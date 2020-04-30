Trabajo lean construction acero en vigas modificado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMA: APLICACIÓN DEL LEAN CONSTRUCTION Y PRODUCTIVIDAD EN OBRAS – PARTIDA ACERO EN VIGAS. INTEGRANTES:  CHAVEZ COJAL, MIR...
INDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN.......................................................................................................
INDICE DE GRAFICOS Grafico 1: modelo clásico (Tesis Deville Y Gallo) …………………………………………....10 Grafico 2: modelo lean (Tesis ...
RESUMEN La Filosofía de Lean Construction desde su concepción no solo ha servido para llevar adecuadamente cada uno de los...
ABSTRACT OR SUMARY The philosophy of the Lean Construction since its conception has not only been served to carry out each...
6 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A medida que la economía mundial continúe globalizándose, cada vez se hace más importante la necesidad d...
7 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Hacer un diagnóstico de la productividad de las actividades de construcción de la ...
8 3. MARCO TEÓRICO 3.1. LA FILOSOFÍA LEAN Antecedentes históricos Los primeros trabajos que incluyeron el trabajo manual y...
9 no mejorar la productividad a niveles superiores; entonces, seguiremos siendo un país subdesarrollado y pobre. (Guzmán; ...
10 Construction”, esta nueva filosofía tiene el mismo enfoque que es maximizar el valor para el cliente reduciendo al máxi...
11  Trabajo Productivo (TP) Trabajo que aporta en forma directa a la producción.  Trabajo Contributorio (TC) Trabajo de ...
12 Según LPDS, la fase de definición del proyecto requiere de la interacción de 3 módulos: análisis de restricciones, obje...
13 La segunda fase involucra la interacción de tres módulos: diseño conceptual, diseño del proceso y diseño del producto. ...
14 El segundo módulo presente durante todo el proyecto es la estructuración del trabajo. Este módulo que está presente a l...
15 3.2. ACERO EN VIGAS DE CONCRETO 3.2.1. Definición: Las vigas de concreto armado al ser elementos estructurales, deberán...
16 Grafico 6 Estribos Fuente:(Aceros Arequipa, 2011) 3.2.2. Procedimiento de Ejecución Durante la instalación de la armadu...
17 Grafico 7 Armaduras de Acero Fuente:(Aceros Arequipa,2011) Otro aspecto importante a revisar, es la ubicación y la long...
18 Todos los dobleces deberán hacerse en frío, respetando el diámetro mínimo de doblado para no causar fisuras en la barra...
19 ACERO EN VIGAS, fy=4200 kg/cm² Descripción: Para el cómputode peso de la armadura de acero de vigas, setendrá en cuenta...
20 Barras  1 1/8” a  1 3/8” 8 d b) En Estribos : - El diámetro de doblez medido a la cara interior de la barra no deberá...
21 En las columnas, la distancia libre entre barras longitudinales será mayor o igual a 1.5 su diámetro, 4 cm. o 1.3 veces...
22 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.2. Datos Obtenidos MEDICIONES EN CAMPO Obra: Construcción de Centro comercial. ...
23 TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados ...
24 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 11 12 13 14 15 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
25 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 16 17 18 19 20 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
26 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 21 22 23 24 25 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
27 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 26 27 28 29 30 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
28 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 31 32 33 34 35 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
29 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 36 37 38 39 40 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
30 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 41 42 43 44 45 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
31 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 46 47 48 49 50 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
32 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 51 52 53 54 55 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
33 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 56 57 58 59 60 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PR...
34 4.2. Fallas de Acero en Vigas TIPO DE FALLA O DEFECTO NOMENCLATURA CONTEO SUBTOTAL Desperdicio al cortar el Acero DCA I...
35 Efectos del mejoramiento causa-efecto:  Al momento de cortar el acero, hacerlo con cuidado para que este no se eche a ...
36 4.4. CARTA DE BALANCE HORA MINUTO OPERAR IO 1 PEON 1 PEON 2 7:30 1 7:31 2 7:32 3 7:33 4 7:34 5 7:35 6 7:36 7 7:37 8 7:3...
37 Nomenclatura: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO (TP) Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. ...
38 TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 4.5. DISTRIBUCION DEL TRABAJO OPERARIO DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO TP TC TNC Medida, cortad...
39 4.6. DESGLOSE DEL TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO DESGLOSE DEL TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO OPERARIO PEON 1 PEON 2 PROMEDIO Medida, cortado y ...
40 4.7. PRODUCTIVIDAD – RENDIMIENTO: TIEMPO (horas) MANO DE OBRA PRODUCCION PRODUCTIVIDAD RENDIMIENTO (HH/m2) VELOCIDAD (h...
41 4.8. ANALISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS BASE
42 46% 17% 37% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC 4.9. Distribución del Tiempo de Acero en vigas Operario Nº de medi...
43 58% 37% 5% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC 81% 12% 7% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC Peón 2 Nº de me...
44 4.10. Flujograma Aceros en Vigas: 4.11. Propuesta de la mejora de Ciclo de Trabajo  Se debe supervisar el transporte d...
45 5 . CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES  Identificamos y analizamos las actividades que generan pérdida como los tiempos no...
46 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Pons, J. F. (2014). Introducción a Lean Construction. Madrid: Fundación Laboral de la Construcción. Bal...
47 7. ANEXOS PANEL FOTOGRAFICO Visita Técnica al Futuro Centro Comercial en las Intersecciones del Jr. Amazonas – Tarapacá...
48 Trabajo de Alto Riesgo en armado de vigas y colocación de estribos. Acarreo de Acero en Inadecuado Espacio de Trabajo.
