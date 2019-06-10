Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACI�N Y TECNOLOG�AS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE Asignatura: Dise�o de ambientes virtuales Unidad II: Mezclando...
Bibliograf�a Biblioteca Digital Telmex. B-Learning en el sal�n de clases. Recuperado de: https://campusenlinea-uat.blackbo...
Mapa mental b learning
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mapa mental b learning

35 views

Published on

Mapa mental e-learning

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mapa mental b learning

  1. 1. LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACI�N Y TECNOLOG�AS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE Asignatura: Dise�o de ambientes virtuales Unidad II: Mezclando ense�anza y aprendizaje presencial con ambientes virtuales Actividad: Mapa mental B-Learning Tutor: Mtro. Rogelio Barreda Trevi�o Nombre de la alumna: Elvia Hern�ndez Hern�ndez Matr�cula: a2173810341. Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, 19 de mayo de 2019.
  2. 2. Bibliograf�a Biblioteca Digital Telmex. B-Learning en el sal�n de clases. Recuperado de: https://campusenlinea-uat.blackboard.com/bbcswebdav/pid-90912- dt-content-rid-387171_1/courses/EDLA070268/B- Learning%20en%20el%20sal%C3%B3n%20de%20clases.pdf Ciberaula. (2017). �Qu� es B-Learning. Recuperado de: http://elearning.ciberaula.com/articulo/blearning

×