Casos dsm 5_3

GroverPearynació cuando su madre sólo tenía 15 años. Era una niña obesa que no se había dado cuenta de que estaba embaraza...
se ponía serio cuando se le preguntaba dónde se iba a quedar. No tenía ideas delirantes, alucinaciones, obsesiones, compul...
Nacida en 1947, Temple comenzó a caminar poco después de su primer cumpleaños. Incluso cuandodaba sus primerospasos,nole g...
tranquilizaralosanimalesque vanal matadero.Y esuna ponente muysolicitadaparahablarsobre el autismo.Sin embargo, si un bípe...
“Creo que tengo lo que tiene mi hijo”. Denis Tourney era un hombre casado de 37 años de edad que trabajaba como químico in...
Cuando era joven, Lyonel Childs siempre se mantuvo un tanto aislado, incluso de sus dos hermanosysu hermana.Durante lospri...
y le daban su aprobación. La voz de una mujer, que hablaba con claridad justo detrás de él en el asiento trasero, dijo: “¡...
“Ella no está para nada tan mal como Iván”. El Sr. Oblamov hablaba acerca de sus dos hijos mayores. A los 30 años de edad,...
metido en su cama mientras ella dormía. Ella despertaba al sentir la presión de su cuerpo sobre ella; era en particular in...
Cuandotenía tresaños,la familiade ArnoldWilsonhabíaentradoaun programade protección de testigos.Porlomenosesofue loque le ...
Era el primer embarazo de Melanie Grayson y se había estado sintiendo aprehensiva por eso. Había aumentado15 kg y su presi...
MollyMcConegal,unapequeñamujerparecidaaun gorrión, estaba sentada sobre el borde de su sillaenlasala de espera.Ensu regazo...
MiriamPhillipstenía 23 años cuando fue hospitalizada. Había pasado casi toda su vida en Ozarks, donde enocasiones acudía a...
dieronunaventóna su casa. Al encaminarla hasta la puerta de su casa, una mujer baja y un tanto robusta, con el cabello ent...
síntomas depresivos y psicóticos continuaron. Puesto que los síntomas depresivos de Velma posiblemente se debieran a una p...
DannyFinch hizo caso omiso del problema auditivo durante tres días antes de llamar finalmente para solicitar una cita. El ...
Brian Murphyhabía heredadounpequeñonegociode supadre ylo había hechocrecer. Cuando lo vendióunoscuantosañosdespués,invirti...
dineroque cuandoél estabasaludable.“Perode cualquier forma tenemos que vender la granja”, replicóBrian. Desafortunadamente...
Aileen Parmeter“Sólosé que fue unterrible errorveniraquí”.Por terceravez,Aileen Parmeter se levantóde su silla y caminó ha...
ElisabethJackseradueñade un serviciode banquetesjuntoconsusegundoesposo,Donald,quien fue el informante principal.A los38 a...
verbal, describió su energía renovada y sus planes para la pastelería. Dijo de manera voluntaria que nunca se había sentid...
cuando la musa la abandonó. Durante meses se había estado levantando cerca de la hora del almuerzo y pasaba tardes intermi...
  1. 1. GroverPearynació cuando su madre sólo tenía 15 años. Era una niña obesa que no se había dado cuenta de que estaba embarazada hasta los seis meses. Incluso entonces no solicitó atención prenatal. Nacido después de 30 h de trabajo de parto difícil, Grover no respiró de inmediato. Despuésdel nacimiento,sumadre perdió el interés en él; fue criado de manera alternada por su abuela y una tía. Grover caminó a los 20 meses; dijo sus primeras palabras a los 2 años y medio. Un pediatralocalificócomo“un poco lento”,de modoque suabuelalo inscribió en un preescolar para niñoscon discapacidadesde desarrollo.A los7 años de edad, había tenido un desempeño lo suficientementebuenoparasercanalizadoasu escuelaprimarialocal.Durante el resto de su vida escolar, trabajó con una maestra de educación especial 2 h al día; el resto del tiempo acudía a clases regulares. Las pruebas realizadas cuando estaba en 4º grado de primaria y en 1º de preparatoriadeterminaronunCIde 70 y 72, respectivamente.A pesar de su discapacidad, Grover amaba la escuela. Aprendió a leer a los 8 años y pasó gran parte de su tiempo libre revisando libros sobre geografía y ciencias naturales (tenía gran cantidad de tiempo libre, en particular a la hora del recreoy el almuerzo.Era torpe y de baja estatura,y losotrosniñoslo excluían de manera habitual de susjuegos).Enuntiempoquisoconvertirseengeólogo,perose le derivó a la currícula de tronco común. Vivía en un condado que proveía educación especial y entrenamiento para individuos con DI, de manera que cuando se graduó, había aprendido algunas habilidades manuales y podía arreglárselas para utilizar el complejo sistema de transporte público local. Un asesorlaboral le ayudóa encontrarun empleocomolavatrastesenunrestaurante de unhotel del centro y a aprender las habilidades necesarias para mantener el trabajo. El administrador del restaurante le consiguió una habitación en el sótano del hotel. Las meseras del restaurante con frecuenciadabana Grover algunas monedas de las propinas que ganaban. Puesto que vivía en el hotel,nonecesitabademasiadodinero;su habitación y alimentos estaban cubiertos, y para estar en el pequeño cuarto de lavado de platos donde trabajaba, no necesitaba demasiada ropa. Invertíala mayorparte de su dineroenhacercrecer sucolecciónde discoscompactose ir a juegos de beisbol. Su tía, que lo veía cada semana, le ayudaba con el arreglo personal y le recordaba rasurarse.Ellay su esposotambiénlollevabanal estadio; de lo contrario, habría pasado casi todo su tiempo libre en su habitación escuchando música y leyendo revistas. Cuando tenía 28 años, huboun terremotoenlaciudaddonde vivía.El hotel se dañóa tal grado que fue cerradosin aviso. Al quedarse sintrabajo,todos los compañeros de Grover estaban demasiado ocupados cuidando de sus propias familias como para pensar en él. Su tía había salido del pueblo de vacaciones; no tenía a dónde ir.Era verano,así que metiósuspocasposesionesque habíarescatadoen una bolsa de uso rudo para jardinería y caminó por las calles hasta que se cansó; luego tendió algunas sábanas en el parque. Durmió así durante casi dos semanas, y comía lo que podía conseguir de otros campistas.Aunque habían enviado a trabajadores federales para atención de emergencias con el finde ayudar a losafectadospor el terremoto,Grovernosolicitóayuda.Al final,el vigilante del parque se diocuentade susdificultadesylorefirióala clínica.Durante esaprimeraentrevista, el cabello desarreglado y la cara delgada de Grover le daban la apariencia de alguien mucho mayor. Vestido con camisa sucia y pantalones holgados, parecían haber pertenecido a alguien más,se manteníaquietosentado en su silla y establecía poco contacto visual. Habló primero con vacilación,peroconclaridady coherencia,y finalmente se comunicó bien con el entrevistador (a pesar de esto, gran parte de la información presentada antes se obtuvo después de registros escolaresantiguosy de su tía, una vez que regresó de vacaciones). El estado de ánimo de Grover era sorprendentementebuenoyde calidadcasi promedio.Sonreíacuandohablaba de su tía, pero
  2. 2. se ponía serio cuando se le preguntaba dónde se iba a quedar. No tenía ideas delirantes, alucinaciones, obsesiones, compulsiones o fobias. Negaba haber sufrido ataques de pánico, aunque aceptabaque se sentía “algo preocupado” cuando tenía que dormir en el parque. Grover obtuvo una calificación de 25 de 30 puntos en la Mini-Mental State Exam. Estaba orientado, exceptoencuantoal día y mes; hizo un gran esfuerzo para sustraer sietes y, por último, tuvo dos respuestas acertadas. Pudo recordar tres objetos después de 5 min y recibió una calificación perfecta en la sección de lenguaje. Reconoció que tenía un problema en cuanto a dónde vivir, pero, además de planear preguntarle a su tía cuando ella regresara, no tenía la menor idea de cómo iba a resolver el problema.