49 Inadecuada Señalización y Trabajos de alto riesgo sin medidas adecuadas de seguridad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo lean construction acero en vigas modificado

23 views

Published on

Aplicación de Lean Construction y productividad en obras, Descripción y ejemplo de acero en vigas de acuerdo a la nueva modalidad de Lean construction

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo lean construction acero en vigas modificado

  1. 1. TEMA: APLICACIÓN DEL LEAN CONSTRUCTION Y PRODUCTIVIDAD EN OBRAS – PARTIDA ACERO EN VIGAS. INTEGRANTES:  CHAVEZ COJAL, MIRIAN.  CHAUPE JULCA, DIEGO.  MALAVER CERDAN, KARLA.  QUIROZ CASANOVA, JOANA. Cajamarca-Perú 2019
  2. 2. INDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN...........................................................................................................................................................6 2. OBJETIVOS ....................................................................................................................................................................7 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL: ............................................................................................................................................7 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS:.................................................................................................................................7 3. MARCO TEÓRICO .......................................................................................................................................................8 3.1. LA FILOSOFÍA LEAN ...............................................................................................................................................8 3.1.1. Definición de Lean Construction...................................................................................................................9 3.1.2. Conceptos ..........................................................................................................................................................10 3.1.3 Sistema de producción eficiente y efectivo..............................................................................................14 3.2. ACERO EN VIGAS DE CONCRETO ..........................................................................................................15 3.2.1. Definición:.........................................................................................................................................................15 3.2.2. Procedimiento de Ejecución.........................................................................................................................16 3.2.3 ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS Y ANÁLISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS D ELA PARTIDA ACERO EN VIGAS, fy=4200 kg/cm² .....................................................................................................................18 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS .............................................................................................22 4.2. Datos Obtenidos ................................................................................................................................................22 4.2. Fallas de Acero en Vigas................................................................................................................................34 4.3. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA – Factores que ocasionan la falla de Acero en Vigas ...................35 4.4. CARTA DE BALANCE.....................................................................................................................................36 4.5. DISTRIBUCION DEL TRABAJO ..................................................................................................................38 4.6. DESGLOSE DEL TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO .................................................................................................39 4.7. PRODUCTIVIDAD – RENDIMIENTO:..............................................................................................................40 4.8. ANALISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS BASE ..........................................................................................41 4.9. Distribución del Tiempo de Acero en vigas .....................................................................................................42 4.10. Flujograma Aceros en Vigas: ............................................................................................................................44 4.11. Propuesta de la mejora de Ciclo de Trabajo................................................................................................44 5 . CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES ...............................................................................................45 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA .......................................................................................................................................................46 7. ANEXOS ....................................................................................................................................................................47
  3. 3. INDICE DE GRAFICOS Grafico 1: modelo clásico (Tesis Deville Y Gallo) …………………………………………....10 Grafico 2: modelo lean (Tesis Deville y Gallo) ………………………………………………..10 Grafico 3. Lean Project delivery system (Ballard. G) ………………………………………...12 Grafico 4: definición del proyecto resumido (Ballard. G) ………………………………….... 12 Grafico 5: Distribución Típica de Acero en Vigas (Civilgeeks, 2015) …………………........15 Grafico 6: Estribos (Aceros Arequipa, 2011) …………………………………………………..16 Grafico 7: Armaduras de Acero (Aceros Arequipa, 2011) ……………………………………18 Grafico 8: Detalle de cortes y empalmes de acero según tipo de apoyo (Aceros Arequipa, 2011) ……………………………………………………………………………………………….18 Grafico 9: Ganchos de Doblado (Aceros Arequipa, 2011) …………………………………....19
  4. 4. RESUMEN La Filosofía de Lean Construction desde su concepción no solo ha servido para llevar adecuadamente cada uno de los procesos constructivos de edificaciones, sino, en general para planear, adecuar, ejecutar y ajustar tareas en el amplio mundo de la construcción; es así, que el presente documento pretende analizar si dicha filosofía es aplicable a las construcciones que se desarrollan en nuestra ciudad, y si ese fuera el caso, como influye en la producción de la obra. Ahora, en función de lo antes mencionado, y conocedores de que a diario se ejecutan obras públicas, como privadas de diferente índole, en nuestra localidad, presentaremos de manera didáctica el análisis y evaluación del proceso constructivo de un futuro centro comercial, en específico centrándonos en las tareas de acero en vigas. Dicha construcción se encuentra ubicada en la intersección de los Jirones Amazonas y Tarapacá; así mismo, se pretende analizar los errores que se cometen en obra en la distribución de actividades para cada personal involucrado (operario, oficial y peón). PALABRAS CLAVE: Lean construction,Vigas de Concreto Armado, Acero en elementos a flexión, trabajo productivo, trabajo contributorio y trabajo no contributorio
  5. 5. ABSTRACT OR SUMARY The philosophy of the Lean Construction since its conception has not only been served to carry out each one of the constructive processes of buildings, but, in general, to plan, adapt, make and adjust tasks in the wide world of construction; Thus, this document is the objective of the work. Now, in the function of the aforementioned, and the connoisseurs of a newspaper running public works,such as private identity, in our locality, presenting the didactic way, the analysis and evaluation of the constructive process of a future shopping center, in the center focused on steel tasks in beams. The construction is located at the intersection of the Streets Amazonas and Tarapacá; Likewise, the errors that are committed in the distribution of the activities for each personnel involved (operator, official and laborer) are analyzed. KEY WORDS: Lean construction, Reinforced Concrete Beams, steel in bending elements, productive work, work contributory and work not contributory.
  6. 6. 6 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A medida que la economía mundial continúe globalizándose, cada vez se hace más importante la necesidad de una gerencia que esté permanentemente a la vanguardia. En el pasado las empresas han considerado a sus procesos meramente de conversión, olvidando que hay flujos que deben ser detectados porque la eliminación de los mismos trae consigo la reducción de costos. Tampoco ha sido atendida la detección, medición y tratamiento de la variabilidad, la cual afecta calidad y plazos. Lean Construction es un conjunto de conceptos que han sido exitosamente desarrollados en la producción manufacturera. La aplicación de los conceptos de Lean en el campo de la construcción permitirá no sólo la reducción de costos, sino también significará un reto a la imaginación para nuevos procedimientos y procesos de construcción. (Arévalo, 2018) El sistema Lean nos proporciona herramientas que contribuyen a una mayor integración entre los diferentes agentes sociales y las empresas que intervienen a lo largo de todo el ciclo de vida del proyecto, desde los gerentes hasta los trabajadores a pie de obra. Esto implica adoptar un nuevo enfoque en la gestión integral del proyecto; es por ello que en el presente trabajo se aplicaran los conceptos básicos de lean haciendo un diagnóstico de la productividad de las actividades de construcción en obra de la partida asignada que es ACERO EN VIGAS.
