Versionargentinadelinventariommpi 2

1 VERSIÓN ARGENTINA DEL INVENTARIO MMPI-2 MMPI-2 CUADERNILLO Este cuestionario contiene una serie de frases. Lea cada una ...
2 NO HAGA MARCAS EN ESTE CUADERNILLO 1. Me gustan las revistas de mecánica. 2. Tengo buen apetito. 3. Casi siempre me leva...
3 70. En una discusión o debate, me dejo vencer fácilmente. 71. En el momento actual me es difícil tener la esperanza de l...
4 137. Solía llevar un diario personal. 138. Creo que se trama algo contra mí. 139. En un juego o partida suelo más ganar ...
5 211. Me han sugerido una forma de vida basada en el deber y desde entonces la he seguido cuidadosamente. 212. A veces tr...
6 281. Me desagrada tener gente a mi alrededor. 282. Quien provoca la tentación dejando una cosa valiosa sin protegerla es...
7 350. Si me dieran la oportunidad podría ser un buen líder. 351. Me molestan las anécdotas indecentes. 352. Normalmente l...
8 422. Cuando era joven me apasionaba lo emocionante. 423. Con frecuencia me esfuerzo para triunfar sobre alguien que se e...
9 491. Me siento desamparado cuando tengo que decidir algo importante. 492. Trato de ser paciente aún cuando me critican. ...