  3. 3. Nacida en 1947, Temple comenzó a caminar poco después de su primer cumpleaños. Incluso cuandodaba sus primerospasos,nole gustabaque la cargaran, y se ponía rígida cuando su madre trataba de sostenerla. En sus autobiografías, ella recuerda que se sentaba y se mecía durante periodosprolongados;balancearseygirarsobre sí mismale ayudabana calmarse cuandose sentía demasiado estimulada. Mucho más tarde recordaría que el contacto con otras personas le generabaunacarga sensorial excesiva de la que trataba de escapar; los abrazos eran “demasiado sobrecogedores”. No podía incluso tolerar sentir los bordes de la ropa, como las costuras de su ropa interior.Templese manteníaalertaytenía buenacoordinación,y su audición era normal; no obstante, no habló sino hasta después de su cuarto cumpleaños. Más adelante, recordaría la frustraciónque sentíaal comprenderloque le decíany nopoderresponder.A partirde entoncesy por muchos años, su voz careció de tono e inflexión, así como de armonía o ritmo. Incluso como estudiante universitaria, hablaba con demasiado volumen, sin estar conciente del efecto que su voz tenía sobre otros. Siendo una niña pequeña, Temple fue llevada al psiquiatra, quien le diagnosticó“esquizofreniainfantil”;se lesdijoa sus padres que tal vez fuera necesario internarla enuna institución.Envezde eso,se le dioel beneficiode unaescuelaprivada,dondesusmaestras enseñaron a otros estudiantes a aceptarla, y a admitir sus excentricidades. Por ejemplo, era incapaz de sostener la mirada de otros y no percibía los sentimientos que provocaban las relaciones interpersonales. Incluso llegaba a sostener con demasiada fuerza a un gato, sin reconocerlasseñalesde malestarque le transmitíael animal.Sininterésen jugar con otros niños, se sentabay giraba objetos,comomonedasotapasde latas o botellas.Teníauninterésintensoen losolores,yle fascinaban los colores brillantes y el movimiento de las puertas corredizas y otros objetos. La monotonía era un bálsamo para ella. En edad escolar se resistía al cambio en sus rutinasy formulabaunay otra vezlasmismaspreguntas.Reaccionabamal ante la Navidad y el Día de Gracias, debido a que implicaban demasiado ruido y confusión. Cuando era una niña un poco mayor,desarrollóunafijaciónentemasparticularescomolaselecciones:losbotones de campaña y los carteles para gobernador de su Estado eran de interés particular para Temple. Pero los matices emocionales se le escapaban. Sin una brújula interna para navegar en las relaciones interpersonales, comprender la comunicación social normal era, para ella, como ser “una antropóloga en Marte”. Puesto que carecía de los sentimientos que las personas normales confieren a otros, sus interacciones sociales tenían que ser guiadas por el intelecto, no por la emoción. Para comunicarse, recurría a líneas escritas con antelación, puesto que no contaba con el instinto para sostener una plática social apropiada. Lo que aprendió de la empatía lo logró al visualizarse en el lugar de la otra persona. Si bien Temple había rechazado siempre el contacto humano, ansiaba el bienestar. Lo encontró un verano que pasó en una granja, después de observarque unaparato que se utilizaba para inmovilizar al ganado con el fin de que pudiera ser vacunadoparecía calmarlo.Comoresultado,diseñóyconstruyó una máquina de compresión que aplicaba presión mecánica sobre su propio cuerpo; el resultado fue la tranquilidad que no había encontrado por otros medios. Mejorada a lo largo de los años, su invención la condujo hacia su carrera eventual en la fabricación de equipos destinados a la cría de animales. Como adulta, Temple aún tenía dificultades para responder ante las situaciones sociales inesperadas y sufría ataques intensos de pánico, a menos que los mantuviera controlados con una dosis baja del antidepresivo imipramina. Sin embargo, se convirtió en la estudiante que dio el discurso de bienvenidaenlagraduación de su grupo en la Universidad; de manera eventual recibió un PhD y dirigió su propia compañía. Es famosa en el mundo como diseñadora de maquinaria que ayuda a
  4. 4. tranquilizaralosanimalesque vanal matadero.Y esuna ponente muysolicitadaparahablarsobre el autismo.Sin embargo, si un bíper o un teléfono celular suenan mientras da una plática, aún le hacen perder el hilo del pensamiento.
  5. 5. “Creo que tengo lo que tiene mi hijo”. Denis Tourney era un hombre casado de 37 años de edad que trabajaba como químico investigador.Durante todasuvida, Denis había tenido problemas para concentrar su atención en cualquiertareaque tuvieraala mano.Debidoa que era brillante y agradable, había sido capaz de sobreponerse aesta limitante y había tenido éxito en su empleo en un laboratorio farmacéutico importante. Una noche en casa, la semana previa a su cita, Denis había estado trabajando en los planesparauna nuevasíntesisquímica.Suesposae hijos se encontrabanenlacama y todoestaba silencioso,peroél habíaestadoteniendode manerainusual muchasdificultadespara mantenerse concentrado en su trabajo. Todo parecía distraerlo: el sonido del reloj, el gato saltando sobre la mesa.Además,sucabezahabía empezadoadolerle,asíesque tomólo que pensaba que eran dos tabletas de aspirina y se las pasó con un vaso de leche. “Lo que pasó después pareció magia”, le dijo al clínico. “Fue como si alguien hubiera canalizado mis ondas cerebrales a través de un embudoylas hubieradejadoescurrirsobre el documento en el que estaba trabajando. En media hora había eliminado todos los estímulos, excepto mi trabajo. En dos horas terminé lo que de ordinario me habría tomado un día o más. Entonces, empecé a sospechar y fui a ver el frasco de medicamentos.Me había tomadodosde lastabletasque le prescribieronel mespasadoa Randy”. El hijo de Denis tenía 8 años, y hasta un mes antes había sido considerado el terror del segundo grado. Sinembargo,despuésde cuatrosemanasconmetilfenidato, parecía menos impulsivo, sus calificaciones habían mejorado y se había convertido “casi en un encanto”. Por años, Denis había sospechadoque posiblementeél mismopudohabersidohiperactivodurante laniñez.Al igual que Randy,durante losprimerosañosde la primaria había sido incapaz de permanecer sentado en su asiento:se levantabade unsaltopara utilizarel sacapuntasovera unaambulanciapasar.Una vez, su maestra envió una nota a su casa quejándose de que hablaba de manera constante y de que “se retorcía como un insecto en el asador”. Parte de la mitología familiar refería que él había “gateadoa los 8 meses,ycorridoa los10 meses”.En el interrogatorio, Denis admitió que cuando era niño siempre estaba en movimiento y le era difícil esperar su turno para cualquier cosa (“Sentíacomo si me fueraa salirde mi piel enese instante”).Eraolvidadizocasi hastalaestupidez. “Aún lo soy. En realidad, no puedo recordar mucho más en relación con mi capacidad de prestar atención cuando era un niño, eso fue hace demasiado tiempo”, dijo. “Pero, en general, tengo la impresiónde que noescuchabacondemasiadocuidado, justo como ahora. Excepto cuando tomé esasdos pastillasporerror”.El resto de la evaluaciónde Denisnorevelódatosextraordinarios. Su saludfísicaera excelenteynotenía otrosproblemasde saludmental.Exceptoporciertainquietud mientraspermanecíaensuasiento,suaspectonoera peculiar.Suexpresiónoral y afecto eran del todo normales, y logró una calificación perfecta en el Mini-Mental State Exam. Denis nació en Ceilán, donde sus progenitores trabajaban como diplomáticos de carrera en el servicio exterior. Pronto, su padre cavó su propia tumba con alcohol, pero no antes de divorciarse de su madre, cuando su único hijo tenía entre 7 y 8 años. Puesto que le preocupaba, Denis recordaba claramente su última discusión importante. Su madre había suplicado que se valoraran los problemasde Denis,perosupadre había golpeado con el puño y jurado que ningún hijo suyo iba “a ver a un maldito loquero”. No mucho tiempo después, sus progenitores se separaron. Denis creía haber aprendidomuchodel ejemplode su padre: no bebía, nunca había probado las drogas, nunca discutía con su esposa y había aceptado con rapidez su sugerencia de llevar a Randy a una valoración.“Unosiempre sueñaque sushijostendránloque unono tuvo”, dijo. “En nuestro caso, es el Ritalin”.
