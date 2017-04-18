8 colorestestdeluscher

TEST PROYECTIVO DE COLORES LUSCHER Objetivos del Test: Esta prueba psicológica es de carácter gráfico proyectivo, esto qui...
Amarrillo = Representa Necesidad de prever y aspirar algo, representa la espontaneidad, originalidad, ambición, es activo,...
INSTRUCCIONES: La prueba que consisten en informarle al paciente o cliente que existen 8 fichas de colores y solicitarle c...
TABLAS DE INTERPRETACION DEL TEST DE COLORES LÜSCHER TABLA I: LAS FUNCIONES ++ : OBJETIVOS DESEADOS DEFINICIÓN DE OBJETIVO...
+ 1 +3 AZUL-ROJO Busca relaciones afectivas satisfactorias y armoniosas. Desea una unión intima en la que haya amor, sacri...
+ 2 +6 VERDE-MARRON Cree que se ha exigido en demasía y esto lo hastía; sin embargo todavía quiere superar sus dificultade...
+ 4 +1 AMARILLO-AZUL Confía en que los lazos afectivos y de buena camaradería le reportaran alivio y satisfacción. Su prop...
+5 +4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO Quiere que sucedan hechos interesantes y emocionantes. Tiene capacidad para hacerse querer por los ...
+7 +1 NEGRO-AZUL Sufre con los efectos de todas las cosas que ha evitado por desagradables y las rechaza enérgicamente. So...
TABLA II: LAS FUNCIONES XX : CONDUCTA PRESENTE X0 X1 GRIS-AZUL Es relativamente inactivo con ciertos conflictos que le imp...
X1 X5 AZUL-VIOLETA Sensible; necesita entornos estéticos o una pareja tan sensible y comprensiva como el, con quien pueda ...
X3 X2 ROJO-VERDE Desarrolla iniciativa para superar los obstáculos y dificultades. X3 X4 ROJO-AMARILLO Ligero y desenvuelt...
X5 X1 VIOLETA-AZUL Busca compartir una unión intima y comprensiva en una atmósfera estética de paz y ternura. X5 X2 VIOLET...
Su autoestima ha disminuido y ahora necesita condiciones apacibles y un trato considerado que le permitan recuperarse. X7 ...
TABLA III: LAS FUNCIONES == : CONDUCTAS INADECUADAS =0 =1 GRIS-AZUL Sus asociaciones raras veces llegan a alcanzar la medi...
=1 =4 AZUL-AMARILLO Es impositivo en sus exigencias sentimentales y muy especial en su elección de pareja. Su deseo de ind...
=2 =7 VERDE-NEGRO Las circunstancias le están forzando a buscar componendas, a refrenarse en sus exigencias y esperanzas y...
=4 =2 AMARILLO-VERDE Juzga que soporta una carga de problemas que es bastante superior a lo que en justicia le corresponde...
=5 =4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO Insiste en que sus esperanzas e ideas son realistas, pero necesita reafirmación y animo. Es egocént...
=7 =1 NEGRO-AZUL Inhibe sus sentimientos. Se siente forzado a hacer componendas, lo cual le dificulta formar vínculos afec...
TABLA IV: LAS FUNCIONES -- : CONDUCTAS ANSIOSAS -0 -1 GRIS-AZUL (**) Existe tristeza debido a una relación insatisfactoria...
-1 -3 AZUL-ROJO (***) Desarmonía impotente e irritable. Angustia por asociación poco satisfactoria no se siente muy capaz ...
-2 -6 VERDE-MARRON (*) Muestra exigencia terca pero ineficaz de estima. Tiene una necesidad aun no satisfecha de asociarse...
-4 -0 AMARILLO-GRIS (*) Presenta expectación nerviosa. Cree que la vida debe proporcionarle mas de lo que le ha dado hasta...
-5 -3 VIOLETA-ROJO (**) Presenta frustración sentimental ocasionada por falta de seguridad personal y comprensión familiar...
-6 -5 MARRON-VIOLETA Posee una sensibilidad artística. Es noble y delicado de sentimientos; presenta interés por la místic...
TABLA DE LAS FUNCIONES +- : EL PROBLEMA ACTUAL +0 -1 GRIS-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción desasosegada, han producido...
+1 -4 AZUL-AMARILLO La decepción de sus esperanzas irrealizadas le causan temor. Trata de escapar de todo aquello que le p...
+3 -1 ROJO-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción ya sea por circunstancias o necesidades sentimentales irrealizadas, le han...
+4 -5 AMARILLO-VIOLETA Es profundamente critico de las condiciones presentes, las cuales juzga que están desorganizadas y ...
+6 -1 MARRON-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción desasosegada le producen gran tensión, por lo que lo llevan a asumir sol...
+7 -6 NEGRO-MARRON La necesidad de autoestima de sobresalir se ha vuelto un imperativo muy fuerte por lo que rechaza cualq...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8 colorestestdeluscher

1 view

Published on

test de personalidad

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
1
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

8 colorestestdeluscher

  1. 1. TEST PROYECTIVO DE COLORES LUSCHER Objetivos del Test: Esta prueba psicológica es de carácter gráfico proyectivo, esto quiere decir que cuando una persona elige determinados colores esta expresando inconscientemente su estado emocional en las siguientes ár : - Objetivos Deseados. (++ ) Simboliza las metas o intereses de uno, son los colores que más gustan, se usa como medios para logra alcanzarlos. - Conducta Presente. ( xx ) Lo que el sujeto es ahora ( color expresa la manera o circunstancias que le permite obrar o hacer cosas - Conductas Inadecuadas. (== ) Las reservas del sujeto hacia si mismo. - Conductas Ansiosas. ( - - ) Características rechazadas o suprimidas por uno - Problema emocional actual.(+ - ) Insatisfacciones o tensiones. COLORES BASICOS representan necesidades psicológicas fundamentales ( deben estar en los cuatro primeros lugares pero dependen de quien lo acompaña) Azul = Representa Necesidad de satisfacción y afecto, tranquilidad, sensibilidad amor afecto y sabiduría. A+A = regidos por fuerzas externas juntos se acentúa la dirección a favor de los demás, caso de subordinados debe estar siempre así, en el caso de alguien con liderazgo debería ser una combinación A+R . Los sujetos Don Juanes e Histéricos tienen Azul primer lugar y rojo en el 8 puesto, además significa necesidad de vacaciones o chequeos médicos. Verde = Representa Necesidad de auto afirmación, constancia de voluntad, defensivo autónomo, cauteloso, posesivo inmutable, persistente. Las personas que escogen V+R son sujetos conflictivos. Para los militares debiera ser Verde en el primer lugar y violeta en el ultimo. A+V = son colores pasivos juntos son pasividad. Rojo = Representa Necesidad de obrar y tener éxito, fuerza de voluntad excéntrico, excitable sexualmente, activo, competitivo. R+V = significa que están desesperados, no pueden controlar ninguna situación, presencia agotamiento mental V+R= son autónomos autorreguladores y causales, juntos acentúan la iniciativa y autodeterminación. R+A = excéntricos dirigidos hacia fuera destaca la hiperactividad o perturbados sexualmente, cuando están en 3 y 4 lugar implica reservas o secretos guardados. V+A no provee un conjunto equilibrado, debido a que el hecho de esperanza expansiva del amarrillo no armoniza con la tenacidad centrada del verde, por lo tanto este sujeto bloquearía la toma de decisiones si lo colocara en 1 y 2 lugar. R+N +V ultimo podrían indicar tendencias suicidas.
