¡Como sobrevivir a la crisis! No dejes de intentarlo...

Ensayo evaluacion 1 presupuesto

  1. 1. Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Cátedra de: Presupuesto I ¿Cómo sobrevivir a la crisis? no dejes de intentarlo… Autor: Elvin Gallegos C.I: V-12.923.441 Profesor: Luis Gómez Rodríguez Valencia; 12 de agosto del 2020
  2. 2. Introducción: Por definición una crisis económica es un periodo de escasez en la producción, comercialización y consumo de productos y servicios. Contrario a lo que muchas personas creen, la crisis económica es un fenómeno que nos afecta a todos por igual. El primer paso para sobrevivir en un país que pasa una crisis económica es aceptar dicha crisis. Un error garrafal es simplemente esperar que todo pase, pues nunca se sabe exactamente qué podría pasar. Reconoce que debes actuar inmediatamente, que debes cambiar tu estilo de vida y el modo en el que ves las cosas desde el primer momento. Desarrollo: En el video de la psicóloga Marianela Denegri podemos ver que nos sugieren ciertas cosas, Tales como: ❖ tomar un seguro, (casa, carro, salud) ❖ incluir en el currículum escolar educación financiera. ❖ proveer a nuestros hijos de una mesada (de esta manera se incentiva el ahorro y la administración del dinero) ❖ tener ahorro como soporte (casi siempre se recomienda el 10% de los ingresos) ❖ antes de comprar hacer una lista de lo que necesitamos y apegarnos a ella ❖ fomentar valores y aptitudes, para frenar el consumo, educarnos, aprender destrezas y estar informados. En resumen: ¿Cuántos de los presentes estamos ahorrando para una jubilación? A través de sencillas preguntas, en una amena conversación, la Doctora Marianela Denegri desentraña las claves de la Psicología Económica y muestra como la pobreza se puede superar a través de la Educación Económica de los niños y jóvenes. Nos indica que debemos planificar nuestras finanzas personales, administrando bien el dinero que tenemos comprando las cosas necesarias, y
  3. 3. también debemos saber ahorrar para tener un soporte económico, y hay que prevenir riesgos teniendo seguros y que se debería incorporar la educación financiera en los colegios y así cumplir con la Educación Económica de los niños y jóvenes. Conclusión: Es una buena idea buscar consejos para aprender cómo ahorrar dinero y también interesarte en aprender cómo gastarlo inteligentemente; de tu manejo de dinero y tus decisiones sobre tus finanzas depende que te mantengas a flote mientras tu entorno se encuentra en un estado de recesión; por esa razón, es extremadamente importante estar informado y buscar maneras para estar un pie delante ante cualquier circunstancia. ¡Todo lo malo pasa en algún momento, pero mientras esté sucediendo hay que enfrentarlo totalmente preparados!
  4. 4. Bibliografía: https://youtu.be/dZGH3ERl-E8 https://www.credy.es/como-sobrevivir-economicamente-en-un-pais-con-una-crisis-financiera/