  7. 7. 7 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Hacer un diagnóstico de la productividad de las actividades de construcción de la obra, es decir cuantificar el tiempo que agrega valor a la actividad de construcción y el tiempo dedicado a pérdidas en la partida acero en vigas determinando cómo influye en la producción de la obra. 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS:  Determinar el trabajo productivo, trabajo contributorio y no contributorio del personal encargado de ejecutar la partida acero en vigas.  Realizar un esquema gráfico mediante los diagramas de Pareto, Ishikawa para determinar los factores y causas de las fallas existentes en dicha partida.
  8. 8. 8 3. MARCO TEÓRICO 3.1. LA FILOSOFÍA LEAN Antecedentes históricos Los primeros trabajos que incluyeron el trabajo manual y el trabajador manual (obrero de construcción para nuestro caso) fueron de Frederick Winslow Taylor (1856- 1915), considerando hasta el día de hoy son más de 100 años que respecto al manejo de la productividad. Dichos estudios impulsaron a los mercados desarrollados a tener un crecimiento del 3.5% anual de la productividad de sus industrias. (Cerna; 2017) En 1992, gracias al trabajo pionero de Lauri Koskela, la industria de la construcción fue una de las primeras industrias en considerar la adopción de la Filosofía de Lean Production, proveniente de la industria automovilística y difundida tres años antes por investigadores del Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). En los 20 años siguientes, gracias a la academia, representada por el International Group for Lean Construction (IGLC), al trabajo de organizaciones ligadas a la industria como el Lean Construction Institute (LCI) y a otras organizaciones locales de varios países, la adaptación de los principios de Lean Production a la construcciónha permitido cubrir los más diversos aspectos del ciclo de vida de los proyectos de construcción. (Guzmán; 2014) Desde principios de los años 90, el sistema productivo a nivel global se encuentra inmerso en un cambio, que surgió primero en el sector del automóvil (Lean Manufacturing) y más tarde fue adaptándose a otras industrias y sectores. La aplicación del nuevo modelo productivo a la construcción (Lean Construction) surgió a nivel académico hace 20 años y a nivel de implementación se está manifestando más intensamente desde 2007, principalmente en Estados Unidos, donde diversos estudios y análisis realizados hasta ahora revelan que las empresas que ya aplican esta filosofía de producción han obtenido altos niveles de rendimiento en cuanto a reducción de costes, incremento de la productividad, cumplimiento de los plazos de entrega, mayor calidad, incremento de la seguridad, mejor gestión del riesgo y mayor grado de satisfacción del cliente ( Barrantes; 2014). Dentro de nuestro querido Perú ya existe basta información acerca de mejora de la productividad de obra. Es el caso del Dr. Virgilio Ghio Castillo que en su investigación “Productividad en obras de Construcción”, llegó a la conclusión que lo que producimos representa el 28% del tiempo. Lo que significa que, si no contralamos los tiempos, además de
  9. 9. 9 no mejorar la productividad a niveles superiores; entonces, seguiremos siendo un país subdesarrollado y pobre. (Guzmán; 2014) Existen dos tesis fundamentales de la Universidad Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú que fueron desarrolladas por Flores, Salízar y Torre (2000), además por Bornelli y Carrasco (2000). De las 50 obras supervisadas en la ciudad de Lima, se obtuvo los siguientes resultados: El trabajo productivo representa el 28%, el trabajo contributorio el 36% y el trabajo no contributorio el 36%. Lo que significa que la mano de obra solo usa 28% del tiempo en realizar trabajos productivos. Es por ello que el problema radica en mejorar los sistemas de gestión de obra, con la finalidad de aumentar el tiempo productivo total y de reducir todo aquello que implique pérdidas. (Arévalo Vidal, 2018) 3.1.1. Definición de Lean Construction El Lean construction como mencionamos antes nació de una adaptación del Lean Production que estaba enfocado a las empresas manufactureras, entonces se puede entender que existieron dificultades en este proceso de adaptación debido a los distinto que puede ser el proceso de construcción comparado con otras industrias más especializadas. Primeramente, la industria de la construcción se veía desde el modo tradicional como una industria de conversión la cual tomaba materiales, los transformaba y los entregaba como producto terminado y sabemos que el sistema de producción Lean es visto como un flujo y las teorías que tiene se aplican a una producción de flujo. Por tal motivo la filosofía lean constructionconsidera la construcciónya no comosolo una transformación,sino como un flujo de materiales y recursos para la obtención de un producto, para que de esta manera se puedan aplicar los principios de la producción lean, ya que según Ballard el modelo de flujo de procesos permite visualizar las abundantes perdidas que usualmente se encuentran en la construcción y que el modelo de conversión no nos permite ver. La complejidad de la industria de la construcción también juega en contra para aplicar los principios del lean production. Cada proyecto de construcción es diferente y se desarrolla en un ambiente incierto incluso proyectos similares son desarrollados de manera totalmente distinta. La variabilidad es un factor inherente a la construcciónya que, debido a la complejidad que posee, hay muchos agentes que intervienen en las diversas etapas. Hay que recordar que prácticamente en todas las construcciones se trabaja con subcontratos, los cuales no siempreestán dispuestos a depurar su formade trabajo en pro de una mejora general. A pesar de estas complicaciones que presentan los proyectos de construcciónse pudo adaptar el lean production a esta industria y así crear la nueva filosofía de construcción llamada “Lean
