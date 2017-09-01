Personas y familia

Personas y familias Profe Eliana Lustosa eliana.lustosa.ic@gmail.com
La descripción física • SER rubio/pelirrojo/castaño • calvo/a; guapo/a; feo/a; atractivo/a; corpulento/a; joven/ mayor; al...
Describe el compañero. Habla el nombre, la edad, características físicas como la altura, la corpulencia, los ojos, el colo...
Nariz respingona Nariz aguileña Nariz chata
Ojos saltones Ojos chinos Ojos almendrados
Bigote y perilla Patilla
Cola de caballo/ coleta Trenza Moño Pelo recogido
Calvo(a) Las rastas o dreadlocks
Pelo rubio Pelirrojo(a)
LOS COLORES
DESCRIPCIÓN DE PERSONAS ¿Cómo es él? Es alto, delgado y simpático. Tiene los ojos azules y el pelo corto. Lleva traje y co...
Kira Miró
Ricardo Darín
Amy Adams
Bruce Willis
Byoncé
Barack Obama
Shakira
Alejandro Sanz
Penélope Cruz
Javier Bardem
Antonio Banderas
Gabriel García Márquez
Julio Iglesias
Rafael Nadal
Leonel Messi
Los Demostrativos Singular Plural Singular Plural Grado de distancia Masculino Femenino ESTE ESTOS ESTA ESTAS CERCA AQUÍ E...
A MÍ ME el pescado. A TI TE gusta Bailar A ÉL/ A ELLA LE el jugo de manzana A USTED LE Ir al cine A NOSOTROS NOS Los helad...
Expresar acuerdo o desacuerdo Acuerdo Desacuerdo Oraciones afirmativas Oraciones afirmativas Yo también A: Corro en bici. ...
¿Tienes hermanos o eres hijo(a) único(a)? ¿Cuántos son? ¿Cómo se llaman? ¿Cuántos años tienen? ¿Qué hacen? ¿Cómo se llaman...
Familia ESTADO CIVIL Estar / Ser Casado Separado Soltero Novios Divorciado Separado Viudo • Marido / mujer • Padre/ madre ...
Familias de hoy • Hogares con tres generaciones • Familias homoparentales • Familias monoparentales • Matrimonios con hijo...
Adjetivos de carácter • Insociable – sociable • Divertido – aburrido • Agradable – desagradable • Triste - alegre • Buen c...
Los Posesivos Pronombres sujeto Antes del sustantivo Después del sustantivo singular plural singular plural Yo mi mis mío/...
Para describirte a ti mismo •Soy + características físicas •Soy + características psicológicas •Tengo + características fí...
¿A quién te pareces? Yo me parezco mucho a mi madre. Tenemos el mismo pelo y la nariz es muy parecida, fina y larga. Pues,...
Parecerse Yo Me parezco Tú Te pareces Él Se parece Nosotros Nos parecemos Vosotros Os parecéis Ellos Se parecen
Los Comparativos Inferioridad menos + Adjetivo Sustantivo Adverbio + que Superioridad más Igualdad Tan/ tanto/tanta Estos ...
¿Quién es quién?
Describir a una persona en un grupo • La pelirroja es Carmen Maura. El/ la + adjetivo • El de pelo de punta es Alejandro S...
www.elianalustosa.com.br
Personas y familia
Personas y familia
Personas y familia
Personas y familia

la familia, la descripción de personas, las partes del cuerpo y de la cara, los demostrativos, los posesivos, los comparativos