  2. 2. Amarrillo = Representa Necesidad de prever y aspirar algo, representa la espontaneidad, originalidad, ambición, es activo, alegre y representa también poder personal, son ambiciosos y variables . Primer puesto A+R rojo ultimo significa que todavía el sujetobusca una salida pero es de corta duración lo cual lo llevaría a una crisis de desesperación posteriormente. COLORES AUXILIARES Violeta = representa color de inmaduros (solo se aceptan en niños y adolescentes) por lo demás puede llegar indicar que el sujeto tiene tendencias psicóticas. En 1 lugar indica también sujetos Homosexuales y Lesbianas que lo quieren todo en el primer lugar como compensación. “ Es caso por interpretar que viven en un país de hadas”. En último lugar significa que la persona se ha abandonado a la posibilidad de comprometerse en cualquier relación profunda ya sea personal o profesional. ( si fuera en tercer puesta estaría bien indicando valores estéticos). Marrón = Representa lo sensitivo corporal, si su ubicación se encuentra en los lugares del 5 al 8 lugar, y si la indicación esta en los primeros lugares es significativo de trastornos psicosomáticos y/o enfermedad física, o esta demostrando que se acentúa una indisposición orgánica. Marrón en primer lugar significa que perdió las perspectivas de seguridad y satisfacción física. COLORES NEUTROS Gris = Representa ausencia de compromiso, de no tener que ver con nada, demuestra una necesidad de encerrarse en si mismo, o de ser imparcial para protegerse de cualquier estimulo exterior o influencia, es reticente a ser participativo, tendencia aislarse de colaboraciones directas, hace todo de manera mecánica. Negro = Representa tristeza renunciación a la entrega, y abandono, representa la idea de la nada o de la extinción. El negro acentúa las características del color que esta al lado, en el ultimo lugar es lo más frecuente representa un deseo más o menos normal de no dejar nada pendiente y estar en control de su vida. N+R personas fármaco dependientes o drogadictos potenciales o efectivos.
  3. 3. INSTRUCCIONES: La prueba que consisten en informarle al paciente o cliente que existen 8 fichas de colores y solicitarle coloque dichas fichas en función de su mayor preferencia hasta la de rechazo absoluto, colocándolas de izquierda a derecha. Tiempo total empleado: 2 ' minutos, 20" segundos. Resultados obtenidos: Buscar la tabla de Interpretaciones para saber los resultados obtenidos por el paciente o cliente, los cuales son una serie alcanzada según la preferencia escoge de los ocho colores del que mas le gusta al que menos le gusta. Ejemplo : 21345067 (cada color tiene un número detrás de cada ficha; dicha serie se ordena de la siguiente manera (+2+1), (x3x4), (=5=0=), (-6-7), (+2-7) esta combinación sale de la primera con la ultima elección. A manera de resumen lea la clave de colores y luego proceda a la administración, tome el manual, busque las funciones recolectadas y realice el informe correspondiente al paciente o cliente. Los cuatro colores básicos (azul, amarillo, verde y rojo) deben aparecer preferentemente en los cuatro primeros puestos para predecir que es una persona estable emocionalmente, sino es así se debe indagar más en su Historia Clínica y personal el porque de su inestabilidad emocional. Los colores auxiliares son marrón, violeta. Los colores gris es neutro, y el negro es la negación de todo color y de toda acción.
  4. 4. TABLAS DE INTERPRETACION DEL TEST DE COLORES LÜSCHER TABLA I: LAS FUNCIONES ++ : OBJETIVOS DESEADOS DEFINICIÓN DE OBJETIVOS DESEADOS: Es un indicador de como el sujeto interacciona ante su mundo interno afectivo y su medio ambiente externo, al elegir los dos primeros colores, que tipificaran el estado estructura de sus intereses. + 0 +1 GRIS-AZUL Sujeto expuesto a conflictos y discusiones; pero le interesa deshacerse de ellos. Necesita condiciones de calma y relajación, no es conveniente discutir con el. + 0 +2 GRIS-VERDE Esta exhausto o cansado por conflictos y discusiones, no desea ser contrariado y evita despertar cualquier oposición que pueda perjudicar sus planes. + 0 +3 GRIS-ROJO Es exigente sobre la vida, cauteloso, quiere impresionar a los demás con sus logros, pero disimula este deseo y lo encubre + 0 +4 GRIS-AMARILLO Esta liberándose por situaciones insatisfactorias intolerables y depresivas. Es pesimista y no hace nada por solucionarlo, es dependiente, y no se arriesgas a discusiones. + 0 +5 GRIS-VIOLETA Es reservado platónico y tímido. Elabora tácticas de exploración de como son los demás, para cumplir sus objetivos asegurándose de que no se ha entregado del todo ni tampoco se ha quedado afuera. + 0 +6 GRIS-MARRON Desea protegerse de todo lo que pueda agotarlo o cansarlo. Busca una vida segura y llena de bienestar físico, libre de cualquier problema y perturbación. + 0 +7 GRIS-NEGRO Cree que ha sido tratado de manera injusta y traicionado en sus esperanzas. Esta descontento y en rebelión contra su situación presente. + 1 +0 AZUL-GRIS Necesita estar libre de tensiones. Anhela la paz, tranquilidad y estar satisfecho. + 1 +2 AZUL-VERDE Necesita un ambiente apacible. Quiere estar libre de tensiones, conflictos y desacuerdos. Tapa su tiempo con trabajos, tiene finura de sentimientos y tacto delicado para los detalles.
  5. 5. + 1 +3 AZUL-ROJO Busca relaciones afectivas satisfactorias y armoniosas. Desea una unión intima en la que haya amor, sacrificio de si mismo y confianza mutua. + 1 +4 AZUL-AMARILLO Busca una relación afectiva que le ofrezca la posibilidad de realizarse, y de ser feliz. Es capaz de un entusiasmo sentimental muy poderoso, colabora y esta deseoso de adaptar su personalidad, si es necesario, para lograr la unión afectiva que anhela. Necesita el mismo trato de los demás. + 1 +5 AZUL-VIOLETA Ansia ternura y compartir una unión delicada de sentimientos. Es sensible a todo lo que sea estético y de buen gusto. + 1 +6 AZUL-MARRON Desea alcanzar un lugar apacible que este libre de problemas y que ofrezca bienestar físico. Necesita un trato delicado y un cuidado amoroso. Teme al vació y a la soledad de la separación. + 1 +7 AZUL-NEGRO Requiere urgentemente reposo, descanso, paz y ser comprendido afectivamente siente que ha sido tratado desconsideradamente y, como consecuencia, esta contrariado y desasosegado. Juzga su situación inaguantable mientras sus exigencias no sean cumplidas. + 2 +0 VERDE-GRIS Quiere establecer su propia personalidad desea influir sobre otros . No se siente apreciado por parte de los demás. + 2 +1 VERDE-AZUL Desea impresionar a los demás y conseguir reconocimiento. Necesita sentirse apreciado y admirado. + 2 +3 VERDE-ROJO Busca el éxito. Es independiente, y tenaz en la persecución de sus objetivos. + 2 +4 VERDE-AMARILLO Ambicioso, desea ser admirado y popular, quiere impresionar y ser reconocido por los demás. 2 +5 VERDE-VIOLETA Quiere causar una impresión favorable sobre los demás y ser visto como alguien especial. Es observador y manipulador de situaciones. Emplea con astucia tácticas para tener influencia y poseer un especial reconocimiento. Es sensible a lo estético u original.
  6. 6. + 2 +6 VERDE-MARRON Cree que se ha exigido en demasía y esto lo hastía; sin embargo todavía quiere superar sus dificultades, y establecer su propia personalidad a pesar de las consecuencias, es orgulloso y necesita reconocimiento, seguridad y desenvolverse con menos problemas. + 2 +7 VERDE-NEGRO Quiere demostrar a si mismo y a los demás que nada puede afectarlo, que es superior a cualquier tipo de debilidad. Como consecuencia, actúa con austeridad y severidad y adopta actitudes autocráticas y tercas. + 3 +0 ROJO-GRIS Quiere apartar a un lado todas las cosas que le estorban en su camino para seguir sus impulsos, busca acontecimientos especiales y emocionantes, su conducta es impulsiva y lo lleva a exponerse a riesgos. + 3 +1 ROJO-AZUL Se orienta hacia una vida de acción y de experiencias y con vinculo intimo que le ofrezca la posibilidad de una realización sexual y afectiva. + 3 +2 ROJO-VERDE Persigue sus objetivos con intensidad, y no se permite desviarse un ápice de su meta. Quiere superar todos los obstáculos con los que se enfrenta, y alcanzar un reconocimiento especial de su triunfo. + 3 +4 ROJO-AMARILLO Busca el éxito, el estimulo y una vida plena de experiencias. Le gusta entrar en contacto con otros y es entusiasta por naturaleza; receptivo a todo lo que sea novedoso, moderno o curioso. Desarrolla interés por muchas cosas y quiere expandir sus campos de acción. + 3 +5 ROJO-VIOLETA Se preocupa por cosas que tienen una índole de intensa excitación, sea de tipo estimulante, erótico u otro cualquiera. Quiere ser considerado como una personalidad emocionante e interesante, de un gran atractivo y una tremenda influencia sobre los demás. Emplea tácticas hábiles para evitar poner en peligro sus posibilidades de éxito. + 3 +6 ROJO-MARRON Desecha sus ambiciones y renuncia a sus deseos de prestigio por cuanto prefiere tomarse las cosas con calma y condescender a sus ansias de seguridad y comodidad. + 3 +7 ROJO-NEGRO Quiere compensar por todo lo que cree que ha perdido viviendo con exagerada intensidad; de este modo, cree que puede librarse de todas las cosas que lo oprimen. + 4 +0 AMARILLO-GRIS Necesita una escapatoria de todo lo que lo oprime; se aferré a esperanzas vagas e ilusorias.