  6. 6. Cuando era joven, Lyonel Childs siempre se mantuvo un tanto aislado, incluso de sus dos hermanosysu hermana.Durante losprimerosaños de escuela, adquirió una actitud de sospecha si otros niños le hablaban. Rara vez parecía sentirse cómodo, incluso con quienes lo habían conocido desde el preescolar. Nunca sonreía o mostraba demasiada emoción, de modo que, cuandocumplió10 años,inclusosushermanospensabanque era extraño. Los adultos decían que era “nervioso”.Durante algunosmesesde suadolescencia,se interesó en la magia y en lo oculto; leíamucho sobre brujeríay formulaciónde hechizos.Mástarde,decidióque le gustaríaser pastor. Pasabamuchas horas ensu habitaciónaprendiéndosede memorialos pasajes de la Biblia. Lyonel nunca había estado demasiado interesado en el sexo, pero a los 24 años, cuando aún acudía a la Universidad,se sintióatraído por una chica en su clase de poesía. Mary era rubia y tenía ojos azul oscuro, y él se dio cuenta de que su corazón dejó de latir momentáneamente cuando la vio por primeravez.Ellasiempre le decía“Hola”y sonreíacuando se encontraban.Él no quería demostrar demasiadointerés, así que esperó una tarde, varias semanas después, para invitarla a una fiesta de Año nuevo. Ella rechazó su invitación, de manera educada pero firme. Como le mencionó Lyonel a un entrevistador meses después, pensó que esto era extraño. Durante el día, Mary era amistosa y abierta con él, pero cuando se la encontraba por la noche, se mostraba reservada. Él sabía que en esto había algún mensaje que se le escapaba, y lo hacía sentirse muy tímido e indeciso. También observó que sus pensamientos se habían acelerado tanto que no podía ordenarlos. “Observé que mi energía mental se había reducido”, le dijo al entrevistador, “así es que fui a ver al médico.Le dije que se me estabaformandogas enlosintestinos,yyopensaba que eso me producía erecciones. Y todos mis músculos parecían flácidos. Me preguntó si utilizaba drogas o si me estaba sintiendo deprimido. Le dije que ninguna de las dos. Me prescribió unos tranquilizantes, pero yo tiré la receta”. Lyonel era anormalmente delgado, incluso para una persona de constitución tan ligera, y su piel tenía un color blanco pastoso. Vestido en forma casual, se sentaba en silencio y sin moverse durante la entrevista. Su lenguaje era del todo ordinario;unpensamientodesembocabade manera lógica en el siguiente, y no existían palabras inventadas. Para el verano, se había convencido de que Mary pensaba en él. Había resuelto que algodebía estarlosmanteniendoseparados.Cadavez que teníaestasensación,sus pensamientos parecían alcanzarun volumentanaltoque se sentía segurode que otras personaserancapacesde escucharlos. Se negó a buscar un trabajo de verano ese año y volvió a mudarse a la casa de sus padres,donde se mantuvo en su habitación, pensativo. Le escribió largas cartas a Mary, la mayor parte de las cuales destruyó. En el otoño, Lyonel se dio cuenta de que sus parientes estaban tratando de ayudarlo. Si bien le guiñaban un ojo o le daban golpecitos con un dedo para hacerle saber cuando ella estaba cerca, esto no ayudaba. Ella seguía eludiéndolo, en ocasiones sólo por algunosminutos.A veces,escuchabaun zumbido en su oído derecho, que le hacía preguntarse si se estabaquedandosordo.Susospechaparecióconfirmarse porloque llamóenprivado“unsigno claro”. Un día, mientrasconducía,observó,comosi fuera por primera vez, el botón de encendido del desempañantedel medallóndel auto.Decía“rear def”,que paraél significabaeninglés“right- ear deafness” (sordera del oído derecho). Cuando avanzó el invierno y se aproximaron las vacaciones, Lyonel supo que tendría que entrar en acción. Condujo hasta la casa de Mary para definir las cosas con ella. Mientras iba cruzando el pueblo, las personas que dejaba atrás inclinabanlacabezaenseñal de consentimientoyle guiñabanel ojocomoseñal de que entendían
  7. 7. y le daban su aprobación. La voz de una mujer, que hablaba con claridad justo detrás de él en el asiento trasero, dijo: “¡Da vuelta a la derecha!” y “¡Bien hecho, chico! Bob Naples Comodijosu hermana,BobNaplessiempre estabaensilenciocuandoeraniño,pero no de alguna manera que pudiera calificarse como peculiar o extraña. En su familia nunca había ocurrido algo como esto.Bobestabasentadodentrode un consultoriodiminutoenunaparte alejadadel pasillo. Musitaba y mecía la pierna descubierta que tenía recargada sobre el brazo de la silla. La única prendaque llevabaerael sacode una pijamade rayasrojas y blancas.Un auxiliar trató de cubrirle las piernas con una sábana verde, pero él se rió y la tiró al piso. Resultó difícil para su hermana Sharon decir en qué momento había comenzado a cambiar Bob. Nunca había sido muy sociable, dijo;“inclusopudierasllamarlounsolitario”.Raravezreía y siempre parecíaunpoco distante, casi frío; nunca pareció disfrutar mucho lo que hacía. Cinco años después de que terminara la secundaria, había vivido en su casa mientras trabajaba en la tienda de maquinaria de su esposo, pero en realidad nunca vivió con ellos. Nunca había tenido una novia, o un novio, en realidad, aunque en ocasiones hablaba con un par de compañeros de la secundaria si llegaban por ahí. Alrededorde unañoy medioantes,Bobhabía dejadode salirporcompletoyni siquieraregresaba las llamadas telefónicas. Cuando Sharon le preguntó por qué, él le dijo que tenía mejores cosas que hacer.Perolo únicoque hacía cuandono estabatrabajandoerapermanecerensuhabitación. El esposo de Sharon le había dicho que, en el trabajo, Bob permanecía en su torno durante los descansos y hablaba incluso menos que antes. “A veces, Dave solía escuchar a Bob reírse solo. Cuandole preguntabaqué eralo gracioso,Boblevantabaloshombrosyse volteaba,y regresaba a su trabajo”. Durante más de un año las cosas no cambiaron mucho. Luego, cerca de dos meses antes, Bob había comenzado a permanecer despierto toda la noche. La familia solía escucharlo golpear en su cuarto, azotar cajones y de vez en cuando arrojar objetos. A veces se escuchaba como si estuviera hablando con alguien, pero su habitación estaba en el segundo piso y no tenía teléfono. Dejó de ir a trabajar. “Por supuesto, Dave nunca lo despidió”, continuó Sharon. “Pero estaba somnoliento por no dormir durante la noche, y cabeceaba constantemente mientras trabajabacon el torno. En ocasiones, simplemente lo dejaba girando y se dirigía hacia la ventana para asomarse. Dave se sintió aliviado cuando dejó de ir”. En las últimas semanas, lo único que Bob decía era“Gilgamesh”.En una ocasión, Sharon le preguntó lo que significaba y él respondió: “No es un zapato rojo mueble sobre una tecla de retroceso”. Esto la impresionó tanto que lo escribió.Despuésde eso,renuncióa tratar de pedirle explicaciones. Sharon sólo podía especular cómo Bob había ido a dar al hospital. Cuando regresó a casa de la tienda de abarrotes unas horas antes,él se había ido.Entonces,sonóel teléfonoyeralapolicía,que le informaba que lo llevarían al hospital.Unguardiade seguridadenel centrocomercial lohabía detenido.Estaba balbuceando algoacerca de Gilgameshynollevabanadade ropa, exceptoel sacode la pijama.Sharonse limpió el rabillo del ojo con la manga de su blusa. “Ni siquiera es su piyama, es de mi hija”.
