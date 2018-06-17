Presentacion itla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The animals of the Sea English Class Licda. Juana Perdomo
WHALE They are a family of baleen whales that includes only four species listed below in dosg�neros , Balaena and Eubalaen...
Turtle Is slow green has shell can live hundreds of years there are turtles of water and land are very slow to walk is a r...
Seahorse. seahorses or hippocampus (genus Hippocampus), constitute a group of marine fish belonging to the Syngnathidae fa...
Dolphins The son Dolphins Marine Mammals that live in almost all mares the planet. Although they live in open water, hay a...
Sea stars are a class of the phylum Echinodermata ( echinoderms) of pentarradial symmetry, flattened body composed of a pe...
An octopus is a soft sea creature with eight long arms called tentacles which it uses to catch food.
A shark is a cartilaginous fish that lives in the sea (although some species also swim in fresh water) and that stands out...
The common seal has a large, broad and rounded head, with a short snout and concave profile. The trunk and fins are small,...
The manta ray or giant blanket is a species of elasmobranch of the order Myliobatiformes.
the animals of the sea