  2. 2. La descripción física • SER rubio/pelirrojo/castaño • calvo/a; guapo/a; feo/a; atractivo/a; corpulento/a; joven/ mayor; alto/ bajo fuerte/ débil; gordo/ delgado • LLEVAR gafas; bigote; trenza; barba; perilla; patilla; tatuaje • TENER el pelo negro/ moreno/ castaño/ rubio/canoso/ blanco/ corto/ largo/ rizado/ liso • la boca pequeña/ grande • la nariz bonita; aguileña; fina; gruesa • los ojos negros; azules; verdes; marrones; grandes; pequeños; rasgados
  3. 3. Describe el compañero. Habla el nombre, la edad, características físicas como la altura, la corpulencia, los ojos, el color de los ojos, el color y la forma del pelo, la nariz y otros detalles como gafas, barba, perilla, tatuaje, etc.
  4. 4. Nariz respingona Nariz aguileña Nariz chata
  5. 5. Ojos saltones Ojos chinos Ojos almendrados
  6. 6. Bigote y perilla Patilla
  7. 7. Cola de caballo/ coleta Trenza Moño Pelo recogido
  8. 8. Calvo(a) Las rastas o dreadlocks
  9. 9. Pelo rubio Pelirrojo(a)
  10. 10. LOS COLORES
  11. 11. DESCRIPCIÓN DE PERSONAS ¿Cómo es él? Es alto, delgado y simpático. Tiene los ojos azules y el pelo corto. Lleva traje y corbata. ¿Sabes quién es él? Don Felipe VI
  12. 12. Kira Miró
  13. 13. Ricardo Darín
  14. 14. Amy Adams
  15. 15. Bruce Willis
  16. 16. Byoncé
  17. 17. Barack Obama
  18. 18. Shakira
  19. 19. Alejandro Sanz
  20. 20. Penélope Cruz
  21. 21. Javier Bardem
  22. 22. Antonio Banderas
  23. 23. Gabriel García Márquez
  24. 24. Julio Iglesias
  25. 25. Rafael Nadal
  26. 26. Leonel Messi
  27. 27. Los Demostrativos Singular Plural Singular Plural Grado de distancia Masculino Femenino ESTE ESTOS ESTA ESTAS CERCA AQUÍ ESE ESOS ESA ESAS MEDIA AHÍ AQUEL AQUELLOS AQUELLA AQUELLA LEJOS ALLÍ
  28. 28. A MÍ ME el pescado. A TI TE gusta Bailar A ÉL/ A ELLA LE el jugo de manzana A USTED LE Ir al cine A NOSOTROS NOS Los helados A VOSOTROS OS gustan leer A ELLOS/ A ELLAS LES los mariscos A USTEDES LES los deportes El Verbo Gustar
  29. 29. Expresar acuerdo o desacuerdo Acuerdo Desacuerdo Oraciones afirmativas Oraciones afirmativas Yo también A: Corro en bici. (+) B: Yo también. (+) Yo no. A: Nado todos los días. (+) B: Yo no. (-) A mí también. A: Me gusta el tenis. (+) B: A mí también. (+) A mí no A: A mí me gusta bailar. (+) B: A mí no. (-) Oraciones negativas Oraciones negativas Yo tampoco. A: No sé patinar. (-) B: Yo tampoco. (+) Yo sí. A: No hago gimnasia. (-) B:Yo sí. (+) A mí tampoco. A: No me gusta el béisbol. (-) B: A mí tampoco. (+) A mí sí. A: No me gusta el baloncesto. (-) B: A mí sí. (+)
  30. 30. ¿Tienes hermanos o eres hijo(a) único(a)? ¿Cuántos son? ¿Cómo se llaman? ¿Cuántos años tienen? ¿Qué hacen? ¿Cómo se llaman tus padres? ¿Tienes abuelos? ¿Cuántos años tienen? ¿Cómo es tu familia?
  31. 31. Familia ESTADO CIVIL Estar / Ser Casado Separado Soltero Novios Divorciado Separado Viudo • Marido / mujer • Padre/ madre • Hijo/ hija • Hermano/a • Abuelo/a • Nieto/a • Tío/a • Primo/a • Sobrino/a • Suegro/a • Yerno/ nuera • Cuñado/a • Padrino/ madrina • Ahijado/a
  32. 32. Familias de hoy • Hogares con tres generaciones • Familias homoparentales • Familias monoparentales • Matrimonios con hijos • Personas solas • Parejas de hecho
  33. 33. Adjetivos de carácter • Insociable – sociable • Divertido – aburrido • Agradable – desagradable • Triste - alegre • Buen carácter – Malhumorado • Serio – Divertido • Introvertido – extrovertido • Trabajador – perezoso (vago) • Simpático – antipático
  34. 34. Los Posesivos Pronombres sujeto Antes del sustantivo Después del sustantivo singular plural singular plural Yo mi mis mío/a míos/as Tú tu tus tuyo/a tuyos/as Él /Ella/ Usted su sus suyo/a suyos/as Nosotros nuestro/a nuestros/as nuestro/a nuestros/as Vosotros vuestro/a vuestros/as vuestro/a vuestros/as Ellos/ Ellas/ Ustedes su sus suyo/a suyos/as
  35. 35. Para describirte a ti mismo •Soy + características físicas •Soy + características psicológicas •Tengo + características físicas •Llevo + prendas de vestir Mira, esta es mi profesora, se llama Eliana, tiene 50 años, es bajita y gordita, tiene el pelo liso y mediano, los ojos castaños, lleva gafas. Es muy guapa.
  36. 36. ¿A quién te pareces? Yo me parezco mucho a mi madre. Tenemos el mismo pelo y la nariz es muy parecida, fina y larga. Pues, yo me parezco a mi hermano mayor que se parece a mi padre. Los dos tienen el pelo rizado y negro como yo.
  37. 37. Parecerse Yo Me parezco Tú Te pareces Él Se parece Nosotros Nos parecemos Vosotros Os parecéis Ellos Se parecen
  38. 38. Los Comparativos Inferioridad menos + Adjetivo Sustantivo Adverbio + que Superioridad más Igualdad Tan/ tanto/tanta Estos comparativos son irregulares Más bueno - mejor Más malo – peor Más grande – mayor Más pequeño - menor
  39. 39. ¿Quién es quién?
  40. 40. Describir a una persona en un grupo • La pelirroja es Carmen Maura. El/ la + adjetivo • El de pelo de punta es Alejandro Sanz. El/ la + de + sustantivo • El que lleva muñequera es Rafa Nadal. El/la + que+ verbo
  41. 41. www.elianalustosa.com.br Para más informaciones pincha los iconos arriba