  8. 8. “Ella no está para nada tan mal como Iván”. El Sr. Oblamov hablaba acerca de sus dos hijos mayores. A los 30 años de edad, Iván tenía esquizofrenia desorganizada tan intensa (como se conocía entonces) que, no obstante la aplicación de neurolépticos y un ensayo con terapia electroconvulsiva, era incapaz de poner 10 palabras juntas de modo que tuvieran sentido. Ahora Natasha,tresaños menorque su hermano,habíasidollevadaala clínica por problemas similares. Natasha era artista. Se especializaba en hacer copias al óleo de las fotografías que tomaba en el campo cerca de su hogar. Aunque había tenido una exhibición personal en una galería de arte local dos años antes, nunca había ganado un solo dólar por su trabajo artístico. Tenía una habitación en el departamento de su padre, donde los dos vivían de su pensión de retiro. Su hermano vivía en una sala para pacientes mentales con mal pronóstico en un hospital estatal. “Supongo que esto ha estado ocurriendo desde hace tiempo”, dijo el Sr. Oblamov. “Debí haber hecho algo antes, pero no quería creer que le estaba pasando a ella también”. Los signos habían aparecidoporprimeravezhace alrededor de 10 meses, cuando Natasha dejó de acudir a su clase enel institutode arte y dejóde atendera susdos o tresestudiantesde dibujo. La mayor parte del tiempo permanecía en su habitación, incluso a la hora de las comidas; pasaba gran parte de su tiempo haciendo esbozos. Finalmente, su padre llevó a Natasha para ser evaluada debido a que insistía en abrir la puerta. Cerca de seis semanas antes había comenzado a salir de su habitación varias veces todas las tardes, se quedaba parada con incertidumbre en el pasillo un momento y luegoabría la puertaprincipal.Después de asomarse de un lado a otro del pasillo, regresaba a su habitación.Enla últimasemana,habíarealizadoeste ritual unadocenade vecescada tarde. Una o dos veces su padre creyó haberla escuchado murmurar algo sobre “Jason”. Cuando le preguntó quién era Jason, ella sólo lo vio inexpresiva, se dio la vuelta y se fue. Natasha era una mujer delgada con cara redonda y ojos azul agua que parecían nunca enfocarse. Si bien casi no aportó informaciónporsí misma,respondiócadapreguntaconclaridady lógica,aunque conbrevedad.Se encontraba del todo orientada y no tenía ideas suicidas u otros problemas para el control de los impulsos.Suafectoestabatanaplanadocomouno de sus lienzos.Habríadescritosusexperiencias más atemorizantes sin más emoción que la que le habría generado hacer una cama. Jason era instructorenel instituto de arte. Meses antes, una tarde en que su padre estaba fuera, había ido al departamentoparaayudarlacon“algunastécnicasde retoque especiales”, según ella lo indicó (refiriéndose asupincel).Aunquehabíanterminadojuntosydesnudosenel pisode la cocina, ella había pasado la mayor parte de ese tiempo explicando por qué pensaba que debía ponerse de nuevo la ropa. Él se fue sin ser correspondido y ella nunca volvió al instituto de arte. No mucho tiempo después, Natasha “se dio cuenta” de que Jason andaba por ahí, tratando de verl a de nuevo. Sentía su presencia justo afuera de su puerta, pero cada vez que la abría, él se había desvanecido.Esto la intrigaba, pero no podía decir que se sintiera deprimida, enojada o ansiosa. En el transcurso de algunas semanas, comenzó a escuchar una voz que se parecía un poco a la de Jason,que parecía hablarle desde unamplificador fotográfico que había instalado en el diminuto segundobaño.“Porlo general,sólodecíala‘palabracon C’”,explicóenrespuestaa una pregunta. “¿La ‘palabra con C’?” “Ya sabe, el sitio del cuerpo de la mujer en el que hace la ‘palabra F’”. Sin parpadear y en calma, Natasha se mantenía sentada con las manos juntas sobre su regazo. En las últimassemanas,Jasonse habíadeslizadovariasvecesporsuventanadurante la noche y se había
  9. 9. metido en su cama mientras ella dormía. Ella despertaba al sentir la presión de su cuerpo sobre ella; era en particular intensa en la ingle. Cuando despertaba por completo, él se había ido. La semana anterior, cuando entró al baño para utilizarlo, la cabeza de una anguila, o quizá de una víbora larga, salió de la taza del baño y se lanzó contra ella. Ella bajó la tapa del baño sobre el cuello del animal y éste desapareció. Desde entonces, sólo había utilizado el baño principal.
  10. 10. Cuandotenía tresaños,la familiade ArnoldWilsonhabíaentradoaun programade protección de testigos.Porlomenosesofue loque le dijoal entrevistadorde salud mental. Arnold era delgado, de estatura mediana y bien afeitado. Llevaba un gafete que indicaba que era estudiante de Medicina.Sucontacto visual eradirectoyestable,ypermanecíasentadotranquilamentemientras describía sus experiencias. “Eso se debió a mi padre”, explicó. “Cuando vivíamos en el Este, él pertenecíaa lamafia”.El padre de Arnold, el informante principal, indicó más adelante, “OK, soy un banquerodedicadoalasinversiones. Usted puede pensar que eso es muy malo, pero no es la mafia. Bueno, en todo caso, no es esa mafia”. Las ideas de Arnold le habían llegado como una revelación dos meses antes. Estaba en su escritorio, estudiando para un examen de fisiología, cuandoescuchó una voz justo detrás de él. “Brinqué, y pensé que debía haber dejado abierta mi puerta, pero no había nadie en el cuarto conmigo. Revisé la radio y mi iPod, pero todo estaba pagado.Luego volví a oírla”. La voz le era conocida. “Pero no puedo decirle de quién era. Ella me dijo que no lo hiciera”. La voz de la mujer le hablaba con mucha claridad y parecía desplazarse mucho. “En ocasiones parecía que estaba justo detrás de mí. En otras, se paraba afuera de cualquier habitación en la que yo estuviera”. Él aceptaba que ella hablaba utilizando oraciones completas. “En ocasiones, párrafos completos. ¡Qué persona tan parlanchina!”, señaló con una risa. Al principio, la voz le decía que “necesitaba cubrir mis huellas, lo que fuera que eso significara”. Cuando trató de ignorarla, ella se puso “muy enojada, me dijo que le creyera o...”. Arnoldnoterminólaoración.La vozseñalóque suapellido,antesde tener3años, eraitaliano.“Ya sabe, estaba comenzando a tener sentido”. “La parte del cambio del nombre es real”, explicó su padre. “Cuando me casé con su madre, Arnold fue parte del acuerdo. Su padre biológico había muertode cáncer renal.Los dos pensamos que sería mejor si yo lo adoptaba”. Eso había ocurrido hace 20 años.Arnoldhabía tenidodificultadesenlasecundaria.Suatenciónvagaba, y también él. Por ellopasabamuchotiempoenlaoficinadel director.Aunquevariosmaestrosse desesperaban por su actitud,enla preparatoriale fue muybien.Ahítuvocalificacionesexcelentes,ingresó a una buenaUniversidadyluegofue aceptadoenunamejorescuelade Medicina.Ese otoño,justoantes de comenzarsu primeraño,su exploraciónfísica(yunaserie de pruebasensangre) había sido del todonormal.Dijoque su compañerode habitaciónpodíaatestiguar que no había utilizado drogas o alcohol. “Al principio fue confuso; me refiero a la voz. Me preguntaba si estaba volviéndome loco.Peroluegolohablamos,ellay yo. Ahora parece claro”. Cuando Arnold hablaba sobre la voz, se animaba,y hacía gestosapropiados con las manos e inflexiones orales. Todo el tiempo prestó atención al entrevistador, excepto en una ocasión en que giró su cabeza, como si estuviera escuchando algo. O a alguien.
  11. 11. Era el primer embarazo de Melanie Grayson y se había estado sintiendo aprehensiva por eso. Había aumentado15 kg y su presiónarterial habíaestadoun pocoalta. Perosólohabía necesitado un bloqueo anestésico; su esposo estaba en la habitación con ella cuando dio a luz a una niña sana. Esa noche durmió tranquila; al día siguiente estaba irritable. Pero amamantó a su bebé y parecía escucharcon atencióncuandola enfermerafue adarle instruccionessobre el baño y otros cuidados tras el parto. A la mañana siguiente, mientras Melanie estaba desayunando, su esposo llegóparallevarlasa ella y a la bebé a casa. Cuando ella le ordenó que apagara el radio, él miró a su alrededor y dijo que no escuchaba ninguno. “Sabes muy bien qué radio”, le gritó ella, y le aventó una bolsita de té. El médico de salud mental observó que Melanie se encontraba alerta, bien orientada y su cognición estaba intacta. Se mostraba irritable, pero no deprimida. Seguía insistiendoenque oía un radio: “Creo que está escondido en mi almohada”. Bajó del cierre de la funday palpóel interior.“Esalgúntipode noticiero.Estánhablando de lo que está ocurriendo en el hospital. Creo que acabo de oír mencionar mi nombre”. El flujo del lenguaje de Melanie era coherente y pertinente. Excepto por haber arrojado la bolsita del té y buscado el radio, su conducta no llamaba la atención. Negaba tener alucinaciones que afectaran algún otro de sus sentidos. Insistía en que las voces que escuchaba no eran imaginarias y no creía que alguien estuviera tratando de engañarla. Nunca había consumido drogas o alcohol, y su obstetra consideraba que ella tenía una excelente salud general. Después de mucha discusión, aceptó permanecer en el hospital uno o dos días más para tratar de llegar al fondo del misterio.
