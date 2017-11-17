IMPACTO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES EN LA EDUCACIÓN En el siglo XXI las redes sociales avanzan a pasos agigantados, aprender de ...
Impacto de las redes sociales en la educación
  1. 1. IMPACTO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES EN LA EDUCACIÓN En el siglo XXI las redes sociales avanzan a pasos agigantados, aprender de ellas es necesario, cuando se domina una ya hay nuevas tecnologías para aprender esto requiere de capacitaciones permanentes, que gracias a estas mismas redes sociales tenemos la posibilidad de compartir y adquirir conocimientos. La idea que se tiene acerca del uso de las TIC en el campo educativo es el de generar progreso en los países, si se cumple con todos los requerimientos que ella conlleva se haría realidad esta idea, y esto depende de las personas o entidades que la aborden y de los intereses que se quieran poner en juego al hacerlo. en nuestro país los últimos gobiernos han dotado de equipos las instituciones, pero poco se han preocupado por capacitar a los maestros. Las redes sociales se describen como estructuras sociales compuestas por personas que cuentan con características en común; sin embargo, los vínculos pueden ser muy variados según su naturaleza. Este concepto social es consolidado enormemente en los últimos años, siendo entonces una estrategia de interés para la tecnología educativa y su difusión. Entre las redes sociales más destacadas se cuenta con Facebook, Twitter, Instagram entre muchos otros. LEM Capitulo 2 pág. 96 tabla 7 Las redes sociales por ser herramientas interactivas ayudan de manera eficaz en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, el estudiante a través de estas herramientas logra un aprendizaje significativo, adquiriendo asi capacidades que lo hace más autónomo. Al determinar las capacidades y competencias adquiere un papel relevante, la busqueda de información, el análisis crítico, la resolución de problemas, la elaboración personal de conocimientos funcionales, la argumentación de las propias opiniones, el equilibrio afectivo, el trabajo en equipo, el autoaprendizaje y la adaptación al cambio, la actitud creativa e innovadora la iniciativa y la perseverancia.
  2. 2. LEM cap 2 pag.61 Las Instituciones Educativas donde los docentes utilizan las redes sociales en sus procesos educativos le brindan al estudiante la posibilidad de aprender haciendo, logrando que sus procesos cognitivos evolucionen. Los estudiantes aprenden a comunicarse y asi difunden sus conocimientos y muestran sus actividades, intercambian conocimientos y aprenden a respetar la opinión del otro. La autonomía crítica es un concepto acuñado por Len Masterman (1992) que en palabras de este autor consiste en lo siguiente: "La labor, realmente importante y difícil, del profesor de medios consiste en desarrollar suficientemente en los alumnos la confianza en sí mismos y la madurez crítica para que sean capaces de aplicar juicios críticos a los documentos de los textos que encuentren en el futuro. La prueba dura de cualquier programa de educación de medios es comprobar en qué medida los alumnos son críticos en la utilización y comprensión de los medios cuando el profesor no está delante. El objetivo primordial no es simplemente el conocimiento y comprensión críticos, es la autonomía crítica." (p.40) En consecuencia, el objetivo central de una educación audiovisual consiste en que los alumnos sean capaces de aplicar y transferir a su vida cotidiana lo que aprenden en el contexto escolar en relación a los medios. https://campusvirtual.ull.es/ocw/file.php/4/ebookte.pdf