  10. 10. 10 Construction”, esta nueva filosofía tiene el mismo enfoque que es maximizar el valor para el cliente reduciendo al máximo las perdidas. (Sánchez, Cruz y Salazar; 2014) 3.1.2. Conceptos MODELO CLASICO vs. MODELO LEAN El modelo clásico o de transformación es un modelo de conversión en el cual cada actividad (asentar ladrillo, vaciar concreto, colocar encofrado, etc.) es representado en un modelo de entrada-transformación-salida, en el cual la entrada es la materia prima y la salida es el producto final. El modelo clásico se centra únicamente en conversiones, y no toma en cuenta los flujos que ocurren dentro del proceso de transformación como son movimientos, esperas e inspecciones. Por lo tanto, el modelo clásico no mide las perdidas, lo cual hace difícil encontrarlas y eliminarlas. De cierta forma, el modelo clásico muestra una idealización en el cual no existen actividades que no le agregan valor al cliente, pero en la realidad esta idealización nunca ocurre. Por otro lado, el modelo Lean o modelo TFV (transformación-flujo-valor) es un modelo de flujos que considera actividades como inspecciones, transporte y esperas. Su objetivo es cuantificar dichas pérdidas para después eliminarlas. El modelo TFV busca reducir al máximo (si es posible eliminar) los tiempos no contributorios (TNC), disminuir los tiempos contributorios (TC) y así aumentar el tiempo productivo (TP). (Deville y Gallo; 2017) Grafico 1: modelo clásico Fuente: tesis Deville y Gallo Figura 2: modelo lean Fuente: tesis Deville y Gallo
  11. 11. 11  Trabajo Productivo (TP) Trabajo que aporta en forma directa a la producción.  Trabajo Contributorio (TC) Trabajo de apoyo. Debe ser realizado para que pueda ejecutarse el trabajo productivo, pero no aporta valor.  Trabajo no Contributorio (TNC) Cualquier actividad que no genere valor y que entre en la categoría de pérdida. Son actividades que no son necesarias, tienen un costo y no agregan valor. LEAN PROJECT DELIVERY SYSTEM (LPDS) En el año 2000, Glen Ballard, propone un sistema para gestionar proyectos de manera integral, en el cual se implementan ciertos principios y herramientas de manera organizada que permite planificar, ejecutar y controlar un proyecto. Este sistema, es conocido como Lean Project Delivery System (LPDS). LDPS es un conjunto de reglas y procedimientos para la toma de decisiones, que tienen como objetivo optimizar el valor del producto para el cliente, maximizar la eficiencia a través de los procesos de diseño y construcción, asimismo, reducir las pérdidas (Mossman, 2008). En el año 2008, el mismo autor publicó una actualización del LPDS en el que se explica que este sistema consiste en 14 módulos, organizados en las 5 fases interconectadas del ciclo de vida de un proyecto (definición del proyecto, diseño, abastecimiento, ejecución y uso) (Ballard, 2008). Como se observa en la Figura 3, once de los módulos se encuentran distribuido en las 5 fases, de tal manera que dos fases comparten un mismo módulo, el cual las relaciona y genera la relación de interdependencia entre las 5 fases. Asimismo, los módulos de control de la producción y estructuración del trabajo se ejecutan a lo largo del ciclo de vida del proyecto; finalmente, el último módulo es el de evaluación post ocupación, en el cual se busca un análisis de lecciones aprendidas a manera de retroalimentación y constante aprendizaje. Este módulo es el vínculo entre la finalización de un proyecto y el comienzo de otro.
  12. 12. 12 Según LPDS, la fase de definición del proyecto requiere de la interacción de 3 módulos: análisis de restricciones, objetivos del proyecto y criterios de diseño. Será gestionada por el Gerente del proyecto, quien será el responsable ante el cliente. En esta etapa se establece el criterio de diseño tanto para la definición del producto como la ejecución. Asimismo, las necesidades del cliente serán traducidas como criterios de diseño del producto. Por otro lado, para la toma de decisiones se incluirá a los principales involucrados como son: especialistas de diseño y de construcción, proveedores de materiales y equipos, usuarios finales, inspectores; entre otros. La imagen 4 resume el flujo de la fase de definición. Grafico 3. Lean Project delivery system Fuente: adaptado de Ballard.G Grafico 4: definición del proyecto esumido Fuente: Fuente: adaptado de Ballard.G
  13. 13. 13 La segunda fase involucra la interacción de tres módulos: diseño conceptual, diseño del proceso y diseño del producto. En esta desarrolla el diseño del producto y del proceso, según los criterios establecidos en la fase de Definición. El objetivo principal es desarrollar la mejor opción del diseño del producto en la que las necesidades del cliente sean satisfechas y se maximice el valor para él, incluso hasta extender sus necesidades. Asimismo, se busca establecer un sistema de producción en el que se optimice el flujo. Finalmente, el valor de esta fase sobre el ciclo de vida de un producto es notable. Un mal diseño puede conllevar a un uso inadecuado de recursos e incluso a una mala planificación. La etapa de abastecimiento Lean también involucra la interacción de tres módulos: diseño del producto, ingeniería de detalle y procura/fabricación. El objetivo de esta fase es desarrollar el sistema de procura, compra y fabricación de materiales necesarios para cumplir con la ejecución de lo especificado en la ingeniería de detalle, información proveniente de la fase de diseño. Asimismo, establecer un sistema de suministro e inventarios. La etapa de ejecución inicia con el abastecimiento de materiales, equipos, herramientas y mano de obra, continúa con la ejecución de los trabajos y finaliza con la entrega del producto final al cliente. Para esta etapa se involucra la interacción de los siguientes módulos: procura/fabricación, instalación, y pruebas y entregas. Finalmente, la fase finaliza cuando se pone en servicio el producto por parte del cliente, es decir, cuando el producto ha sido entregado al cliente. En esta fase participan los siguientes módulos: pruebas y entregas, operación y mantenimiento, y cambios. De los dos módulos presentes durante todo el ciclo de vida del proyecto, el control de la producción conocido comoLast Planner System (LPS), gobierna la ejecución de lo planificado. El término control hace referencia a lograr un “futuro deseado”, donde se entiende “deseado” como aquello que ha sido planificado, y no se refiere a identificar las desviaciones con respecto a lo programado. Asimismo, Last planner es el nombre utilizado por LCI (Lean Construction Institute) para el módulo de control de la producción. El control de la producción consiste en el control del flujo de trabajo y control de la unidad de producción. El primero de ellos se logra a través del lookahead, mientras que el segundo, a través de la programación semanal. El lookahead, es un instrumento del LPS en el que se asigna recursos a una actividad programada para ser ejecutada, tiene un horizonte de tiempo futuro que varía entre 3 a 6 semanas. Cada proyecto, de acuerdo a su complejidad, lo utiliza con más o menos horizonte de tiempo; sin embargo, lo común es sea de 4 semanas. Asimismo, permite la identificación de restricciones para lograr el avance programado, por lo que permite el levantamiento de estas de manera oportuna.