  7. 7. + 4 +1 AMARILLO-AZUL Confía en que los lazos afectivos y de buena camaradería le reportaran alivio y satisfacción. Su propia necesidad de ser aceptado lo hace estar pronto para ayudar a otro; a cambio, quiere cordialidad y comprensión. Es receptivo a nuevas ideas y posibilidades que confía, le serán provechosas e interesantes. + 4 +2 AMARILLO-VERDE Es un observador alerta y agudo busca nuevas vías que le ofrezcan mas libertad y la oportunidad de sacar el máximo provecho de ellas. Quiere demostrarse así mismo que es una persona capaz y que puede conseguir el reconocimiento de los demás. + 4 +3 AMARILLO-ROJO Presenta la necesidad de sentirse más afectivo en su actividad y de tener o lograr un ámbito más amplio de influencia o liderazgo, y esto lo convierte en una persona desasosegada o nerviosa o inconforme consigo mismo. + 4 +5 AMARRILLO – VIOLETA Es imaginativo en exceso e inclinado al fantaseo y a sonar despierto. Ansia que sucedan cosas interesantes y emocionantes; quiere ser admirado por su trato agradable. + 4 +6 AMARILLO-MARRON Esta desesperado y necesita un cierto alivio. Quiere bienestar físico, Una seguridad sin problemas y la oportunidad de recuperarse. + 4 +7 AMARLLO-NEGRO Trata de escapar de sus problemas, dificultades y tensiones por medio de decisiones precipitadas, obstinadas y desconsideradas o por medio de cambios de dirección. + 5 +0 VIOLETA-GRIS Ansia una comprensión sensible y empática; quiere estar a salvo de discusiones, conflictos o cuales quiera tensiones agotadoras. + 5 +1 VIOLETA-AZUL Ansia un vinculo tierno y empático y una situación idealizada de armonía. Tiene necesidad imperiosa de ternura y afecto. + 5 +2 VIOLETA-VERDE Quiere causar una impresión favorable sobre los demás y ser visto por ellos como alguien especial. Constantemente esta observando a los demás para ver si logra esto y constatar como reaccionan ante su presencia. Desea especial reconocimiento y es sensible a todo lo estético y original. +5 +3 VIOLETA-ROJO Acepta fácil y rápidamente todo lo que proporcione estimulación. Se preocupa por cosas que estimulan su campo erótico. Emplea tácticas hábiles para evitar poner en peligro sus posibilidades de éxito.
  8. 8. +5 +4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO Quiere que sucedan hechos interesantes y emocionantes. Tiene capacidad para hacerse querer por los demás su trato es agradable y abierto, es imaginativo en exceso, fantasioso, sonador despierto. +5 +6 VIOLETA-MARRON Desea encontrar su propia estimulación en una atmósfera de mucha sensualidad teniendo necesidad de unión de pareja. +5 +7 VIOLETA-NEGRO Tiene una imperiosa necesidad de unión con otro que lo llene de verdad sensualmente, que no este en conflicto y que comparta sus convicciones. +6 +0 MARRON-GRIS Necesita con urgencia sosiego y reposo, librarse de conflictos, y tener una oportunidad para recuperarse. Quiere protegerse contra influencias destructivas y agotadoras. +6 +1 MARRON-AZUL Quiere estar satisfecho, encontrar bienestar físico y librarse de conflictos o preocupaciones. Necesita seguridad no desea sufrir, ni soledad ni separación. +6 +2 MARRON-VERDE Se mantiene bajo severo control de modo que no le sobrevenga una crisis cuando las dificultades se presentan. Necesita estar en una situación mas segura y tranquila, en la que pueda sentirse a salvo y tenga la oportunidad para recuperarse . +6 +3 MARRON-ROJO Se mueve por un poderoso impulso hacia la sensualidad. +6 +4 MARRON-AMARILLO Juzga que las perspectivas de realizar sus esperanzas son pocas y por lo tanto, se entrega a una vida de bienestar sensual, sin ningún problema. +6 +5 MARRON-VIOLETA Busca la comodidad sensual y la entrega a pasiones fuertes que la hagan vibrar de emoción. +6 +7 MARRON-NEGRO Se plantea objetivos idealistas e ilusorios. Se ha decepcionado amargamente y se vuelve de espaldas a la vida con una tediosa desazón de si. Quiere olvidarse de todo y recuperarse y no tener problemas. +7 +0 NEGRO-GRIS Cree que la situación es desesperada. Rechaza enérgicamente todas aquellas cosas que encuentra desagradables. Trata de protegerse de todo lo que le pueda molestar o deprimir.
  9. 9. +7 +1 NEGRO-AZUL Sufre con los efectos de todas las cosas que ha evitado por desagradables y las rechaza enérgicamente. Solo quiere que lo dejen en paz. +7 +2 NEGRO-VERDE Se opone desafiadoramente a cualquier clase de restricción u oposición. Mantiene con obstinación sus propios puntos de vista en la creencia de que esto prueba su independencia y autodeterminación. +7 +3 NEGRO-ROJO Sufre una contenida sobre estimulación que amenaza con descargarse en accesos de conducta impulsiva y apasionada. +7 +4 NEGRO-AMARILLO Trata de escapar de sus problemas, existen dificultades y tensiones de por medio; toma decisiones precipitadas obstinadas y desconsideradas. +7 +5 NEGRO-VIOLETA Exige que las ideas y los sentimientos emerjan y se armonicen perfectamente. Rechaza conceder privilegios o hacer componendas. +7 +6 NEGRO-MARRON Se plantea objetivos idealistas e ilusorios. Se ha decepcionado amargamente y se vuelve de espaldas a la vida. con una tediosa desazón de si. Quiere olvidarse de todo y recuperarse en una situación cómoda y sin problemas.
  10. 10. TABLA II: LAS FUNCIONES XX : CONDUCTA PRESENTE X0 X1 GRIS-AZUL Es relativamente inactivo con ciertos conflictos que le impiden obtener tranquilidad de espíritu. X0 X2 GRIS-VERDE Trata de lograr sus objetivos contra toda resistencia. Encuentra necesario ocultar sus intenciones como una precaución complementaria para desarticular la oposición. X0 X3 GRIS-ROJO Tiene dificultades para progresar, sus acciones le acarrean problemas e incertidumbres, volviéndolo tenso e irritable. X0 X4 GRIS-AMARILLO Tensión causada por falta de realización de metas X0 X5 GRIS-VIOLETA El temor al desaire y la extrema cautela en sus aproximaciones le hacen difícil alcanzar el grado de intimidad e identificación que desea X0 X6 GRIS-MARRON Es incapaz de esforzarse lo suficiente para lograr sus objetivos. Se siente olvidado y desea mayor seguridad, cordialidad y menos problemas X0 X7 GRIS-NEGRO Esta bajo una gran tensión debido a las exigencias de la situación presente. Trata de desembarazarse de ellas. X1 X0 AZUL-GRIS Sensible y comprensivo pero bajo cierta tirantez; necesita abrirse a alguien que le sea intimo X1 X2 AZUL-VERDE Actúa de modo ordenado, metódico y autónomo. Necesita la comprensión empática de alguien que reconozca lo que vale y le de su aprobación. X1 X3 AZUL-ROJO Trabaja bien en colaboración con los demás, pero no se aviene a representar roles de liderazgo. X1 X4 AZUL-AMARILLO Complaciente y adaptable. Se siente en paz solo cuando esta vinculado íntimamente a una persona, grupo u organización en el cual pueda depositar su confianza.