  12. 12. MollyMcConegal,unapequeñamujerparecidaaun gorrión, estaba sentada sobre el borde de su sillaenlasala de espera.Ensu regazososteníacon fuerzauna bolsade mano negradesgastada;su cabello negro estaba atrapado en un pequeño chongo detrás de su cabeza. A través de unos anteojos tan gruesos como los vasos de licor, echaba miradas miopes y desconfiadas a la habitación. Ya había pasado 45 min con el médico a puerta cerrada. Ahora estaba esperando mientras era el turno de su esposo Michael. Michael confirmó gran parte de lo que Molly había dicho. La pareja había estado casada durante más de 40 años, tenían dos hijos y habían vivido en la misma colonia (la misma casa) durante casi toda su vida de casados. Los dos estaban retirados de una compañía telefónica y compartían su interés en la jardinería. “Fue ahí donde todo comenzó,enel jardín”,dijoMichael.“Fue el veranopasado,cuandoestabapodandolosrosalesen el jardín del frente.Mollydijoque me había sorprendido mirando la casa que está al otro lado de la calle. La viuda que vive ahí es más joven que nosotros, quizá tenga 50. Nos saludamos con la cabeza y nos decimos ‘Hola’, pero en 10 años nunca he entrado por la puerta principal. Sin embargo,Mollydice que me estabatardandodemasiadoconlasrosas,que estabaesperando que nuestra vecina, su nombre es Sra. Jessup, saliera de su casa. Por supuesto, lo negué, pero ella insistió. Siguió hablando sobre eso durante varios días”. En los meses siguientes, Molly siguió la idea de la relación extramarital supuesta de Michael. Al principio sólo sugería que había estado tratando de convencer a la Sra. Jessup para encontrarse con ella. En el transcurso de algunas semanas, ella “sabía” que habían estado juntos. Pronto esto se había transformado en una orgía. Molly había hablado de pocas cosas más y había comenzado a incorporar muchas observaciones cotidianasasus sospechas. Un botón abierto en la camisa de Michael significaba que acababa de regresarde una visita a “la mujer”. El ajuste de las persianas de la sala le decía si él había tratado de enviar mensajes por medio de señales la noche anterior. Un detective privado que había contratado Molly para vigilar sólo se detuvo a platicar con Michael, envió un recibo por $500 y renunció. Molly siguió cocinando y lavando para sí misma, pero ahora Michael tenía que hacerse cargo de sus propias comidas y de lavar. Ella dormía con normalidad, comía bien y, cuando no estabacon él,parecía estarde buenhumor.Michael,por suparte,se estabavolviendo un manojo de nervios. Molly escuchaba sus llamadas telefónicas y abría su correspondencia con vapor. Una vez le dijo que solicitaría el divorcio, pero que “no quería que los niños se enteraran”. Él había despertadounparde vecesdurante lanoche y lahabía encontradoenvuelta en su bata de baño y parada junto a su cama mirándolo, “esperando a que yo entrara en acción”, dijo. La semana anteriorhabía esparcidotachuelasenel pasilloexteriorde suhabitación,de maneraque él gritara y la despertaracuandose escurrieraparair a su cita sexual yaavanzadala noche.Michael sonrió y dijo con tristeza: “Sabe, no he tenido relaciones sexuales con nadie durante casi 15 años. Desde que me operaron la próstata, ya no puedo hacerlo”.
  13. 13. MiriamPhillipstenía 23 años cuando fue hospitalizada. Había pasado casi toda su vida en Ozarks, donde enocasiones acudía a clases en una escuela de tres aulas. Aunque era lo suficientemente inteligente, tenía poco interés en sus estudios y con frecuencia se ofrecía como voluntaria para permanecer en casa y cuidar de su madre, que estaba enferma. Dejó la escuela en tercero de secundaria para quedarse en casa de tiempo completo. Era triste vivir en el monte. El padre de Miriam,conductor de camiones que recorría grandes distancias, se encontraba fuera casi todo el tiempo.Ellanuncahabía aprendidoaconducir,y nohabía vecinoscerca.Sutelevisióncasi notenía recepción,recibíanpococorreoy no teníanvisitantes.De maneraque se sorprendióunlunesenla tarde,cuandodos hombrestocarona su puerta.Despuésde identificarse comoagentesdel FBI, le preguntaron si ella era Miriam Phillips, quien tres semanas antes había escrito una carta al Presidente.Cuandoellapreguntócómo lo sabían, le mostraron una copia faxeada de la carta que había escrito: Querido señor Presidente, ¿qué planea hacer respecto a los cubanos? Han estado trabajando sobre mi madre. No quieren nada bueno. He hablado con la policía, pero dicen que los cubanos son trabajo de usted, y creo que están en lo correcto. Usted tiene que hacer su trabajo o tendré que hacer un trabajo sucio. Miriam Phillips. Cuando Miriam finalmente se dio cuenta de que los agentes del FBI pensaban que había amenazado al Presidente, se relajó. No había querido decir esoenabsoluto.Queríadecirque si nadie másactuaba,ellatendríaque meterse debajode la casa para sacar las máquinas de gravedad. “¿Máquinas de gravedad?” Los dos agentes se voltearon a ver.Ellalesexplicó.Habíansido instaladas debajo de la casa por agentes cubanos de Fidel Castro después de la invasión de Bahía de Cochinos en la década de 1960. Las máquinas jalaban los fluidos corporales hacia los pies. Todavía no le afectaban, pero habían estado molestando a su madre durante años.Miriam había vistoel espantosoedemaenlostobillos de su madre. Algunos días subía casi hasta sus rodillas. Los dos agentes la escucharon cortésmente y luego se fueron. Cuandopasaronpor el pueblode caminoal aeropuerto,llamaronalaclínica de salud mental de la comunidad. Algunos días después, un trabajador de salud mental acudió a entrevistar a Miriam, quien aceptó ingresar al hospital de manera voluntaria para una “revisión”. En el momento del ingreso, Miriam parecía íntegra. Su afecto era del todo apropiado, y sus habilidades cognitivas y orientación, normales. Su capacidad para el razonamiento parecía buena, excepto la historia relacionadaconlasmáquinasde gravedad.Añosantes,durante suadolescencia,sumadre le había dichocómo habían sidoinstaladaslasmáquinasenel espacioangostodebajode sucasa. La madre había sido enfermera y Miriam siempre había aceptado su palabra en cuestiones médicas. Por algúnacuerdotácito,ellas nunca habían discutido el asunto con el padre de Miriam. Después de que Miriam había permanecido en el servicio durante tres días, su médico le preguntó si ella pensabaque existíaalgunaotraexplicaciónposible para el edema de su madre. Miriam lo pensó. Ellanunca había percibidolos efectos de la gravedad en carne propia. Había creído que su madre le decía la verdad, peroahorasuponía que inclusoellapodríahaberestadoequivocada. Si bien no se le dieron medicamentos a Miriam, después de una semana dejó de hablar acerca de las máquinasde gravedadysolicitóserdadade alta.Esa tarde,al terminarsuturno, dosempleadosle
