaciones y flujo es el que se mejorara y así dar respuesta al análisis de operaciones. El cuello de botella que se obtuvo fue una operación la cual es la que da inicio al proceso de ensamble, por lo que se puedo realizar la aplicación de los nueve enfoques del análisis de operaciones mediante una lista de verificación. Por último, se analizó cada uno de los movimientos, por medio de la identificación de Therbligs ineficientes y eficientes siendo registrados en un diagrama bimanual ,esto dar finalidad a la eliminación de cuello de botella y así reducir tiempos en el proceso de ensamble.
  6. 6. RESULTADOS Resumen Mano izquierda Mano derecha Tiempo efectivo: 10 s 98 s Tiempo inefectivo: 140s 52 s Tiempo de ciclo: 150 s.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN Tras la realización de la práctica se pudo conocer y concluir que existen diferentes tipos de movimientos que implican un análisis cuidadoso, el cual nos permite incrementar eficacia y generar de maneras diferentes índices de producción. Durante el tiempo en el que se realizó la práctica tomando como ejemplo el ensamble de la camioneta de juguete nos permitió conocer diferentes aspectos buenos y malos del producto, posteriormente y tras realizar diferentes pruebas se logró mejorar la línea de producción mediante la aplicación del estudio de movimientos, de manera precisa y sin omitir ningun movimiento realizado en la línea de producción, por lo que se pudo notar algunas situaciones poco favorable, es decir se contó con tiempos muertos, provocados por la descoordinación que existe en la mano izquierda siendo así que nos da un tiempo inefectivo de 140s , siendo así que de la mano derecha da un tiempo inefectivo de 52s ,por lo que la mano izquierda es la que cuenta con más therbligs ineficientes, por lo cual deben ser eliminadas para hacer que tenga un mejor rendimiento, una mejor utilidad y algunos métodos más prácticos de uso y de igual forma una reducción de tiempos.