  11. 11. X1 X5 AZUL-VIOLETA Sensible; necesita entornos estéticos o una pareja tan sensible y comprensiva como el, con quien pueda compartir una intimidad cálida. X1 X6 AZUL-MARRON Evita esfuerzos excesivos: necesita enraizarse en la seguridad y apacibilidad de la amistad X1 X7 AZUL-NEGRO Necesita amigos afectuosos, pero es intolerante con aquellos íntimos que no le muestran la suficiente consideración X2 X0 VERDE-GRIS Defensivo. Cree que su posición esta amenazada o establecida de un modo inadecuado; esta determinado a perseguir sus objetivos X2 X1 VERDE AZUL Ordenado, metódico y autónomo. Necesita el respeto, el reconocimiento y la comprensión de sus íntimos X2 X3 VERDE-ROJO Autoritario. Persevera a pesar de la oposición. X2 X4 VERDE-AMARILLO Trata de mejorar su posición y prestigio y considera que es necesaria una mejoría para su autoestima X2 X5 VERDE-VIOLETA Lucha para mejorar su imagen a los ojos de los demás X2 X6 VERDE-MARRON Trabaja para edificar una base firme en la que pueda construir un futuro seguro, espera obtener respeto y reconocimiento. X2 X7 VERDE-NEGRO Persigue sus objetivos y su propio interés con una determinación obstinada. Rechaza hacer componendas X3 X0 ROJO-GRIS Impulsivo e irritable. Esto lo lleva a tensión y conflicto. X3 X1 ROJO-AZUL Trabaja bien en colaboración con los demás. Necesita una vida personal de comprensión mutua y sin discordias
  12. 12. X3 X2 ROJO-VERDE Desarrolla iniciativa para superar los obstáculos y dificultades. X3 X4 ROJO-AMARILLO Ligero y desenvuelto. Necesita sentir que los acontecimientos se desarrollan según las líneas previstas X3 X5 ROJO-VIOLETA Busca emociones y estimulación. Quiere sentirse excitado. X3 X6 ROJO- MARRON No quiere comunicarse con los demás ni hacer esfuerzos excesivos. X3 X7 ROJO-NEGRO Se siente obstaculizado en sus deseos e impedido de obtener todo lo que considera fundamental. X4 X0 AMARILLO-GRIS Busca una solución a los problemas o ansiedades presentes X4 X1 AMARILLO-AZUL El ambiente le impacta rápidamente y le conmueven con facilidad los sentimientos de los demás X4 X2 AMARILLO-VERDE Espera obtener una posición y un prestigio mayores X4 X3 AMARILLO-ROJO Activo, desenvuelto e inquieto, con falta de perseverancia en busca de un objetivo concreto X4 X5 AMARILLO-VIOLETA Imaginativo y sensible; insólito y aventurero X4 X6 AMARILLO-MARRON Busca enraizarse, estabilizarse en un ambiente que le provea de mayor tranquilidad y le cause menos problemas X4 X7 AMARILLO-NEGRO Se siente criticado, fastidiado por estar impedido de obtener todo lo que considera fundamental. X5 X0 VIOLETA-GRIS Busca una unión intima y comprensiva en una atmósfera de intimidad compartida
  13. 13. X5 X1 VIOLETA-AZUL Busca compartir una unión intima y comprensiva en una atmósfera estética de paz y ternura. X5 X2 VIOLETA-GRIS Lucha para mejorar su imagen a los ojos de los demás y así conseguir que estos la acepten X5 X3 VIOLETA-ROJO Participa con facilidad en todo lo que lleve consigo emociones o estimulación. Quiere sentirse excitado. X5 X4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO Imaginativo y sensible; busca una salida para estas cualidades , especialmente en compañía de alguien que sea también sensible. X5 X6 VIOLETA-MARRON Sensual. Se inclina por las cosas que proporcionen satisfacción a los sentidos, pero rechaza todo lo que sea de mal gusto, vulgar y ordinario. X5 X7 VIOLETA-NEGRO Necesita e insiste en tener una asociación intima y comprensiva o, al menos, algún método de satisfacer la compulsión de sentirse identificado. X6 X0 MARRON-GRIS Es incapaz de esforzarse lo suficiente para lograr sus objetivos. X6 X1 MARRON-AZUL Evita esfuerzos excesivos; necesita enraizarse en la seguridad y apacibilidad de la amistad. X6 X2 MARRON-VERDE Tiene dificultad en hacer frente a las exigencias que se le presentan, las cuales les resultan excesivas. X6 X3 MARRON-ROJO Progresa con dificultad y no quiere esforzarse mas. X6 X4 MARRON-AMARILLO Inseguro, busca enraizarse, estabilizarse, asegurarse sentimentalmente. X6 X5 MARRON-VIOLETA Sensual. Se inclina por las cosas que proporcionen satisfacción a los sentidos, pero rechaza todo lo que sea de mal gusto, lo vulgar y ordinario. X6 X7 MARRON-NEGRO
  14. 14. Su autoestima ha disminuido y ahora necesita condiciones apacibles y un trato considerado que le permitan recuperarse. X7 X0 NEGRO-GRIS Insatisfecho. Necesita escapar del compromiso prolongado. X7 X1 NEGRO-AZUL Necesita paz y tranquilidad. Desea la intimidad de una pareja X7 X2 NEGRO-VERDE No solo considera que sus exigencias son mínimas, sino también que son imperativas. Se aferra a ellas con tenacidad y no cede un ápice X7 X3 NEGRO-ROJO Se siente obstaculizado en sus deseos e impedido de obtener todo lo que considera fundamental X7 X4 NEGRO-AMARILLO La situación presente contiene elementos críticos o peligrosos para los que es una necesidad imperiosa encontrar algún tipo de solución. Esto puede llevarle a decisiones imprevistas e incluso precipitadas. Es terco; rechaza cualquier consejo de los demás. X7 X5 NEGRO-VIOLETA Necesita e insiste en tener una asociación intima y comprensiva o, al menos, algún método de satisfacer la compulsión de sentirse identificado. X7 X6 NEGRO-MARRON Una enfermedad física, una sobre tensión o una aflicción sentimental le han golpeado duramente. Su autoestima ha disminuido y ahora necesita condiciones apacibles y un trato considerado que le permitan recuperarse.
  15. 15. TABLA III: LAS FUNCIONES == : CONDUCTAS INADECUADAS =0 =1 GRIS-AZUL Sus asociaciones raras veces llegan a alcanzar la medida correspondiente a sus grandes expectativas sentimentales y a su necesidad de ser apreciado; esto le lleva a desilusionarse. Tiene reservas mentales y tiende a permanecer aislado y desvinculado sentimentalmente. =0 =2 GRIS-VERDE Cree que recibe menos de lo que merece pero que tendrá que conformarse y sacar el mejor provecho posible de esta situación =0 =3 GRIS-ROJO Se siente indiferente, cercado y ansioso; considera que las circunstancias le están forzando a refrenar sus deseos. Quiere evitar un conflicto abierto con los demás, y tener paz y tranquilidad. =0 =4 GRIS-AMARILLO Exigente y muy especial en las relaciones con su pareja o con sus íntimos; sin embargo, tiene cuidado en evitar cualquier conflicto abierto ya que esto podría reducir las probabilidades de llevar a cabo sus esperanzas e ideas. =0 =5 GRIS-VIOLETA Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. =0 =6 GRIS-MARRON Quiere estar vinculado sentimentalmente con alguien y es capaz de lograr satisfacción de la actividad sexual. =0 =7 GRIS-NEGRO Las circunstancias son tales que por el momento se siente forzado a hacer componendas; así evita la pérdida de afecto y de participación total. =1 =0 AZUL-GRIS Tiene grandes exigencias sentimentales y quiere relacionarse en una asociación intima pero sin gran profundidad de sentimiento =1 =2 AZUL-VERDE Cree que no esta recibiendo lo que se le debe y que no es adecuadamente comprendido ni apreciado en su justo valor. Juzga que esta obligado a conformarse; las asociaciones intimas lo dejan sin ninguna sensación de relación afectiva. =1 =3 AZUL-ROJO Se siente interceptado y desgraciado a causa de las dificultades que tiene en conseguir el nivel básico de colaboración y armonía que desea.