  14. 14. dieronunaventóna su casa. Al encaminarla hasta la puerta de su casa, una mujer baja y un tanto robusta, con el cabello entrecano, la abrió. Sus piernas estaban bien envueltas con vendas elásticas.Conlapuertaentreabiertahechounvistazolosdoshombres.“¡Hmmm!”,dijo. “Ustedes parecen cubanos”. Los labiosde VelmaDeanse torcieronhaciaarriba,perola sonrisanotocó sus ojos.“Realmente lo siento”, dijo a su terapeuta, “pero me imagino; bueno, no lo sé”. Estiró el brazo para alcanzar la bolsa grande de compras que había llevado a la oficina y sacó un cuchillo de cocina de 15 cm de longitud. Primero, lo tomó con su mano y pasó el dedo pulgar sobre el filo. Luego, trató de apretarlo con el puño. El terapeuta alcanzó el botón de alarma ubicado bajo el escritorio, tristemente concientede otrocambioenla evoluciónde lahistoriamultifacéticade estapaciente. Un mes antes de su cumpleaños 18, Velma Dean se había unido al Ejército. Su padre, un coronel de artillería,habíaqueridounhijo,peroVelmaerasuúnica hija.A pesar de las débiles protes- tas de su madre,la crianzade Velmahabíasidoestrictay casi militar.Despuésde trabajartresañosen el centrode vehículosmotorizados,Velmaacababade ser ascendida a sargento cuando enfermó. Su padecimiento comenzó con dos días en la enfermería por lo que parecía ser una bronquitis, peroal tiempoque lapenicilinacomenzóahacer efecto y la fiebre disminuía, empezó a escuchar voces. Al principio, parecían ubicarse detrás de su cabeza. Pocos días después se habían desplazadoal vasode agua que se encontraba al lado de su cama. En la medida en que ella podía decirlo,el tonode lasvocesdependíadel contenidodel vaso:si el vasoestaba casi vacío, las voces eran femeninas; si estaba lleno hasta el borde, hablaban como un rico barítono. Eran discretas y educadas. Con frecuencia le hacían recomendaciones acerca de su comportamiento, pero en ocasionesdecía“casi me vuelvenloca”porlosconstantescomentarios sobre lo que ella hacía. Un psiquiatrale diagnosticóesquizofreniayle prescribióneurolépticos.Lasvocesdisminuyeron, pero nunca desaparecieron del todo. Ella ocultaba el hecho de que “había descubierto” que su enfermedadle había sido generada por su sargento primero, quien durante meses había tratado de llevarla a la cama sin éxito. También escondía el hecho de que durante varias semanas había estadobebiendocasi medio litro de Southern Comfort todas las noches. El Ejército la dio de baja como no apta para el servicio, 100% inhabilitada. Cuando se encontró lo suficientemente bien para viajar, su padre condujo casi 1000 km para llevarla de regreso a casa. Para recibir tratamiento, Velma se dio de alta en la clínica de atención externa local del Department of VeteransAffairs(VA).Ahí,sunuevoterapeutaverificó(1) lapersistencia(enese momento de casi ocho meses) de sus alucinaciones apenas audibles y (2) sus síntomas cada vez más intensos de depresión:bajaautoestimaydesesperanza(muchomayorenlamañanaque enla noche),pérdida del apetito, pérdida ponderal de 5 kg en las últimas ocho semanas, insomnio que le hacía despertar temprano la mayor parte de las mañanas y la convicción culposa de que había decepcionadoasupadre al “desertar”del Ejércitoantesde que su servicio terminara. Ella negaba pensar en lesionarse o lesionar a otros. El clínico VA de Velma aplazó primeramente el establecimientode un diagnóstico al observar que ella había estado enferma demasiado tiempo para tener un trastorno esquizofreniforme y que sus síntomas del estado de ánimo parecían oponerse a la esquizofrenia. La exploración física y las pruebas de laboratorio descartaron afecciones médicas generales. Si bien Alcohólicos Anónimos le ayudó a dejar de beber, sus
  15. 15. síntomas depresivos y psicóticos continuaron. Puesto que los síntomas depresivos de Velma posiblemente se debieran a una psicosis tratada de manera parcial, se aumentó su dosis de neurolépticos.Estoeliminóporcompletolasalucinacionesylasideasdelirantes,perolossíntomas depresivoscontinuaroncasi sincambios.El antidepresivoimipramina en dosis de 200 mg/día sólo generóefectoscolaterales;despuésde cuatrosemanasse le agrególitio.Unavezque se alcanzóel nivel terapéutico del fármaco en sangre, sus síntomas depresivos desaparecieron por completo. Durante seismesesse mantuvoconbuenestadode ánimo y libre de psicosis; no obstante, nunca consiguió un empleo o hizo mucho con su tiempo. Ahora parecía que Velma pudiera estar sufriendo, en efecto, un trastorno depresivo mayor con características psicóticas. En ese momento,suclínicose sintióinquietoporlaposibilidadde que el neuroléptico pudiera generarle efectos colaterales como la discinesia tardía. Con el consentimiento de Velma, se redujo de manera gradual la dosis del neuroléptico a cerca de 20% por semana. Después de tres semanas, ellacomenzóaescuchar de nuevovocesque le ordenabanescaparde casa.Durante este periodo, su estadode ánimosiguiósiendobueno;aexcepciónde ciertadificultad para dormir en la noche, no desarrollólossíntomasvegetativosque había presentado antes con la depresión. Con rapidez se le restituyó la dosis previa del fármaco neuroléptico. Después de varios meses de estabilidad renovada,Velmaysuterapeutadecidieronintentarlo de nuevo. Esta vez comenzaron de manera cautelosaa reducirlaimipramina, 25 mg cada semana. Todas las semanas se reunían para valorar su estado de ánimo y verificar los síntomas de psicosis. Para diciembre había estado sin el antidepresivo durante dos meses y había permanecido asintomática (excepto por su afecto sonriente e insulso).Entonces,suterapeutatomóaire yle redujoladosisde litioa una tableta por día. La semana siguiente, Velma regresó al consultorio alucinando y preguntándose si debía sostener un cuchillo de cocina en su mano o empuñarlo.
  16. 16. DannyFinch hizo caso omiso del problema auditivo durante tres días antes de llamar finalmente para solicitar una cita. El médico lo interrogó sobre esto y aquello, y se preocupó un poco por su temblor. “¿Usted no bebe, o sí?” “Un poco. ¿Pero qué pasa con mi oído?” “Es perfectamente normal”.“Perooigoalgo.Es como alguiencantando.Casi puedocomprenderloque estádiciendo. ¿Está usted seguro de que nadie puso algo allí dentro, un auxiliar auditivo?” Se buscó en el oído con el dedo meñique. “No, está limpio como un silbato. Oiga, ¡no haga eso!” El médico escribió con rapidez una referencia a la clínica de salud mental que se encontraba más adelante en el pasillo. Eso ocurrió ya avanzada la tarde de un viernes, de modo que, por supuesto, la clínica estaba cerrada. En la tarde del lunes, cuando por fin consiguió su cita, Danny pudo escribir de nuevo su nombre de modo legible y consumir alimentos sólidos. Pero las voces estaban a todo volumen.Al platicarconel entrevistador,le eradifícil concentrarse por los gritos: “¡No digas nada sobre la bebida!”y“¿Porqué no sólote matas?” Estaba tan aterrorizado que aceptó con alivio un ingreso voluntario al servicio de salud mental, donde se hospitalizó con diagnóstico de esquizofrenia. Dos veces al día se le aplicaba un neuroléptico potente, el cual se ponía debajo la lengua y desechaba en el pañuelo cuando pretendía sonarse la nariz. Dormía bien por la noche y dejabasuplatovacío encada comidamientraslasvocesseguíangritando.Al final de la semana, lo visitó un médico que descubrió que las voces surgían a unos 60 cm detrás de él y hablaban por medio de oraciones. Con renuencia, aceptó que le decían que no hablara de su consumo de alcohol.Una revisiónrápida del expediente de Danny no reveló nada de su consumo de alcohol, pero un poco de coacción pronto logró destrabar la historia completa. A partir de los 20 años, había bebido en exceso, perdido dos empleos (mantenía su empleo actual con dificultad) y un divorcio,todosrelacionadosconsuamor por el bourbon.Recientemente, había estado bebiendo más de medio litro todas las noches, con frecuencia 750 ml los fines de semana. Por lo general, lograbadisminuirprogresivamentesuconsumo;enestaocasión, había dejado de beber en forma abrupta después de lo que denominó “un cuadro estomacal”.