  14. 14. 14 El segundo módulo presente durante todo el proyecto es la estructuración del trabajo. Este módulo que está presente a lo largo del ciclo de vida de un proyecto. Su principal objetivo es lograr que el flujo de trabajo sea más confiable y rápido, mientras que se genera valor al cliente. (Ballard, 2000) La estructuracióndel trabajo consisteen diseñar el sistemade producción definir conexactitud quiénes son los responsables de ejecutar las actividades, en qué momento, dónde y cómo. De esta manera se logra optimizar el flujo y el rendimiento general del sistema (Pons, 2014). 3.1.3 Sistema de producción eficiente y efectivo Lean Construction busca cumplir con los objetivos de maximizar el valor del producto y eliminar desperdicios, a través de un sistema de producción efectivo y eficiente, es decir, un sistema capaz de cumplir con los objetivos planificados de manera óptima en el uso de recursos. Para lograr estas metas, el sistema de gestión de la producción debe cumplir con tres objetivos donde se tiene un orden de prioridad Primero, se debe lograr que los flujos no paren, lo cual implica utilizar herramientas que ayuden a prevenir y mitigar el impacto de la variabilidad. Estas pueden ser control sobre la variabilidad y el LPS. La variabilidad se reduce a través del uso de procesos de producción con menor incertidumbre, y el uso de buffers (colchones que permiten sobreponerse ante un evento no contemplado y que la producción no pare). El Last Planner System es una herramienta cuyo objetivo es lograr cumplir con éxito lo planificado: programación lookahead. En segundo lugar, se tiene que conseguir que los flujos sean eficientes y similares en cada estación de trabajo, es decir, tener un flujo de trabajo balanceado, para lograr eficiencia total del sistema y no de cada proceso de manera aislada. La física de producción busca identificar cuál es la estación de trabajo que tiene menor capacidad de producción, la cual es la que determina la capacidad total del sistema. Esta estación de trabajo es conocida como cuello de botella. A partir de esto se busca reajustar la capacidad de las siguientes estaciones de trabajo. Aplicando los conceptos de la física de producción es que se puede tener una producción que optimice el consumo de recursos, ya que no se generará ninguna sobre producción en ninguna estación de trabajo, ni tampoco pérdidas por falta de capacidad de producción. Finalmente, se tiene que lograr obtener procesos eficientes. El enfoque de Lean es siempre buscar las mejoras en el flujo. Esto se logra a través de nuevas tecnologías, inversión en equipos con mayor capacidad o aumentando la cantidad de mano de obra.
  15. 15. 15 3.2. ACERO EN VIGAS DE CONCRETO 3.2.1. Definición: Las vigas de concreto armado al ser elementos estructurales, deberán comportarse adecuadamente trabajando a flexión, toda vez que se tenga una correcta distribución de acero longitudinal y transversal en muchos elementos, es así, que, los planos de estructuras especificarán las medidas de los cortes y de los doblados de las barras longitudinales y de los estribos de las vigas. (ACEROS AREQUIPA, 2011). Durante la instalación de la armadura, debe verificarse que los diámetros de las varillas utilizadas concuerden con el plano de estructuras. También, debe comprobarse que el espaciamiento de los estribos sea el indicado, en especial en las zonas pegadas a las columnas, ya que allí siempre se especifica una mayor concentración. (ACEROS AREQUIPA, 2011). Distribución del acero en vigas: El acero en viga de hace después de la construcción de las columnas, tal como se hace notar en la figura. (Aceros Arequipa. 2011) Grafico 5: Distribución Típica de Acero en Vigas Fuentes: (Civilgeeks, 2015) BARRAS DE INICIO DEL SIGUIENTE PISO REFUERZO SUPERIOR REFUERZO SUPERIOR ADICIONAL AREA DE REFORZAMIENTO INTERNO ESTRIBOS REFUERZO INFERIOR ZONA FINAL DE TRANSICIÓN DE ACERO POSITIVO AREA DE REFORZAMIENTO INTERNOREFUERZO SUPERIOR ADICIONAL REFUERZO SUPERIOR REFUERZO INFERIOR
  16. 16. 16 Grafico 6 Estribos Fuente:(Aceros Arequipa, 2011) 3.2.2. Procedimiento de Ejecución Durante la instalación de la armadura, debe verificarse que los diámetros de las varillas utilizadas concuerden con el plano de estructuras. También, debe comprobarse que el espaciamiento de los estribos sea el indicado, en especial en las zonas pegadas a las columnas, ya que allí siempre se especifica una mayor concentración. También se debe revisar que las armaduras de fierro no choquen en ningún punto con sus encofrados. Esto garantizará que después del vaciado, las piezas de fierro tengan el debido recubrimiento de concreto. Para esto, se deben usar dados de concreto que permitan los siguientes recubrimientos (ver figura 03):  En vigas de confinamiento, el recubrimiento debe tener 3 cm.  Para las vigas peraltadas, este recubrimiento deberá ser de 4 cm.  Para las vigas chatas, bastará con 2 cm.