  16. 16. =1 =4 AZUL-AMARILLO Es impositivo en sus exigencias sentimentales y muy especial en su elección de pareja. Su deseo de independencia afectiva le impide todo tipo de asociación profunda. =1 =5 AZUL-VIOLETA Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido, dejándole este estado muy alejado de vínculos. =1 =6 AZUL-MARRON Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual, pero esta inclinado a retraerse sentimentalmente, lo cual le impide llegar a asociarse con profundidad. =1 =7 AZUL-NEGRO Inhibe sus sentimientos. Se siente forzado a hacer componendas, lo cual le dificulta formar vínculos afectivos estables. =2 =0 VERDE-GRIS La situación le impide establecerse según su conveniencia, pero cree que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de todas las cosas tal como se le presentan. =2 =1 VERDE-AZUL Cree que no esta recibiendo lo que se le debe y que no es adecuadamente comprendido ni apreciado en su justo valor. Juzga que esta obligado a conformarse; las asociaciones intimas lo dejan sin ninguna sensación de relación afectiva. =2 =3 VERDE-ROJO Se siente desgraciado por la resistencia que encuentra siempre que trata de hacer valer sus derechos. Esta indignado y resentido por culpa de estas contrariedades, pero cede con apatía y hace las adaptaciones necesarias para sentirse en paz y tranquilidad. =2 =4 VERDE-AMARILLO Juzga que soporta una carga de problemas que es bastante superior a lo que en justicia le corresponde. Sin embargo, permanece firme en sus objetivos y trata de superar sus dificultades comportándose de un modo flexible y acomodaticio. =2 =5 VERDE-VIOLETA Cree que recibe menos de lo que merece y que no hay nadie en quien pueda apoyarse para conseguir un trato empático y comprensivo. Se siente ofendido con facilidad por sentimientos contenidos pero se da cuenta de que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de las cosas tal como se le presentan. =2 =6 VERDE-MARRON Tiene la impresión de que es muy poco mas lo que puede hacer sobre sus problemas y dificultades presentes y que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de las cosas tal como se le presentan. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual.
  17. 17. =2 =7 VERDE-NEGRO Las circunstancias le están forzando a buscar componendas, a refrenarse en sus exigencias y esperanzas y a abstenerse por el momento de algunas de las cosas que quiere =3 =0 ROJO-GRIS Esta preocupado con los obstáculos que enfrenta y sin humor para todo tipo de actividad o petición que se le solicite. Necesita paz, tranquilidad y evitar todo lo que pueda procurarle mayores problemas. =3 =1 ROJO-AZUL Se siente interceptado y desgraciado a causa de las dificultades que tiene en conseguir el nivel básico de colaboración y armonía que desea. =3 =2 ROJO-VERDE Se siente desgraciado por la resistencia que encuentra siempre que trata de hacer valer sus derechos. Empero, cree que puede hacer muy poco al respecto y que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de la situación. =3 =4 ROJO-AMARILLO Quiere ampliar su campo de actividades e insiste en que sus esperanzas e ideas son realistas. Esta preocupado temiendo que se le pueda impedir hacer lo que quiere; necesita tanto condiciones apacibles, como una reafirmación tranquila donde le sea posible restablecer su confianza. =3 =5 ROJO-VIOLETA Se angustia cuando sus necesidades o sus deseos son mal entendidos; cree que no tiene a nadie en quien confiar ni apoyarse. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. =3 =6 ROJO-MARRON Se siente atrapado en una situación angustiosa e incomoda, y busca el modo de conseguir un alivio. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción de la actividad sexual. =3 =7 ROJO-NEGRO Las circunstancias son restrictivas y le resultan un impedimento, forzándole a abstenerse por el momento de algunos goces y placeres. =4 =0 AMARILLO-GRIS Quiere estar vinculado sentimentalmente con alguien, pero es exigente y muy especial con la elección de su pareja y en las relaciones con sus íntimos. Necesita reafirmación y tiene cuidado de evitar cualquier conflicto abierto ya que esto podría reducir las probabilidades de llevar a cabo sus esperanzas. =4 =1 AMARILLO-AZUL Es impositivo en sus exigencias sentimentales, en especial durante los momentos de intimidad, dejándolo de este modo frustrado en su deseo de una perfecta unión.
  18. 18. =4 =2 AMARILLO-VERDE Juzga que soporta una carga de problemas que es bastante superior a lo que en justicia le corresponde. Sin embargo, permanece firme en sus objetivos y trata de superar sus dificultades comportándose de un modo flexible y acomodativo. =4 =3 AMARILLO-ROJO Quiere ampliar su campo de actividades e insiste en que sus esperanzas e ideas son realistas. Esta preocupado temiendo que se le pueda impedir hacer lo que quiere; necesita tanto condiciones apacibles como una reafirmación tranquila donde le sea posible restablecer su confianza. =4 =5 AMARILLO-VIOLETA Insiste en que sus esperanzas e ideas son realistas. Pero necesita reafirmación y animo. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. =4 =6 AMARILLO-MARRON Aplica normas muy estrictas para la elección de su pareja y busca una perfección muy poco realista en su vida sexual. =4 =7 AMARILLO-NEGRO Insiste en que sus objetivos son realistas y se aferra con obstinación a ellos, aun cuando las circunstancias lo están forzando a buscar componendas. Aplica normas muy estrictas en la elección. =5 =0 VIOLETA-GRIS Quiere estar vinculado sentimentalmente con alguien puesto que se siente aislado y solo. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido, aunque trata de evitar conflictos abiertos. =5 =1 VIOLETA-AZUL Se siente aislado y solo pero es demasiado reservado para llegar a formar vínculos profundos. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, se siente fácilmente ofendido. =5 =2 VIOLETA-VERDE Cree que recibe menos de lo que merece y que no hay nadie en quien pueda apoyarse para conseguir un trato empático y comprensivo. Se siente ofendido con facilidad por sentimientos contenidos y por su egocentrismo, pero se da cuenta de que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de las cosas tal como se le presentan. =5 =3 VIOLETA-ROJO Se angustia cuando sus necesidades o sus deseos son mal entendidos; cree que no tiene a nadie en quien confiar ni apoyarse. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido
  19. 19. =5 =4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO Insiste en que sus esperanzas e ideas son realistas, pero necesita reafirmación y animo. Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. =5 =6 VIOLETA-MARRON Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física en la actividad sexual pero tiende a ser frio sentimentalmente. =5 =7 VIOLETA-NEGRO Las condiciones son tales que no se atreve a vincularse íntimamente con alguien sin mantener ciertas reservas mentales. =6 =0 MARRON-GRIS Quiere estar vinculado sentimentalmente con alguien y es capaz de lograr satisfacción de la actividad sexual, pero trata de evitar conflictos. =6 =1 MARRON-AZUL Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual, pero esta desasosegado e inclinado a retraerse sentimentalmente lo cual le impide llegar a asociarse con profundidad. =6 =2 MARRON-VERDE Tiene la impresión de que es muy poco mas de lo que puede hacer sobre sus problemas y dificultades presentes y que debe sacar el mejor provecho posible de las cosas tal como se le presentan. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual. =6 =3 MARRON-ROJO Se siente atrapado en una situación angustiosa e incomoda, y busca el modo de conseguir alivio. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción de la actividad sexual, en tanto no exista turbulencia o agitación emocional =6 =4 MARRON-AMARILLO Aplica normas muy estrictas para la elección de su pareja y busca una perfección muy poco realista en su vida sexual =6 =5 MARRON-VIOLETA Es egocéntrico y, por lo tanto, fácilmente se siente ofendido. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual, pero tiende a ser frio sentimentalmente. =6 =7 MARRON-NEGRO Las circunstancias lo están forzando a buscar componendas y a abstenerse por el momento de algunos placeres. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual. =7 =0 NEGRO-GRIS Las circunstancias son tales que por el momento se siente forzado a hacer componendas; así evita la perdida de afecto y de participación total.