  17. 17. Brian Murphyhabía heredadounpequeñonegociode supadre ylo había hechocrecer. Cuando lo vendióunoscuantosañosdespués,invirtiólamayor parte de su dinero; con el resto, compró una pequeñagranjade almendrosen el norte de California.Consutractor, realizabalamayor parte de las tareas de la granja él mismo. Casi todos los años la granja producía unos cuantos cientos de dólares,pero,comoa Brianle gustaba señalar,esoenrealidadno hacía gran diferencia. Si ganaba 10 centavos, sentía que “valía la pena, por mantenerme ocupado y en forma”. Cuando tenía 55 años, su estado de ánimo, que siempre había sido normal, cayó en depresión. Las tareas de la granja parecían cada vez más una carga; su tractor permanecía estacionado en su cobertizo. Conforme su estado de ánimo se hacía más negro, la función corporal de Brian parecía deteriorarse.Si biensentíaunafatigaconstante,que confrecuencia lo llevaba a la cama a las 9 de la noche, de manera invariable despertaba a las 2 o 3 de la mañana. Entonces, una preocupación obsesiva lo mantenía despierto hasta que salía el sol. Las mañanas eran lo peor para él. La perspectiva de “otro maldito día que vivir” parecía avasalladora. En las tardes solía sentirse un poco mejor,si biense sentaba para hacer números sobre una cubierta de revista para ver cuánto dinerotendríansi “él no pudieratrabajarlagranja” y tuvieran que vivir de sus ahorros. Su apetito lo abandonó. Aunque nunca se había pesado, tuvo que recorrerse el cinturón dos orificios en comparacióncon losmesesanteriores.“Sóloparecíaque Brian había perdido el interés”, informó su esposaRachel el día que ingresóal hospital.“Yano disfrutanada. Pasa todo su tiempo sentado y preocupándose por las deudas. Debemos algunos cientos de dólares en nuestra tarjeta de crédito, ¡pero la pagamos todos los meses!” Una o dos semanas antes, Brian había comenzado a rumiar en torno a su salud. “Al inicio era su presión arterial”, dijo Rachel. “Me pedía que se la tomara varias veces al día. Todavía trabajo como enfermera por horas. Varias veces pensó que estabateniendounaapoplejía.Ayer se convenció de que su corazón se iba a parar. Se levantaba, palpaba su pulso, caminaba por la habitación, se acostaba, subía los pies por encima de la altura de la cabeza, hacía todo lo que podía para ‘mantenerlo andando’. Fue entonces que decidí traerlo”. “Tendremos que vender la granja”, fue lo primero que dijo Brian al clínico de salud mental cuando se reunieron. Brian vestía ropa casual y algo arrugada. Tenía líneas de expresión marcadas enla frente ypalpabasu pulsounay otra vez.Variasvecesdurante laentrevista,pareció incapazde mantenerse quieto;se levantabade lacamadonde estabasentadoy caminaba hasta la ventana.Sulenguaje eralento,perocoherente.Hablabaensumayoríaacerca de sus sentimientos por haber sido golpeado por la pobreza y sus temores de que la granja tuviera que rematarse. Negabateneralucinaciones,peroaceptabasentirse cansadoy“completamente desgastado, ya no soy bueno para nada”. Estaba del todo orientado, tenía todo un acervo de información y obtuvo una calificación perfecta de 30 en el Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE). Aceptó que estaba deprimido, pero negaba tener ideas en torno a la muerte. Aunque un poco renuente, estuvo de acuerdosobre la posibilidadde que requirieratratamiento. Rachel señaló que su generosa póliza por discapacidad,sus inversiones y la pensión que recibía de su antigua compañía les daban más
  18. 18. dineroque cuandoél estabasaludable.“Perode cualquier forma tenemos que vender la granja”, replicóBrian. Desafortunadamente, los clínicos (incluso ciertos especialistas de la salud mental) con frecuencia cometen dos tipos de errores al valorar a los pacientes con depresión. En primer lugar,en ocasiones nos concentramos con demasiada intensidad en la ansiedad del paciente, su consumode alcohol o sussíntomas psicóticos,e ignoramoslossíntomassubyacentesde depresión o distimia.Éstaesmi reglade todala vida,formuladaapartir de una experiencia amarga (no toda mía) que ocurriera en mi lejana época de residente: siempre busque un trastorno del estado de ánimo en cualquier paciente nuevo, incluso si refiere como problema principal algo distinto. En segundolugar,lossíntomasde presentación depresivos o maníacos pueden ser notorios, incluso dramáticos,a tal puntoque losclínicospuedennoidentificar,enlosubyacente,lapresenciade un trastorno por consumo de alcohol o de otro tipo (algunos buenos ejemplos son los trastornos neurocognitivos y de síntomas somáticos). Y esto sugiere otra regla de igual importancia, casi la imagen en espejo de la primera: nunca asuma que un trastorno del estado de ánimo es el único problema de su paciente.
  19. 19. Aileen Parmeter“Sólosé que fue unterrible errorveniraquí”.Por terceravez,Aileen Parmeter se levantóde su silla y caminó hacia la ventana. Esta enjuta mujer de 157 cm, antes sargento mayor enla Marina (había supervisadoaungrupode estenógrafos),pesabaapenas50 kg. A través de las persianas,mirabaconañoranzala libertaddel estacionamientode abajo.“Simplemente nosé qué me hizovenir”.“Ustedvinoporque yose losolicité”,le explicósumédico.“Susobrinollamóy dijo que ustedse estabadeprimiendode nuevo;justocomolaúltimavez”.“No,nolocreo.Sóloestaba molesta”,explicóconpaciencia. “Tuve un resfriado leve hace algunos días y no podía jugar tenis. Estaré biensi regresoami pequeñodepartamento”.“¿Haestadooyendo voces o viendo cosas en estaocasión?”“Bueno,por supuestoque no”. Parecía ofendida. “También podría preguntar si he estadobebiendo”.Después de su última hospitalización, Aileen había estado bien durante cerca de 10 meses.Aunque había tomado su medicamento sólo algunas semanas, se había mantenido activahasta tres semanasantes.Había dejadode vera susamigosy ya no jugaba tenis porque “ya no lo disfrutaba”. Se preocupaba de manera constante por su salud y no había podido dormir. Aunque noreferíadisminución del apetito, había perdido cerca de 5 kg. “Bueno, ¿quién no tiene problemas? Sólo me he estado sintiendo demasiado cansada para hacer el ejercicio acostumbrado”. Trató de componer una sonrisa, pero le salió chueca y forzada. “Srita. Parmeter,¿yqué me dice acerca de ideassuicidas?”“Nosé a qué se refiere”.“Quierodecir que cada vezque ha estadoaquí, hace unoy tresaños, ha sidoporque tratóde suicidarse”. “Voy a estar bien ahora. Sólo déjeme ir a casa”. Pero su terapeuta, que tenía buena memoria, había ordenadoque Aileen fuera retenida para su propia protección en una habitación privada, donde podría estar bajo observación directa. Sin poder dormir hasta las 3 de la mañana, Aileen se levantó, sonrió débilmente a la auxiliar y se dirigió al baño. Pasando por encima de la puerta un lazo hecho con una tira de tela que había arrancado de su pants, trató de colgarse. Puesto que el silencio persistía, la auxiliar llamó en voz baja, luego tocó la puerta, después la abrió y activó la alarma.El equipode código respondió de inmediato. A la mañana siguiente, el terapeuta estaba de nuevo junto a su cama. “¿Por qué trató de hacer eso, Srita. Parmeter?” “No traté de hacer nada.Debo haberestadoconfundida”.Tocóconcautelalosmoretonesque circundabansucuello. “Esto realmente duele.Sé que me sentiríamejorsi usted me dejara ir a casa”. Aileen permaneció hospitalizada durante 10 días. Una vez que lo permitió el dolor en su garganta, comenzó a tomar de nuevo sus medicamentos antidepresivos. Pronto estaba durmiendo y comiendo con normalidad, y logró una calificación perfecta en el MMSE. Cuando se le permitió ir a su departamentoya su tenis,todavíase preguntabaporqué todo el mundo había hecho tanto ruido por ella.