  17. 17. 17 Grafico 7 Armaduras de Acero Fuente:(Aceros Arequipa,2011) Otro aspecto importante a revisar, es la ubicación y la longitud de empalme entre barras longitudinales. En cuanto a la ubicación, los empalmes de los fierros, que se encuentran en la parte superior de la viga, deberán hacerse en la zona central; mientras que el empalme de los fierros, que se encuentran en la parte inferior de la viga, deberá hacerse cerca de sus extremos (ver figura 4). Grafico 8: Detalle de cortes y empalmes de acero según tipo de apoyo Fuente: (Aceros Arequipa, 2011) Las longitudes mínimas de traslape de las barras serán las indicadas en los planos de estructuras. Más información sobre estas longitudes en función de los diámetros de las barras, se puede encontrar en la sección 1.10 de este manual. Cuando dos vigas se encuentren en una esquina, deberán hacerse ganchos de doblado horizontales en ambas. La longitud de estos ganchos se especifica en los planos de estructuras (ver figura 5).
  18. 18. 18 Todos los dobleces deberán hacerse en frío, respetando el diámetro mínimo de doblado para no causar fisuras en la barra, según se explica en la sección 3.8 "Trabajo en acero" de este manual. Consideraciones  Se debe empalmar como máximo la mitad de las varillas que se encuentren en una misma sección.  Se deben alternar los empalmes. Si no se puede, y sólo se van a colocar concentrados en una sección, habrá que aumentar su longitud por un factor que depende del diámetro de la varilla.  Nunca se debe empalmar en cambios de sección. 3.2.3 ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS Y ANÁLISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS D ELA PARTIDA ACERO EN VIGAS, fy=4200 kg/cm² Tomado del Expediente Técnico: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LAS CONDICIONES DEL SERVICIO DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA EN LA I.E. “FELIPE HUAMÁN POMA DE AYALA”, DEL CENTRO POBLADO EL TAMBO, DISTRITO DE BAMBAMARCA, PROVINCIA DE HUALGAYOC – REGIÓN CAJAMARCA” Grafico 9: Ganchos de Doblado Fuente: (Aceros Arequipa, 2011)
  19. 19. 19 ACERO EN VIGAS, fy=4200 kg/cm² Descripción: Para el cómputode peso de la armadura de acero de vigas, setendrá en cuenta la armadura principal, y la armadura transversal (estribos). Proceso constructivo: El acero está especificado en los planos en base a su carga de fluencia fy= 4200 kg/cm2. El acero deberá cumplir con las condiciones que se mencionan a continuación: REFUERZO Se deberán respetar los diámetros de todos los aceros estructurales especificados en los planos, cuyo peso y diámetro deberá ser de acuerdo a las Normas. GANCHO ESTANDAR En barras longitudinales: - Doblez de 180º más una extensión mínima de 4 db, pero no menor de 6.5 cm. al extremo libre de la barra. Doblez de 90º más una extensión mínima de 12 db al extremo libre de la barra. En Estribos: Doblez de 135º más una extensión mínima de 10 db al extremo libre de la barra. En elementos que no resisten acciones sísmicas, cuando los estribos no se requieran por confinamiento, el doblez podrá ser de 90º o 135º más una extensión de 6 db. DIAMETROS MINIMOS DE DOBLADO En barras longitudinales: - El diámetro de doblez medido a la cara interior de la barra no deberá ser menor a: Barras  3/8” a  1” 6 db.
  20. 20. 20 Barras  1 1/8” a  1 3/8” 8 d b) En Estribos : - El diámetro de doblez medido a la cara interior de la barra no deberá ser menor a: Estribos  3/8” a  5/8” 4 db Estribos  3/4” a  mayores6 db DOBLADO DEL REFUERZO Todo el refuerzo deberá doblarse en frío. El refuerzo parcialmente embebido dentro del concreto no debe doblarse, excepto cuando así se indique en los planos de diseño o lo autorice el Ingeniero Proyectista. No se permitirá el doblado del refuerzo. COLOCACIÓN DEL REFUERZO El refuerzo se colocará respetando los recubrimientos especificados en los planos. El refuerzo deberá asegurarse de manera que durante el vaciado no se produzcan desplazamientos que sobrepasen las tolerancias permisibles. Si la armadura está firmemente colocada, con el recubrimiento adecuado y el concreto ha sido bien compactado, no aparecerán manchas en el concreto por oxidación del acero. Es recomendable evitar que los alambres de sujeción de las barras queden sin el debido recubrimiento. Las barras de acero, los clavos, etc., y la misma armadura ya colocada manchan el fondo con partículas de óxido llevadas por la lluvia. Se realizará el control del buen estado del encofrado y la limpieza de las superficies del mismo antes del vaciado del concreto, la limpieza por medio de agua no es recomendable por el peligro de dejarla acumulada en el fondo o que el lubricante sea lavado del encofrado. LIMITES PARA EL ESPACIAMIENTO DEL REFUERZO El espaciamiento libre entre barras paralelas de una capa deberá ser mayor o igual a su diámetro, 2.5 cm. o 1.3 veces el tamaño máximo nominal del agregado grueso.