  20. 20. =7 =1 NEGRO-AZUL Inhibe sus sentimientos. Se siente forzado a hacer componendas, lo cual le dificulta formar vínculos afectivos estables. 7= =2 NEGRO-VERDE Las circunstancias le están forzando a buscar componendas, a refrenarse en sus exigencias y esperanzas y a abstenerse por el momento de algunos de las cosas que quiere =7 =3 NEGRO-ROJO Las circunstancias son restrictivas y le resultan un impedimento , forzándolo a abstenerse por el momento de algunos goces y placeres =7 =4 NEGRO-AMARILLO Insiste en que sus objetivos son realistas y se aferra con obstinación a ellos, aun cuando las circunstancias lo están forzando a buscar componendas. Aplica normas muy estrictas en la elección de su pareja. =7 =5 NEGRO-VIOLETA Las condiciones son tales que no se atreve a vincularse íntimamente con alguien sin mantener ciertas reservas mentales =7 =6 NEGRO-MARRON Las circunstancias lo están forzando a buscar componendas y a abstenerse por el momento de algunos placeres. Es capaz de lograr satisfacción física de la actividad sexual.
  21. 21. TABLA IV: LAS FUNCIONES -- : CONDUCTAS ANSIOSAS -0 -1 GRIS-AZUL (**) Existe tristeza debido a una relación insatisfactoria que le produce un sentimiento de incapacidad para cambiarla. -0 -2 GRIS-VERDE (**) Existe una situación sin resolver. Se siente sobrecargado, agotado y desorientado, pero continua manteniéndose firme. -0 -3 GRIS-ROJO (**) Presenta irritabilidad . Se violenta ante la idea de que le será imposible alcanzar sus objetivos. Lo angustia el sentimiento de su impotencia para solucionarlo. -0 -4 GRIS-AMARILLO (**) Presenta inseguridad aprensiva. Necesita con urgencia sentirse seguro y protegido contra futuras decepciones o perdidas de posición o prestigio; evita comprometerse. -0 -5 GRIS-VIOLETA Posee correspondencia controlada. Se recrea en todo lo que es de buen gusto, gracioso y sensible, pero mantiene una actitud critica y rechazo a ser arrastrado por el magnetismo de alguien, a menos que se le garantice genuinidad e integridad. -0 -6 GRIS-MARRON Exige estima como si se tratara de un individuo excepcional. Tiene un deseo insatisfecho de asociarse con aquellos cuyas normas de vida sean tan elevadas como las suyas y destacar sobre el común de la gente. Necesita atención reconocimiento y estima por los demás. -0 -7 GRIS-NEGRO Autodeterminación expectante. Quiere superar la falta de sentido de su vida y llenar el vacío que cree que lo separa de los demás, esta ansioso de experimentar la vida en todos sus aspectos y explorar sus posibilidades. Se resiente de cualquier restricción o limite que se le imponga. -1 -0 AZUL-GRIS (*) Falta de realización inquieta e impaciente. Cree que no puede controlar la situación para formar el sentido de pertenencia a algo o a alguien que necesita y así continua sin confiar en nadie completamente, se desalienta con facilidad es impaciente e irritable hasta conseguir lo que cree que le hace falta. -1 -2 AZUL-VERDE (***) Presión que se origina de tensión y discordia. Se aferra a sus objetivos pero se siente a la vez a presiones intolerables.
  22. 22. -1 -3 AZUL-ROJO (***) Desarmonía impotente e irritable. Angustia por asociación poco satisfactoria no se siente muy capaz de restablecer la cordialidad y cualquier tipo de confianza mutua. Puede ser acosado hasta el punto de provocar una postración nerviosa. -l -4 AZUL-AMARILLO (***) Tensión originada por tensión emocional. No desea perder nada ni arriesgar su seguridad y ponerse en peligro o ante la posibilidad de una nueva decepción. Trata de suprimir estos sentimientos contradictorios tomando una actitud fría y severa -1 -5 AZUL-VIOLETA (*) Muestra impaciencia originada por una permanente falta de comprensión. Tiene la impresión de estar atado produciéndole impaciencia, irritabilidad y deseo de escapar. -1 -6 AZUL-MARRON (*) Presenta insatisfacción sentimental originada por falta de aprecio y autocontrol desproporcionado. -1 -7 AZUL-NEGRO (*) Existe desequilibrio desasosegado originado por alguna relación afectiva poco satisfactoria. No quiere exponer su lado mas vulnerable y por lo tanto considera inoportuno mostrar afecto o ser demasiado demostrativo. -2 -0 VERDE-GRIS (**) Existe un compromiso sin resolver. Ha perdido la resistencia y la fuerza de voluntad necesarias para luchar contra las dificultades presentes. Se siente sobrecargado y desorientado. -2 -1 VERDE-AZUL (***) Presión que se origina de tensión y discordia. posee un yo debilitado es inestable emocional, desea escapar de toda presión. -2 -3 VERDE-ROJO (***) Rebelión impotente. Se halla angustiado por la hostilidad aparente del ambiente. Se siente coartado y sometido a intolerable presión. Se resiente ante lo que considera exigencias irrazonables. -2 -4 VERDE-AMARILLO (***) Las decepciones y esperanzas irrealizadas han dado lugar a un conflicto entre la esperanza y la necesidad creando tirantez. Vacilación frustrada -2 -5 VERDE-VIOLETA (*) Se siente en una posición desagradable; la confianza, el aprecio y la comprensión le son negados y es tratado con una falta de consideración humillante. Juzga que es valorado de un modo inferior. Se siente humillado por falta de aprecio.
  23. 23. -2 -6 VERDE-MARRON (*) Muestra exigencia terca pero ineficaz de estima. Tiene una necesidad aun no satisfecha de asociarse con aquellos cuyas normas de vida sean tan elevadas como las suyas. Encuentra esta situación incomoda y le gustaría salir de ella pero evita comprometerse con cualquier juicio. -2 -7 VERDE-NEGRO (*) Tiene un deseo frustrado de independencia y libertad de acción. Busca independencia y estar libre de cualquier restricción; evita obligaciones y le falta la suficiente fortaleza en sus propósitos para tener éxito. -3 -0 ROJO-GRIS (**) Presenta agitación desesperada. Es incapaz de ver la situación objetivamente. Intenta apartar las amenazas a sus deseos y se resiente de que todo aquello por lo cual había luchado corre peligro de serle arrebatado. -3 -1 ROJO-AZUL (***) Hay angustia originada por desarmonía afectiva. Se siente incapaz de hacer algo por restablecer la cordialidad y confianza y considera que esta ligado a una situación desdichada. -3 -2 ROJO-VERDE (***) Presenta resentimiento impotente, esta gravemente angustiado por todo lo que se le presenta como un ambiente hostil. Se siente sometido a una presión y manejado contra su voluntad; es rebelde. -3 -4 ROJO-AMARILLO (***) Tiene una autodefensa poco realista. Juzga que tiene derecho a todo lo que pueda aspirar, y se vuelve desvalido y angustiado cuando las circunstancias se ponen en su contra. Se considera como una victima. -3 -5 ROJO-VIOLETA (**) Presenta empatía frustrada. Responde a los estímulos internos y quiere experimentarlo todo con intensidad. Necesita una comprensión empática y sensación de seguridad porque encuentra la situación presente como altamente frustrante. -3 -6 ROJO-MARRON (*) Presenta inseguridad que se origina en la falta de amistades. Se siente poco apreciado y halla su situación presente desagradable. Necesita reconocimiento personal y afecto para compensar la ausencia de otros con un modo de pensar igual al suyo y con quien asociarse para sentirse mas seguro. -3 -7 ROJO-NEGRO (*) Tiene un deseo frustrado de independencia. Se considera aprisionado en una situación desagradable e impotente para solucionarlo. Le molesta la situación pero duda que sea capaz de lograr sus objetivos.
