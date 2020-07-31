Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Qué es PHP? PHP (acrónimo de "PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor") es un lenguaje interpretado de alto nivel embebido en páginas...
¿Qué es PHP? PHP es un lenguaje de código abierto muy popular, adecuado para desarrollo web y que puede ser incrustado en ...
Proceso 4 Petición de página web al servidor El servidor recibe la petición, reúne la información necesaria consultando a ...
5 <html> <head> </head> <body> <?php echo "Hola Mundo"; ?> </body> </html> ⬡ Extensión php (a diferencia de las páginas es...
6 <html> <head> </head> <body> <?php echo "Hola Mundo"; echo " <br> "; echo “como estas"; ?> </body> </html>
Un problema sencillo que se nos puede presentar y que no se puede resolver empleando solo HTML es que una página esté disp...
Para obtener la fecha del servidor web debemos llamar a la función date y requerir sólo el día: $dia=date("d"); A las vari...
9 <html> <head></head> <body> <?php $dia = date("d"); if ($dia <= 10) { echo "sitio activo"; }else{ echo "sitio fuera de s...
10 ⬡ Los nombres de variables son sensibles a mayúsculas y minúsculas, por lo que si la escribimos en minúscula inicialmen...
Una variable de este tipo puede almacenar una serie de caracteres. $cadena1="Hola"; $cadena2="Mundo"; echo $cadena1." ".$c...
12 <html> <head> <title>Problema</title> </head> <body> <?php $cadena1 = "diego"; $cadena2 = "juan"; $cadena3 = "ana"; $to...
13 if(Condición){ Instrucción a1; Instrucción a2; }else{ Instrucción b1; Instrucción b2; } Cuando se pretende que el progr...
Cuando la ejecución llega al punto donde se encuentra la instrucción if, el programa verificará el cumplimiento o no de la...
15 if(Condicion 1){ Instrucción a1; Instrucción a2; }elseif (Condicion 2){ Instrucción b1; Instrucción b2; }else { Instruc...
16 Para ver si una variable es igual a cierto valor debemos plantear una condición similar a: if ($valor==3) { //algoritmo...
17 <html> <head> <title>Problema</title> </head> <body> <?php $num = rand(1, 3); if ($num == 1) { echo "uno"; }elseif ($nu...
18 Una actividad fundamental en PHP es la recolección de datos de un formulario HTML. El proceso para el manejo de FORMULA...
19 Gracias!