  21. 21. 21 En las columnas, la distancia libre entre barras longitudinales será mayor o igual a 1.5 su diámetro, 4 cm. o 1.3 veces el tamaño máximo nominal del agregado. EMPALMES DEL REFUERZO Los refuerzos se deberán empalmar preferentemente en zonas de esfuerzos bajos, Los empalmes deberán hacerse sólo como lo requieran o permitan los planos de diseño o como lo autorice el Supervisor. Las barras empalmadas por medio de traslapes sin contacto en elementos sujetos a flexión, no deberán separarse transversalmente más de 1/5 de la longitud de traslape requerida, ni más de 15 cm. Método de Medición: Se computará por kilogramos (Kg.) instalado y verificada por el supervisor de obra. Base de Pago: El pago se efectuará al precio unitario por kilogramos de acero y dicho pago constituirá la compensación total por la mano de obra, materiales y herramientas leyes de contrataciones por el estado. ANALISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS
  22. 22. 22 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.2. Datos Obtenidos MEDICIONES EN CAMPO Obra: Construcción de Centro comercial. Actividad: Acero en Vigas – Losa aligerada. Cuadrilla: Operario (O1): Edilberto Llanos Leiva. Peón (P1): Isaías Alcántara Villavicencio. Peón (P2): Eduardo Julca Huacha. Nivel : 3.50 m. N.T. Fecha: 13/02/2019 Hora Inicio: 07:30 a.m. Hora Término: 08:30 a.m. Nº MEDICIONES (min) 01 02 03 04 05 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) X X X X X X X X X X Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) X X X X Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) X Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM)
  23. 23. 23 TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M) Nº MEDICIONES (min) 06 07 08 09 10 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) X X X X X X X X X X Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) X X X X X Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  24. 24. 24 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 11 12 13 14 15 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) X X X X X X X X Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) X X Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) X X X X X Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  25. 25. 25 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 16 17 18 19 20 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) X X X X X X X X Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) X X X X X Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) X X Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  26. 26. 26 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 21 22 23 24 25 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  27. 27. 27 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 26 27 28 29 30 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado y doblado de acero para vigas. (CA) X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  28. 28. 28 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 31 32 33 34 35 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) X X X X X X X X X X X X Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) X Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  29. 29. 29 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 36 37 38 39 40 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X X X X X X X X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) X X Descansar (D) Observar (OB) X X X Realizar mandados (M)
  30. 30. 30 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 41 42 43 44 45 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X X X X X X X X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) X X X X X Realizar mandados (M)
  31. 31. 31 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 46 47 48 49 50 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) X X X X X X X X X X X Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  32. 32. 32 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 51 52 53 54 55 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X X X X X X X X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) X X X X X Realizar mandados (M)
  33. 33. 33 Nº MEDICIONES (min) 56 57 58 59 60 CUADRILLA O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 O 1 P 1 P 2 TP: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) X X X X X X TC: TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO Limpieza de área (LA) Traslado de acero (TA) Transportar herramientas (TH) X X Medida y cortado de alambre para amarre (MC) Limpiar material excedente (LM) X X X X X X X TNC: TRAB. NO CONTRIBUTORIO Conversar o tiempo ocioso (C) Ir a SS.HH (B) Descansar (D) Observar (OB) Realizar mandados (M)
  34. 34. 34 4.2. Fallas de Acero en Vigas TIPO DE FALLA O DEFECTO NOMENCLATURA CONTEO SUBTOTAL Desperdicio al cortar el Acero DCA III 3 Deficiencia al Transportar el Acero DTA II 2 TOTAL 5 Tabla ordenada de menor a mayor: TIPO DE FALLA O DEFECTO N° DE PARCIAL % PARCIAL % PARCIAL ACUMULADODEFFECTOS ACUMULADO Desperdicio al cortar el Acero 2 2 40.00 40.00% Deficiencia al Transportar el Acero 3 5 60.00 60.00% 100.00% TOTAL 5 0.00% 20.00% 40.00% 60.00% 80.00% 100.00% 120.00% 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 1 2 3 4 DIAGRAMA DE PARETO - FALLAS ACERO EN VIGAS TIPO DE FALLA O DEFECTO N° DE DEFECTOS % PARCIAL ACUMULADO
  35. 35. 35 Efectos del mejoramiento causa-efecto:  Al momento de cortar el acero, hacerlo con cuidado para que este no se eche a perder.  Transportar el acero solo lo necesario que pueda cargar el peón, para que de esta manera evitar la pérdida de tiempo 4.3. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA – Factores que ocasionan la falla de Acero en Vigas
  36. 36. 36 4.4. CARTA DE BALANCE HORA MINUTO OPERAR IO 1 PEON 1 PEON 2 7:30 1 7:31 2 7:32 3 7:33 4 7:34 5 7:35 6 7:36 7 7:37 8 7:38 9 7:39 10 7:40 11 7:41 12 7:42 13 7:43 14 7:44 15 7:45 16 7:46 17 7:47 18 7:48 19 7:49 20 7:50 21 7:51 22 7:52 23 7:53 24 7:54 25 7:55 26 7:56 27 7:57 28 7:58 29 7:59 30 8:00 31 8:01 32 8:02 33
  37. 37. 37 Nomenclatura: TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO (TP) Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas. (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO (TC) 8:03 34 8:04 35 8:05 36 8:06 37 8:07 38 8:08 39 8:09 40 8:10 41 8:11 42 8:12 43 8:13 44 8:14 45 8:15 46 8:16 47 8:17 48 8:18 49 8:19 50 8:20 51 8:21 52 8:22 53 8:23 54 8:24 55 8:25 56 8:26 57 8:27 58 8:28 59 8:29 60
