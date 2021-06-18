Embedded Linux on ARM

Linux has emerged as a number one choice for developing OS based Embedded Systems. Open Source development model, Customizability, Portability, Tool chain availability are some reasons for this success. This course gives a practical perspective of customizing, building and bringing up Linux Kernel on an ARM based target hardware. It combines various previous modules you have learned, by combing Linux administration, Hardware knowledge, Linux as OS, C/Computer programming areas. After bringing up Linux, you can port any of the existing applications into the target hardware.