  20. 20. ElisabethJackseradueñade un serviciode banquetesjuntoconsusegundoesposo,Donald,quien fue el informante principal.A los38 años de edad, Elisabeth ya tenía dos hijos mayores, de modo que Donald podía entender por qué su embarazo podría haberla alterado. Aun así, ella se había puestoinusualmentetriste.Alrededordel cuarto mes del embarazo, pasaba gran parte del día en la cama, sin levantarse hasta la tarde, cuando comenzaba sentirse un poco menos cansada. Su apetito,vorazdurante el primertrimestre,se desplomó,de maneraque en el momento del parto pesabavarioskilosmenosde lousual para un embarazo a término. Había tenido que renunciar al cuidado del hogar y a la contabilidad del negocio, porque no podía concentrar su atención el tiempo suficiente para sumar una columna de cifras. No obstante, el único momento en que Donald en realidad se alarmó fue una tarde al inicio del noveno mes del embarazo, cuando Elisabethle dijoque habíapensado durante días que no sobreviviría al parto y que él tendría que criar al niñosinella.“De cualquier manera los dos estarán mejor sin mí”, le había dicho. Después de que nació su hijo, el estado de ánimo de Elisabeth se iluminó casi de inmediato. Las crisis de llanto y las horas de rumia desaparecieron; en resumen, parecía casi normal. Sin embargo, una noche de viernes ya tarde, cuando el bebé tenía tres semanas de nacido, Donald regresó de atender un banquete y encontró a Elisabeth en ropa interior decorando un pastel. En la barra estabanalineados otros dos pasteles recién decorados, y la cocina estaba llena de ollas y trastes sucios.“Dijoque había hecho uno para cada uno de nosotros, y que quería celebrar”, dijo Donald al clínico.“Comencé acambiar al bebé,estaballorandoensumoisés,pero ella quería jalarme a la recámara. Me decía: ‘Por favor, cariño, ha pasado mucho tiempo’. Y bueno, incluso si no hubiera estado tan cansado, ¿quién podría concentrarse con un bebé llorando así?” Al día siguiente, Elisabeth salió con sus amigas y dejó a Donald en casa con el bebé. El domingo gastó cerca de US$300 en regalos de Navidad en una venta de garage en abril. Parecía tener energía sin límites; sólodormía 2 o 3 h en la noche antesde levantarse,descansadaylistaparaseguir.El lunesdecidió abrir una pastelería; por vía telefónica trató de hacer un cargo por más de US$1 600 en implementos de cocina a su tarjeta de crédito. Habría hecho lo mismo al día siguiente, pero hablabatan rápidoque la personaque le contestónopodía entenderla.Confrustración,colgócon fuerza el teléfono. El comportamiento de Elisabeth se volvió tan errático que las siguientes dos tardesDonald no fue a trabajar para cuidar del bebé, pero su presencia sólo parecía dar pie a sus demandassexuales.Luegoapareciólamarihuana.Antesde que Elisabeth se embarazara, se daba un toque ocasional (lollamaba“sushierbas”).Durante laúltimasemana,no todos los olores en la casa habían correspondido a pastel recién horneado, así que Donald pensó que podría estar haciéndolo de nuevo. El día previo a la cita, Elisabeth lo había sacudido para despertarlo a las 5 a.m.y le anunció:“Me estoyconvirtiendoenDios”.Fue entonces que hizo una cita para llevarla a una valoración.Elisabethapenaspodíamantenersesentadadurante la entrevista. En un estallido
  21. 21. verbal, describió su energía renovada y sus planes para la pastelería. Dijo de manera voluntaria que nunca se había sentidomejorenlavida. Sucesivamente rápido describió entonces su estado de ánimo (extático), cómo se sentía cuando se ponía su mejor vestido de seda (sexy), dónde lo había comprado, cuántos años tenía cuando lo había comprado y con quién estaba casada en ese momento. “Soy escritora”, dijo Iris McMaster. Era su primera consulta con el entrevistador y quería fumar. Jugueteaba con un cigarrillo, pero no parecía saber qué hacer con él. “Es lo que hago para vivir. Debería estar en casa haciéndolo ahora; es mi vida. Quizá sea la escritora más creativa desde Dostoievski.Peromi amigaCharlene me dijoque debíavenir, así es que me tomé un tiempo libre de mi trabajoenla obra de teatro y mi novelacómica,yaquí estoy”.Finalmente,metióel cigarrillo enla cajetilla.“¿Porqué pensóCharlene que debíavenir?”“Ellapiensaque estoyexaltada. Y claro que estoy exaltada. Siempre estoy exaltada cuando me encuentro en mi fase creativa. Sólo que ellapiensaque estoydemasiadonerviosa”.Iriseradelgadayde tallapromedio;llevaba puesto un traje rosa brillante de primavera. Se quedó mirando con ansia su cajetilla de cigarrillos. “Dios, necesito uno de éstos”. Era posible interrumpirla mientras hablaba, pero su lenguaje estaba salpicadode expresionesingeniosas,frasesinteresantesycomparacionesoriginales.No obstante, Iris también era capaz de dar una historia clínica coherente. A los 45 años estaba casada con un ingenieroyteníaunahijade casi 18 años. Y enrealidadera una escritora, que en los últimos años había vendido (sobre todo a revistas de mujeres) artículos sobre distintos temas. Durante 3 o 4 meses, Iris había estado en una de sus fases de exaltación, produciendo sin parar un volumen enorme de ensayossobre temasmuydiversos.Susensaciónde “conexión”eraincómodaencierto sentido, pero no le había molestado porque se sentía muy productiva. Cuando estaba produciendo, no necesitaba dormir demasiado. Una siesta de 2 h la hacía sentir descansada y la dejabalistapara mantenerse otras 10 h frente a su computadora. En esos periodos, su esposo se preparaba sus propias comidas y le hacía bromas en torno a que tenía una “mente de un solo carril”. Iris nunca comía demasiado durante sus fases de exaltación, de manera que perdía peso. Perono se metía enproblemas:noteníaindiscrecionessexuales,no gastaba en exceso (“siempre estoy demasiado ocupada para ir de compras”). Indicó de manera espontánea que nunca había “visto visiones, oído voces o tenido ideas curiosas sobre gente siguiéndome”. Ella nunca había estado“enla casa de larisa”. Al tiempoque Iris hizo una pausa para ordenar sus ideas, sus dedos se apretaron sobre la cajetilla. Movió su cabeza de manera casi imperceptible. Sin decir una palabra más, tomó su bolsa, se levantó de su silla y salió por la puerta. Fue la última vez que el entrevistador la vio en un año y medio. En noviembre del año siguiente, una persona que se presentó como Iris McMaster volvió a sentarse en esa misma silla del consultorio. Parecía una impostora. Había subido entre 15 y 20 kg, que había cubierto con unos pantalones de poliéster y un suéter tejido voluminoso. “Como le estaba diciendo”, fueron las primeras palabras que pronunció.Sóloporun segundo,losextremos de su boca se levantaron. Pero durante el resto de la hora habló con sobriedad en torno a su problema más reciente: bloqueo de escritor. Cerca de un año antes, había terminado su obra de teatro y estaba muy avanzada en su novela cómica
  22. 22. cuando la musa la abandonó. Durante meses se había estado levantando cerca de la hora del almuerzo y pasaba tardes interminables mirando su computadora. “¡En ocasiones ni siquiera la enciendo!”, dijo. No podía concentrarse para crear algo que valiera la pena para “darle guardar”. La mayor parte de las noches se tumbaba en la cama a las 9. Se sentía cansada y pesada, como si sus piernas estuvieran hechas de ladrillos. “En efecto, es el pastel de queso”, fue como Iris describiósugananciaponderal.“Pidoque me lollevenacasa.Durante mesesnohe tenidointerés suficienteparaprepararmi comida”.No había tenidoideassuicidas,perolaúnicavezque se sintió mucho mejor fue cuando Charlene la había llevado a comer. En esa ocasión, comió y conversó como solía hacerlo. “Últimamente lo hago mucho , cualquiera puede verlo”. En cuanto regresó a casa, la depresiónvolvióainundarla.Porúltimo,Irisse disculpóporhaberse salidounañoymedio antes. “No pensaba para nada que estuviera enferma”, dijo, “¡y en realidad lo único que quería hacer era regresar a mi computadora y poner su personaje en el papel!”

