Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Reacción del cuerpo humano ante temperaturas extremas INTEGRANTES: ● Diana Morán ● Paola Cabrera ● Yasser Tello ● Emerson ...
ÍNDICE 1. 2 videos sobre efectos de temperaturas extremas 2. ¿Cuánto es demasiado calor? 3. ¿Que pasa cuando el calor nos ...
¿Cuánto tiempo sobrevivirías -89° C? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bculu_sKvno
¿Que pasaria si estuvieras un nanosegundo en el sol? link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0uJlvLipoM
¿Cuánto es demasiado calor? Entre los 40º C y los 41º C se produce el agotamiento por calor y, por sobre los 41º C, comien...
Las temperaturas extremas causan estrés en el organismo, cuyo funcionamiento óptimo es entre los 36 y 37,5º C. Cuando son ...
Si el cuerpo se calienta hasta los 39º C-40º C, el cerebro le dice a los músculos que trabajen menos y comenzamos a sentir...
Golpe de calor Pueden provocar la muerte si no se tratan debidamente. Los síntomas iniciales de este síndrome pueden ser: ...
¿Cómo afecta el frío extremo al cuerpo humano? El cuerpo humano no está diseñado para el frío polar. La mayoría de nosotro...
Encogerte y temblar: Con el mismo objetivo, el hipotálamo da orden a los músculos de contraerse rápidamente. Por esa razón...
El País mas frio y el pais mas caluroso (lo wa hacer en power point y de ahi lo pego)
Bibliografía https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias/2015/07/150703_calor_cuerpo_reaccion_lp https://www.lasexta.com/viajestic/...
Temperatura
Temperatura
Temperatura
Temperatura
Temperatura
Temperatura
Temperatura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Temperatura

32 views

Published on

efectos de la temperaturas extremas en el ser humano

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Temperatura

  1. 1. Reacción del cuerpo humano ante temperaturas extremas INTEGRANTES: ● Diana Morán ● Paola Cabrera ● Yasser Tello ● Emerson Davila ● Estefano Benites ● Aldair Rivera
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. 2 videos sobre efectos de temperaturas extremas 2. ¿Cuánto es demasiado calor? 3. ¿Que pasa cuando el calor nos agobia? 4. Golpe de calor 5. Calambres por calor 6. ¿Cómo afecta el frío extremo al cuerpo humano?
  3. 3. ¿Cuánto tiempo sobrevivirías -89° C? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bculu_sKvno
  4. 4. ¿Que pasaria si estuvieras un nanosegundo en el sol? link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0uJlvLipoM
  5. 5. ¿Cuánto es demasiado calor? Entre los 40º C y los 41º C se produce el agotamiento por calor y, por sobre los 41º C, comienzan también a verse afectados los procesos químicos, las células dentro de tu cuerpo se deterioran y hay riesgo de que fallen múltiples órganos.
  6. 6. Las temperaturas extremas causan estrés en el organismo, cuyo funcionamiento óptimo es entre los 36 y 37,5º C. Cuando son más altas, el cuerpo se libera del calor principalmente a través del sudor, aunque la respiración y el incremento en el ritmo cardíaco también pueden expulsarlo. Entre más caliente y más húmedo, más sudor se expele, y esto incrementa el riesgo de deshidratación. ¿Qué pasa exactamente en nuestro cuerpo cuando el calor nos agobia? ¿Qué pasa exactamente en nuestro cuerpo cuando el calor nos agobia?
  7. 7. Si el cuerpo se calienta hasta los 39º C-40º C, el cerebro le dice a los músculos que trabajen menos y comenzamos a sentir fatiga. Entre los 40º C y los 41º C se produce el agotamiento por calor y, por sobre los 41º C, el cuerpo comienza a dejar de funcionar.
  8. 8. Golpe de calor Pueden provocar la muerte si no se tratan debidamente. Los síntomas iniciales de este síndrome pueden ser: cansancio, dolor de cabeza, mareo, náuseas y vómitos, inestabilidad, enrojecimiento, sequedad de la piel y calambres, entre otros. Comienzan también a verse afectados los procesos químicos y el sistema nervioso central, las células dentro de tu cuerpo se deterioran y hay riesgo de que fallen múltiples órganos.
  9. 9. ¿Cómo afecta el frío extremo al cuerpo humano? El cuerpo humano no está diseñado para el frío polar. La mayoría de nosotros vive en climas templados y tropicales donde el termómetro rara vez baja de los 0 grados centígrados.Pero hay poblaciones que se han adaptado a los extremos polares como los inuits en el Ártico canadiense y tribus como los nenets en el norte de Rusia. Respuesta del organismo:Nuestros músculos tiemblan y nuestros dientes castañetean. Los pelos se erizan y la piel se nos pone de gallina, en una especie de eco evolucionario de la época cuando nuestros ancestros estaban cubiertos de vellos.
  10. 10. Encogerte y temblar: Con el mismo objetivo, el hipotálamo da orden a los músculos de contraerse rápidamente. Por esa razón cuando tienes frío te encoges y sientes entumecimiento. Espasmos musculares:Si el frío es intenso, las contracciones de los músculos se hacen intermitentes y se producen “espasmos” musculares que –con una eficacia pasmosa– transforman energía en calor y permiten mantener la temperatura corporal. Hormigueo y palidez:los vasos sanguíneos más externos se contraen. Y esa es la razón por la que la circulación a los dedos disminuye, y también el motivo por el que puedes percibir hormigueo. Efectos
  11. 11. El País mas frio y el pais mas caluroso (lo wa hacer en power point y de ahi lo pego)
  12. 12. Bibliografía https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias/2015/07/150703_calor_cuerpo_reaccion_lp https://www.lasexta.com/viajestic/destinos/arabia-saudita-pais-mas-caluroso-mundo-que_201907015d19b4350cf2f9cdf438b5a8.html https://www.roigsat.com/es/cuales-efectos-calor-cuerpo-humano/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/vida/20180811/451290289065/rusia-el-pais-mas-frio-del-mundo-y-de-los-que-mas-sufre-el-cambio-clim atico.html https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/001982.htm https://www.cigna.com/individuals-families/health-wellness/hw-en-espanol/pruebas-medicas/temperatura-corporal-hw198785 https://www.eldiario.es/consumoclaro/cuidarse/temperatura-normal-cuerpo_0_911659312.html

×