  24. 24. -4 -0 AMARILLO-GRIS (*) Presenta expectación nerviosa. Cree que la vida debe proporcionarle mas de lo que le ha dado hasta ahora; que sus esperanzas y deseos deben realizarse de algún modo. Intenta asegurarse de que no será despreciado; necesita urgentemente seguridad. -4 -1 AMARILLO-AZUL (***) Presenta tensión originada por una decepción sentimental. Estos sentimientos contradictorios lo perjudican de tal modo que trata de suprimirlos con una actitud fría y severa. -4 -2 AMARILLO-VERDE (***) Vacilación frustrada. Existe conflicto entre esperanza y necesidad, en vez de buscar soluciones definitivas es probable que se dedique a la búsqueda de banalidades como escapatoria -4 -3 AMARILLO-ROJO (***) Presenta autodefensa poco realista. Se considera así mismo como una victima; trata de convencerse de que su fracaso en conseguir posición y reconocimiento es por culpa de los demás. -4 -5 AMARILLO-VIOLETA (*) Hay decepción sentimental, lo que lo lleva a un recelo vigilante de los móviles de los demás. Mantiene una vigilancia desconfiada y suspicaz. -4 -6 AMARILLO-MARRON (*) Ha sufrido una decepción que lleva a una supuesta indiferencia. Aparenta una actitud de despreocupada confianza en si mismo para encubrir su temor a comportarse en un modo inadecuado, tratando con desprecio a aquellos que critican su conducta. -4 -7 AMARILLO-NEGRO (*) Se mantiene vigilante y cauteloso. Duda que las cosas mejoren en el futuro y esa actitud negativa lo lleva a exigir demasiado; rechaza comprometerse en algo razonable. -5 -0 VIOLETA-GRIS Correspondencia controlada. Exige sinceridad total como protección a su propia tendencia a ser confiado. Conserva, por lo tanto, un control estricto y vigilante de sus asociaciones sentimentales. -5 -1 VIOLETA-AZUL (*) Siente desasosiego causado por insatisfacción sentimental. Es una persona que se mantiene activa; posee fatiga física e intelectual lo que le condiciona una ligera depresión; necesita comprensión sino se vuelve irritable. -5 -2 VIOLETA-VERDE (*) Se siente humillado por falta de aprecio. Tiene una autoestima disminuida, se siente desorientado y no puede encontrar fuerza mental para tomar decisiones.
  25. 25. -5 -3 VIOLETA-ROJO (**) Presenta frustración sentimental ocasionada por falta de seguridad personal y comprensión familiar. Necesita comprensión empática y sensación de seguridad. -5 -4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO (*) Hace poco ha sufrido una decepción sentimental causándole recelo y desconfianza hacia los demás. Por tal motivo suprime su entusiasmo innato y se encuentra actualmente un poco decaído. Esta suspicaz y desconfiado -5 -6 VIOLETA-MARRON Es usted una persona distinguida que gusta por las formas estéticas; tiene compulsión por demostrar su individualidad lo que lo lleva a adoptar una actitud critica por parte de los demás. Alterna periodos de aproximación intima con otros y de retraimiento y alejamiento. -5 -7 VIOLETA-NEGRO Exige independencia y trato sincero por parte de los demás. Se esfuerza por lograr relaciones sinceras, fundadas en la mutua confianza y comprensión. Exige libertad para tomar decisiones. -6 -0 MARRON-GRIS Exige especial reconocimiento como si se tratara de un individuo excepcional. La situación presente le es desagradable. Mantiene un excesivo control de sus instintos sensuales lo que limita su capacidad para darse a los demás. Quiere ser amado y admirado por si mismo, necesita atención, reconocimiento y estima de los demás. -6 -1 MARRON-AZUL (*) Presenta una insatisfacción sentimental originada por falta de aprecio y autocontrol desproporcionado. Juzga que debe recibir colaboración, comprensión y aprecio, pero no desea ninguna ligazón afectiva real a nadie. -6 -2 MARRON-VERDE (*) Exige tercamente para sentirse tranquilo y seguro. Necesita afecto de los demás; duda mucho para tomar decisiones propias. -6 -3 MARRON-ROJO (**) Quiere ser considerado como un compañero deseable y ser admirado por sus cualidades personales; pero a su vez es inseguro y esto origina falta de amistades. Tiene tendencia a hacer reacciones psicosomáticas. -6 -4 MARRON-AMARILLO (*) Presenta una aparente indiferencia, en realidad necesita aprobación y aprecio de los demás, pero lo lleva a que usted muestre una supuesta indiferencia, esto resulta por encubrir ansiedad, angustia y temor hacia el desprecio de ser criticado.
  26. 26. -6 -5 MARRON-VIOLETA Posee una sensibilidad artística. Es noble y delicado de sentimientos; presenta interés por la mística y la armonía erótica. Es una persona minuciosa y de un amplio sentido cultural. -6 -7 MARRON-NEGRO Presenta un deseo de regir su propio destino, quiere libertad para seguir sus propias convicciones y principios, para alcanzar respeto como persona por sus propias cualidades. -7 -0 NEGRO-GRIS Presenta dedicación intensa hacia todo lo que emprende o hace. En consecuencia persigue sus objetivos con vehemencia, intensidad, profundidad y rapidez. -7 -1 NEGRO-AZUL (*) Presenta desasosiego originado por falta de satisfacción afectiva. Desequilibrio sentimental, se expone mostrando su lado mas vulnerable que es el afectivo, debido a que es una persona muy demostrativa y fácilmente manipulable. Presenta tendencia a la depresión. -7 -2 NEGRO-VERDE (*) Existe un deseo frustrado de independencia. Busca libertad de acción. Esta sometido a gran presión y quiere escapar de ella. -7 -3 NEGRO ROJO (**) Las frustraciones causadas por una situación del pasado le han dado lugar a tensión, por lo que se encuentra enojado, aprisionado a una situación desagradable e impotente de solucionarla, con un deseo frustrado de independencia. Quiere escapar y sentirse menos coartado. -7 -4 NEGRO-AMARILLO (*) Es una persona vigilante y cautelosa; exige seguridad como protección contra posteriores contrariedades. -7 -5 NEGRO-VIOLETA Es sensible, impresionable, e inclinado a dejarse llevar por entusiasmos, cree que existe el riesgo de ser explotado. Necesita saber con exactitud en que situación se halla, y cuales son las relaciones interpersonales que entabla. -7 -6 NEGRO-MARRON Es una persona que hace frente a cualquier forma de presión que provenga de los demás, e insiste en su independencia como persona; es perfeccionista. TABLA DE CONFLICTOS, los Asteriscos significan: * Representa algún conflicto leve. ** Representa algún conflicto notable o moderado. *** Representa algún conflicto grave.
  27. 27. TABLA DE LAS FUNCIONES +- : EL PROBLEMA ACTUAL +0 -1 GRIS-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción desasosegada, han producido tensiones graves y leves. Su intento de escapar de ellas consiste en crear, un semblante externo apacible, no permitiéndose ningún tipo de compromiso. +0 -2 GRIS-VERDE Una gran tensión se ha originado a causa del fracaso en establecerse de un modo acorde con la opinión que tiene de si mismo y a causa del esfuerzo permanente en demostrar lo que vale. Trata de escapar de estas exigencias excesivas a sus menguadas reservas adoptando una actitud defensiva en la cual rechaza cualquier compromiso o envolverse en nuevas cosas desagradables. +0 -3 GRIS-ROJO Su vitalidad agotada ha producido intolerancia hacia cualquier nueva estimulación o demanda. Existe un sentimiento de impotencia que le causa irritación y lo vuelve cauteloso. +0 -4 GRIS-AMARILLO La decepción y el temor a formular nuevos objetivos se ha convertido en una gran ansiedad, protegiéndose con una actitud de reserva cautelosa. +0 -5 GRIS-VIOLETA Necesita protegerse contra su tendencia de ser demasiado confiado, puesto que esta expuesto a ser mal entendido o explotado por los demás. +0 -6 GRIS-MARRON El deseo insatisfecho de ser respetado le causa cierta ansiedad, por lo tanto, la sociabilidad se ha reprimido y rechaza aceptar compromisos. +0 -7 GRIS-NEGRO Teme que su independencia este gravemente amenazada. No quiere ser molestado. +1 -0 AZUL-GRIS Necesita alcanzar una situación estable, apacible, y librarse de preocupaciones. +1 -2 AZUL-VERDE Existen tensiones graves y leves, producidas al tratar de manipular factores que están en realidad fuera de sus posibilidades. Busca huir a una situación mas apacible y libre de problemas. +1 -3 AZUL-ROJO Su vitalidad esta agotada, esto esta produciendo intolerancia. Presenta usted un sentimiento de impotencia. Busca condiciones apacibles y tranquilas en un ambiente de afecto y seguridad.