  3. 3. Estas herramientas tecnologicas tienen sus ventajas y tambien desventajas algunas de ellas son: Ventajas Desventajas -Facilita la interacción entre los estudiantes -Facilita la búsqueda de información -Facilita la compartición de recursos y contenidos -Generación de debates y actividades para profundizar sobre una temática -Permite la comunicación con profesionales de cualquier materia -Agiliza el proceso de aprendizaje -Incentiva y fomenta la investigación http://sumo.ly/gz5I via @blogymarketing -Desprotección de los estudiantes - Dependencia -Distracción por el uso desmedido -Reducción de las relaciones humanas -Adicción a las Redes Sociales -Publicar información personal que puede usarse en nuestra contra http://sumo.ly/gz5I via @blogymarketing
  4. 4. La escuela tiene la responsabilidad de:  Enseñar a los estudiantes a convivir con las redes y el Internet  Fomentar la publicación de trabajos escolares que favorecen la imagen y la idebtidad de los estudiantes.  Enseñar a respetar el trabajo de los demás, hablandole del plagio y citar siempre la fuente original  Fomentar el trabajo en equipo utilizando as redes.  Estimular el autoaprendizaje. LA TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA COMO UN FACTOR DE DESARROLLO La idea que se tiene acerca del uso de las TIC en el campo educativo es el de generar progreso en los países, si se cumple con todos los requerimientos que ella conlleva se haría realidad esta idea, esto depende de las personas o entidades que la aborden y de los intereses que se quieran poner en juego al hacerlo. en nuestro país los últimos gobiernos han dotado de equipos las instituciones, pero poco se han preocupado por capacitar a los maestros y muchos docentes por falta de conocimiento evitan utilizarlas en sus prácticas pedagógicas. El uso de las nuevas tecnologías de información y comunicación TIC en la educación es un pasaporte para acceder y hacer posible la sociedad del conocimiento en un mundo globalmente mas conectado. Es por ello que los maestros deben preparar el contexto de aprendizaje apropiado y sus condiciones de funcionamiento con el fin de que las nuevas generaciones sepan disfrutar las posibilidades que este brinda, y a la vez afrontar los retos que les impondra. Las nuevas tecnologías son un catalizador poderoso para el cambio, actualización y mejoramiento de los procesos educativos. Es importante que los maestros valoren las conexiones entre las herramientas y los diferentes aspectos de su trabajo profesional: nuevas
  5. 5. teorías de aprendizaje, estrategias de aulas actualizadas, cumplimiento de lineamientos o estándares curriculares y métodos de evaluación. http://www.mineducacion.gov.co/cvn/1665/w3-article-347502.html La tecnología podra participar como un factor de desarrollo en el momento en que se condicone con verdadero compromiso academico en las instituciones educativas. Ya que el simple hecho de dotar con equipo las instituciones no da garantia del uso y las condiciones necesarias para hacer de ella una herramienta que contribuya de la educacion. El acceso, la conectividad a internet y la actualización de los equipos y la capacitación de docentes en el uso de estas herramientas son claves para una contribución real en el caso de hacer de esto una realidad y no se quede en utopia como funciona en la actualidad. LOS RETOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN ANTE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS DIGITALES  Integrar las nuevas tecnologías en el sistema y cultura escolar  Reestructurar los fines y métodos de enseñanza. Nuevos roles para docentes y alumnos  Extender la formación a través de redes de ordenadores: la teleformación.  Revisar y replantear la formación ocupacional a la luz de las nuevas exigencias sociolaborales impulsadas por las nuevas tecnologías  Desarrollar acciones de educación no formal: la alfabetización tecnológica para el desarrollo social y comunitario
  6. 6. RENATA Es la red nacional de investigación y educación de Colombia que conecta, articula e integra a los actores del Sistema Nacional de Ciencia Tecnología e Innovación (SNCTI) entre sí y con el mundo, a través del suministro de servicios, herramientas e infraestructura tecnológica para contribuir al mejoramiento del nivel de productividad, efectividad y competitividad de la producción científica y académica del país.
