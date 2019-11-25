Successfully reported this slideshow.
C O D E R S C R E A
+ =app
+ =
VIRTUAL TRY OUT
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that more than 80 million people in the US engage with AR on a monthly basis a...
INSTA AR+CHECKOUT
With the introduction of AR ads in Facebook News Feed, people can experiment with your brand’s AR camera effects in just o...
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that more than 80 million people in the US engage with AR on a monthly basis a...
SEE TRY BUY AUGMENTED REALITY INSTAGRAM CHECKOUT AR ADS INFLUENCER / STORY TAP TAP
challenging e-commerce platforms
User sees video ad with link towards AR ﬁlter User opens AR ﬁlter to use it User shares content + ﬁlter User is retargeted...
CAPITOLA CREATIVE DIGITAL AGENCY EYEWISH
QUIZ TRY SHOP VISIT AR PASHOKJE AFSPRAAK OPTICIENWELK TYPE BEN JE TAP TAP
CAPITOLA CREATIVE DIGITAL AGENCY VOLVO
Furchase / Try out ﬁlters Help you make better decisions as a consumer using AR. Fun ﬁlters (branding) Expressing yourself...
linkedin.com/cees-dingler