  28. 28. +1 -4 AZUL-AMARILLO La decepción de sus esperanzas irrealizadas le causan temor. Trata de escapar de todo aquello que le produzca reveses, busca tranquilidad y que lo protejan de insatisfacción y falta de aprecio. +1 -5 AZUL- VIOLETA Necesita protegerse contra su tendencia a ser demasiado desconfiado. Esta buscando una asociación intima con tranquilidad y comprensión. +1 -6 AZUL-MARRON Quiere ser apreciado y respetado. +1 -7 AZUL-NEGRO No desea estar envuelto en diferencias de opinión, discordias o discusiones; prefiere que lo dejen en paz. +2 -0 VERDE-GRIS Tiene miedo de que le impidan lograr las cosas que quiere; por lo tanto exige que los demás reconozcan el derecho que tiene sobre ellas. +2 -1 VERDE-AZUL Exigencias sentimentales le han producido tensión; trata de escapar de ello con ilusoria autosuficiencia e independencia. +2 -3 VERDE-ROJO Su vitalidad agotada ha producido intolerancia hacia cualquier nueva estimulación. Trata de alejarse de todo lo que signifique obstinación, critica pues se siente ofendido. +2 -4 VERDE-AMARILLO La decepción y el temor ante la posibilidad de que resulte inútil plantearse nuevos objetivos lo han llevado a un estado de ansiedad. Reacciona protestando contra toda critica. +2 -5 VERDE-VIOLETA Trabaja para fortalecer su posición social y ayudar a su autoestima. Insiste en dejar las cosas claras e inequívocas. +2 -6 VERDE-MARRON Necesita ser considerado y respetado como un individuo extraordinario y aumentar su autoestima. Se opone a toda mediocridad. +2 -7 VERDE-NEGRO Se opone con todas sus fuerzas a cualquier influencia externa o interferencia externa trata de tener libertad y fortalecer su propia posición. +3 -0 ROJO-GRIS El temor de que se le impida alcanzar las cosas que quiere, lo lleva a representar su papel con una intensidad apremiante, es decir, con el deseo de salir con la suya.
  29. 29. +3 -1 ROJO-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción ya sea por circunstancias o necesidades sentimentales irrealizadas, le han producido tensión. Trata de escapar de todo ello, amplia la gama de experiencias. +3 -2 ROJO-VERDE Un defectuoso autocontrol lo puede conducir a unas manifestaciones incontrolables de ira, debido a fuertes tensiones que exceden sus reservas de energía. +3 -4 ROJO-AMARILLO Desea un contacto personal con otros que concuerden con usted y que le den oportunidades para su desarrollo futuro. Reacciona con gran actividad y celo encaminado a lograr sus objetivos a toda costa. +3 -5 ROJO-VIOLETA Quiere moverse con libertad y de un modo desinhibido, pero es coartado por su necesidad de de fundar todas las cosas sobres bases racionales, coherentes y claramente definidas. +3 -6 ROJO-MARRON Se deleita en la acción; quiere ser respetado apreciado por sus realizaciones personales. +3 -7 ROJO-NEGRO Lucha contra restricciones y limitaciones; insiste en desarrollarse libremente como resultado de sus propios esfuerzos. +4 -0 AMARILLO-GRIS El temor de que se le impida lograr las cosas que quiere lo lleva a una búsqueda desasosegada por hallar satisfacción, embarcándose en actividades ilusorias y sin sentido. +4 -1 AMARILLO-AZUL Se siente incomprendido, desorientado y mal ubicado. Ello lo empuja a buscar nuevas condiciones y asociaciones con la esperanza de que estos le puedan ofrecer una satisfacción y una paz de espíritu mayores. +4 -2 AMARILLO-VERDE Reacciona buscando confirmación externa de su capacidad y valer para ayudar a su autoestima. Tiende a culpar a los demás para deshacerse de su propia culpa. Busca ansiosamente soluciones. +4 -3 AMARILLO-ROJO Agitación, impredictibilidad e irritación, junto con la vitalidad agotada y una intolerancia ante nuevas demandas lo han colocado en una posición de la que se siente amenazado. Se siente incapaz de solucionar esto con cualquier forma de acción; espera angustiosamente una salida que le permita escapar de ello.
  30. 30. +4 -5 AMARILLO-VIOLETA Es profundamente critico de las condiciones presentes, las cuales juzga que están desorganizadas y definidas con poca claridad. Busca alguna salida que le aclare esta situación y le proporcione un nivel mas aceptable de orden y método. +4 -6 AMARILLO-MARRON Se siente insuficientemente valorado en su situación presente y busca otras condiciones diferentes en las cuales tenga una oportunidad de demostrar su valer. +4 -7 AMARILLO-NEGRO Se siente coartado e impedido de progresar; busca una solución que le aparte de todas estas limitaciones. +5 -0 VIOLETA-GRIS Tiñe temor de que se le impida lograr las cosas que quiere. Emplea su atracción personal con el trato con los demás esperando se le faciliten las cosas. +5 -1 VIOLETA-AZUL Ansiedad e insatisfacción .Trata de huir buscando una atmósfera idealizada de simpatía y comprensión o un ambiente sustitutivo de afecto, estética y belleza. +5 -2 VIOLETA -VERDE Las tensiones producidas por múltiples factores le producen gran ansiedad e inadecuación personal. +5 -3 VIOLETA-ROJO Intolerancia hacia cualquier nueva estimulación con intolerancia de recursos, trata de escapar, buscando un mundo donde las cosas estén mas cerca a sus deseos. +5 -4 VIOLETA-AMARILLO La decepción y el temor ante la imposibilidad de que le resulte inútil plantearse nuevos objetivos lo llevan a un estado de ansiedad, por falta de contacto afectivo intimo y de comprensión. +5 -6 VIOLETA-MARRON Se impresiona grandemente con la individualidad, la originalidad y las personas con características sobresalientes. +5 -7 VIOLETA-NEGRO Intente evitar las criticas o restricciones sobre su libertad de acción. +6 -0 MARRON-GRIS El temor y el conservadurismo le impiden lograr cosas, busca un ambiente estable y relajado.
  31. 31. +6 -1 MARRON-AZUL La ansiedad y la insatisfacción desasosegada le producen gran tensión, por lo que lo llevan a asumir soluciones a conflictos. +6 -2 MARRON-VERDE Las tensiones producidas por factores fuera de sus posibilidades, le producen ansiedad e inadecuación personal, se refugia en ambientes estables y seguros. +6 -3 MARRON-ROJO Su vitalidad esta agotada, tiene sensación de impotencia y se haya en un estado de agitación y de gran angustia. +6 -4 MARRON-AMARILLO La decepción de lograr metas lo llevan a estados de ansiedad; se siente inadecuadamente valorado. +6 -5 MARRON-VIOLETA Desea protegerse contra criticas y conflictos, resulta ser Ud. un sujeto critico y difícil de complacer. +6 -7 MARRON-NEGRO Busca seguridad y posición social, en donde no sea expuesto a exigencias. +7 -0 NEGRO-GRIS Teme que se le impida lograr las cosas que quiere, se refugia en cualquier tipo de experiencias, tratando de que alguna le valga la pena. +7 -1 NEGRO-AZUL La ansiedad e insatisfacción emocionales lo condicionan a falta de afecto por los demás, su actitud es desdeñosa y desafiante. +7 -2 NEGRO-VERDE Existen tensiones fuera de sus posibilidades lo llevan a una hiper reacción obstinada transfiriendo a otros sus propios fracasos. +7 -3 NEGRO-ROJO Su vitalidad esta agotada, es intolerante a cualquier tipo de estimulación, reacciona como victima y reacciona con indignación y actitud desafiadora. +7 -4 NEGRO-AMARRILLO La decepción amorosa y el temor de contar con nuevas cosas producen ansiedad y sentimiento de vacío. +7 -5 NEGRO-VIOLETA Su capacidad natural para ser critico, ha sido distorsionada, convirtiéndolo en un sujeto que desprecia a los demás desconociendo hechos reales.
  32. 32. +7 -6 NEGRO-MARRON La necesidad de autoestima de sobresalir se ha vuelto un imperativo muy fuerte por lo que rechaza cualquier rol impersonal o de menor importancia. TARJETAS DE LOS 8 COLORES DEL TEST DE LUSCHER COLORES BASICOS AZUL = 1 VERDE = 2 ROJO = 3 COLORES AUXILIARES AMARRILLO = 4 VIOLETA = 5 MARRON = 6 COLORES NEUTROS GRIS = 0 NEGRO = 7

×