  7. 7. PROYECTOS RENATA . Nombre del proyecto Autores Descripción Comunidad beneficiaria Pensamiento computacional en las escuelas de Colombia Universidad del País Vasco UPV/EHU (Dr. Xabier Basogain, coordinador del proyecto), la Red Nacional Académica de Tecnología Es una propuesta para incorporar el Pensamiento Computacional en estudiantes que están finalizando primaria (grado 5) o iniciando bachillerato (grado 6), Estudiante de edades comprendidas entre 10 y 12 años. La metodología es basada en un ambiente virtual en Moodle Difusión de datos biológicos en la red como apoyo a la educación ambiental, investigación científica y conservación de la biodiversidad en Colombia Instituto de Ciencias Naturales de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia (ICN), la Escuela de Biología de la Universidad Industrial de Santander (UIS) y la ONG Idrocolectivo (IDRO) Las colecciones biológicas son depositarias del patrimonio biológico de una nación, en ellas se almacenan ejemplares para su estudio y en muchos casos como únicos testigos de especies ya extintas. beneficios para todos los colombianos. Centro Virtual de Altos Estudios en Altas Energías - Cevale2 La universidad industrial de Santander (uis), la universidad Antonio Nariño (uan), la universidad de Tolima (utolima) la universidad del norte de barranquilla (uninorte) y dos universidades venezolanas: la universidad de los andes (ula) y la universidad central de Venezuela. Quiere crear un ambiente académico moderno donde incentivar a los estudiantes a seguir una carrera en investigación y donde dar a conocer las oportunidades de estudios y trabajo existentes. Nuestras herramientas incluyen el uso de e- learning, seminarios y cursos virtuales. Estudiantes Investigadores
  8. 8. INVENTARIO GENERAL DE HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLOGICAS DE LA I.E SEBASTIÁN DE BELALCÁZAR La Institución Educativa Sebastián de Belalcázar está ubicada en la zona rural del municipio de Palmira – Valle del Cauca - Corregimiento de Guanabanal La Institución cuenta con 40 computadores dispuestos en una sala de sistemas y 20 tablets. En uso sólo los computadores. No se ha permitido uso de las tablets con los estudiantes, por temor a daño y/o pérdida. Cuenta además la I.E. con un videobeam, Cámaras de seguridad desde el mes de junio no hay conectividad a Internet. Los computadores son los que pertenecen al programa del Ministerio de Educación conocido como “computadores para educar” programa del Gobierno Nacional que inició el 15 de marzo de 2001. Su objetivo principal es proporcionar computadores para los centros educativos. Este programa es un esfuerzo del Gobierno, la empresa privada y la comunidad y presenta impacto social que busca generar equidad a través de aplicación de las TIC. www.computadoresparaeducar.gov.co ESTRUCTURA DEL CASO I.E. Sebastián de Belalcázar. Escuela rural ubicada en el corregimiento Guanabanal de Palmira. Valle del Cauca. Jornada Tarde. ÁREA: Ciencias Naturales y Educación Ambiental. GRADO: 5 Básica Primaria. Formado por 18 estudiantes. 9 niñas y 9 niños presentan edades entre 10 y 12 años. Plan de clase por competencias. 1. Estándar: Me ubico en la tierra e identifico características de materia, clases, propiedades, estados de la materia y sus cambios. mezclas, métodos de separación. Uso de video beam.
  9. 9. Imágenes de Bing. Web Todas las imágenes de esta actividad. 2. Pregunta o situación problema: ¿De qué están hechos los cuerpos? 3. Componentes: Conocimientos previos y nuevos. Concepto de masa y volumen. 3.1 Prerrequisitos. Ejemplos de materia sólida, líquida y gaseosa. Balanza, recipiente graduado en mililitros, onzas, litros, color, dureza, forma. 3.2 Nuevos: Volumen, mezclas y su clasificación. Cambios de estado y métodos de separación de mezclas. Medición de volúmenes, pesar cuerpos, realizar mezclas. 4. Actividades: 4.1 Primer nivel de competencia. Saber: Observar y describir cambios de estado, observar la balanza y aprender su manejo. Recordar concepto de materia sus estados. 4.2 Segundo nivel de competencia. Hacer: Medir volúmenes. Pesar cuerpos, realizar mezclas. 4.3 Tercer nivel de competencia. Ser: Proponer formas para separar mezclas, relacionar masa y volumen, explicar qué es densidad. Escuchar intervenciones de compañeros, valorar y utilizar el conocimiento que consulta en el entorno.
  10. 10. 5. Criterios de evaluación. Se toman en cuenta los criterios cognitivos, aptitudinales, actitudinales. Se evalúa con concepto de desempeño bajo (1 a 2.9), Básico (3.0 a 3.9), desempeño alto (4.0 a 4.9) y superior (5.0). 6. Actividades de refuerzo y profundización. Elaborar mapas conceptuales sobre los temas tratados, para ello se utiliza la aplicación CmapTool. Elaborar informe escrito con contenido tratado, se amplía información en diferentes medios. 7. 8. Escribir conclusiones. 9. Elaborar reseña bibliográfica. 10. Tiempo: 1 Semana. I. H. 4 horas REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS http://www.monografias.com/trabajos108/impacto-redes-sociales-sociedad/impacto-redes- sociales-sociedad.shtm

