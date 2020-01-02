ePUB download London: A Modern City in Photographs Full page

DESCRIPTION

London has been transformed in the last two or three decades since the 1990s. Large areas have been rebuilt and regenerated and exciting new buildings have redrawn London’s skyline. Many of the modern high-rise buildings have quickly become iconic images of London with popular names that reflect their bold design – the Shard, the Gherkin, the Walkie-Talkie. Alongside these new office buildings and residential developments are other landmark buildings celebrating arts, sport and entertainment, such as Tate Modern, the O2 Arena built for the Millennium celebrations and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Large areas of East London and the Docklands have been redeveloped as well as more everyday buildings throughout the capital, with new and rebuilt mainline and Underground railway stations, museums, sporting venues, urban spaces and housing.In this book photographer Mathew Browne celebrates this new face of London in a collection of stunning images which portray not just the new buildings that characterise modern London, often cheek by jowl with an older London, but also how today’s Londoners are changing and adapting their environment, turning old structures into new uses. For all those who are proud to live and work in London, as well as those visiting, this book is a must. Look through these photographs and you will quickly see why this ever-changing world city never ceases to fascinate.