  38. 38. 38 TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 4.5. DISTRIBUCION DEL TRABAJO OPERARIO DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO TP TC TNC Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) 28 Colocado de acero para vigas (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO (TC) 10 TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 22 PORCENTAJE 46.7 16.7 36.7 PEÓN 1 DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO TP TC TNC Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) 35 TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO (TC) 22 TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 3 PORCENTAJE 58.3 36.7 5 PEÓN 2 DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO TP TC TNC Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas (CA) 49 Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO (TC) 7 TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 4 PORCENTAJE 81.7 11.7 6.7 RESUMEN DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO TIPO DE TRABAJ O N° Medid as % PARRTICIPACIO N TP 112 62.23% TC 39 21.70% TNC 29 16.13% TOTAL 180 100.00%
  39. 39. 39 4.6. DESGLOSE DEL TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO DESGLOSE DEL TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO OPERARIO PEON 1 PEON 2 PROMEDIO Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) 23.30% 0% 23% 15.53% Colocado de acero para vigas (CA) 23.30% 23.30% 23% 23.30% Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) 0% 35% 35% 23.33% TRABAJO CONTRIBUTORIO (TC) 16.70% 36.7% 12% 21.67% TRABAJO NO CONTRIBUTORIO (TNC) 33.30% 5% 6.7% 15.00% 62% 22% 16% % PARTICIPACI0N- TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC
  40. 40. 40 4.7. PRODUCTIVIDAD – RENDIMIENTO: TIEMPO (horas) MANO DE OBRA PRODUCCION PRODUCTIVIDAD RENDIMIENTO (HH/m2) VELOCIDAD (hombres) (m2) en 8 horas (m2/HH) (m2/hora) 8 3 34 1.416 0.706 4.25 TIEMPO PRODUCCION (m2) en 60 min (min) 60 4.25 0.00% 5.00% 10.00% 15.00% 20.00% 25.00% Medida, cortado y doblado de acero para vigas (MA) Colocado de acero para vigas (CA) Colocado y amarre de estribos en vigas (AA) TRABAJOPRODUCTIVO % DE PARTICIPACION DESGLOSEDETRABAJO
  41. 41. 41 4.8. ANALISIS DE PRECIOS UNITARIOS BASE
  42. 42. 42 46% 17% 37% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC 4.9. Distribución del Tiempo de Acero en vigas Operario Nº de medidas % Participación TP 28 46.70% TC 10 16.70% TNC 22 36.70% TOTAL 60 100% Peón 1 Nº de medidas % Participación TP 35 58.30% TC 22 36.70% TNC 3 5.00% TOTAL 60 100%
  43. 43. 43 58% 37% 5% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC 81% 12% 7% % PARTICIPACION - TIPO TRABAJO TP TC TNC Peón 2 Nº de medidas % Participación TP 49 81.70% TC 7 11.70% TNC 4 6.70% TOTAL 60 100%
  44. 44. 44 4.10. Flujograma Aceros en Vigas: 4.11. Propuesta de la mejora de Ciclo de Trabajo  Se debe supervisar el transporte de acero para que el traslado sea óptimo y no se produzca pérdida de tiempo productivo, debido a un espacio de trabajo inadecuado. DISTANCIA TIEMPO SIMBOLO DESCRIPCION 14 min Cortar y doblar el acero 6 m 4 min Transporte del acero al tramo donde esta la viga 6 m 1 min Transporte de herramientas 9 min Colocar los aceros para armar la viga 21 min Colocar los estribos 2 5 3 1 3 2 1 5 4 4
  45. 45. 45 5 . CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES  Identificamos y analizamos las actividades que generan pérdida como los tiempos no productivos del operario y oficial, debido a la mala disposición del espacio de trabajo, desde el punto de vista de que se aprecia un ligero desorden de materiales y herramientas.  Determinamos el tiempo productivo, Contributorio y no Contributorio del personal quienes realizaron la actividad de acero en vigas, encontrándose que el mayor porcentaje se tiene en tiempos no contributorio, ya que el personal debido a que no se cuenta con un adecuado espacio de trabajo, por acumulación de materiales, lo que además genera mayor tiempo no productivo.  Elaboramos un esquema gráfico mediante los diagramas de Pareto, Ishikawa, el cual nos permite relacionar las causas y efectos que generan mayores problemas.
  46. 46. 46 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Pons, J. F. (2014). Introducción a Lean Construction. Madrid: Fundación Laboral de la Construcción. Ballard, G. (2000). Lean Project Delivery System (pp. 1-7, Tech.). Lean Construction Institute Mossman, A. (2008). What is Lean Project Delivery? (pp. 1-2, Tech.). UK: The Change Business Deville,A ; Gallo. G (2017) contribución de lean construction para alcanzar la construcción sostenible; (p.20) Cerna. E (2017). Gestión de productividad de la filosofía lean construction en el proceso de relleno en la presa palo redondo; (p 61). Guzman. A (2014) aplicación de la filosofía lean construction en la planificación, programación, ejecución y control de proyectos; (p.53) Sanches.A, Cruz.D y Salazar.P. (2014). implementación del sistema lean construction para la mejora de productividad en la ejecución de los trabajos de estructuras en obras de edificación de viviendas. (P.48) Aceros Arequipa. (2011). Manual del Maestro Constructor. Lima: Aceros Arequipa. Achell, J. P. (2014). Introducción a Lean Construction. Madrid: Fundacion Laboral de la Construcción. Badano, B. (2014). LEAN Construccion - Construccion sin perdidas. Escuela d Gestion - Cámara Argentina de la Construcción, 68. CAPECO. (2003). Costos y Presupuestos en Edificación. Lima: CAPECO. Felix, J. (15 de Mayo de 2016). Lean Construction. Obtenido de leansixsigmainstitute: http://www.leansixsigmainstitute.org/ Expediente Técnico: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LAS CONDICIONES DEL SERVICIO DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA EN LA I.E. FELIPE HUAMÁN POMA DE AYALA C.P. EL TAMBO, DISTRITO DE BAMBAMARCA, PROVINCIA DE HUALGAYOC - REGIÓN CAJAMARCA “ – GOBIERNO SUBREGIONAL DE CHOTA
  47. 47. 47 7. ANEXOS PANEL FOTOGRAFICO Visita Técnica al Futuro Centro Comercial en las Intersecciones del Jr. Amazonas – Tarapacá Verificación de espaciamiento de Estribos en Viga Secundaria
  48. 48. 48 Trabajo de Alto Riesgo en armado de vigas y colocación de estribos. Acarreo de Acero en Inadecuado Espacio de Trabajo.
  49. 49. 49 Inadecuada Señalización y Trabajos de alto riesgo sin medidas adecuadas de seguridad

×