EL CAMINO DE SANTIAGO El Camino empieza desde la puerta de tu casa
El Camino de Santiago El apóstol de Jesús Tiago el Mayor vino a la península Ibérica predicar el cristianismo. Fue decapit...
Oración del Peregrino Apóstol Santiago elegido entre los primeros, tú fuiste el primero en beber el cáliz del Señor, eres ...
Caminante, no hay camino Antonio Machado Caminante son tus huellas El camino nada más; caminante no hay camino se hace cam...
Qué hacer Si deseas peregrinar a Santiago, debes leer mucho. (libro-guía turístico actualizado, libro de oraciones, listad...
Credencial del Peregrino
La Compostela Es un documento del Cabildo Catedralicio de Santiago que certifica la peregrinación por motivos religiosos o...
PÓRTICO DE LA GLORIA
El origen de las peregrinaciones La historia religiosa oficial cuenta que "el Camino de Santiago y la devoción al Apóstol ...
Cuándo peregrinar Primero debes decidir el año, el próximo Año Santo es: 2021. El verano es la estación que eligen los per...
Cómo prepararse • El Camino hay que tomárselo en serio. • Hace falta preparación, andar unos días antes con el mismo calza...
Planificación de etapas • La media diaria a pie oscila entre 20 y 35 kilómetros, teniendo en cuenta en la planificación de...
Qué llevar • Es recomendable llevar un peso de, aproximadamente, la décima parte de su cuerpo con un máximo de unos 9 kilo...
• 3 camisetas; • 2 pantalones (se recomiendan los pantalones desmontables); • 3 juegos de ropa interior; • 3 pares de calc...
• Aspirina, • Vaselina o Vicks Vaporub (en los pies, antes de ponerse los calcetines por la mañana), • Crema para el sol (...
• Una toalla (pequeña, a ser posible) • bote pequeño de jabón y champú • Sombrero o gorra • Botella pequeña de agua que ir...
Cosas prácticas (si se desea) • Algún identificativo del peregrino (como bordón o concha); • un mechero; • hombreras para ...
El equipo
Dónde dormir • Por el Camino de Santiago hay diversos albergues y refugios, habitualmente mantenidos y atendidos por perso...
Trechos más conocidos del Camino Francés 1. S. Jean Pied de Port – Roncesvalles 2. Roncesvalles - Pamplona 3. Puente de la...
Siga la flecha amarilla • En camino, siga la flecha amarilla. Toda la ruta está marcada con ellas. • Y si no hay flecha, s...
Flechas amarillas del camino
Alimentación • En cuanto a la alimentación, no realice comidas copiosas. • Es conveniente tomar más azúcar que de normal, ...
Cuide su Salud • Dosifique convenientemente. Normalmente, no se hacen días de descanso. Reduzca la jornada cuando esté ago...
Religión y Religiosidad Popular Las Peregrinaciones: El Camino de Santiago • La religiosidad popular es la del pueblo, la ...
1ª Semana 1er. día: Roncesvalles - Zubiri (21,8 km - etapa fácil). Región boscosa. 2o día: Zubiri - Pamplona ( 21 km - fác...
Albergue Refugio de los peregrinos de la Real Colegiata de Roncesvalles
Albergue y Colegiata de Nuestra Señora de Roncesvalles
2ª Semana 8o día: Nágera - Grañón (27km - mediano). Paseo por los campos. Curioso albergue de Grañón dentro de una Iglesia...
Pamplona – El casco antiguo y la ciudadela
3ª Semana 15o día: Frómista - Carrión de los Condes (19km - fácil). Pare en el pueblo de Villacázar de Sirga para conocer ...
Puente La Reina
Iglesia Santiago (imagen de Santiago Beltza) (Puente La Reina)
Iglesia San Pedro (Puente La Reina)
4ª Semana 22o día: Manjarin - Molinaseca (20 km - fácil). Bajada (cuidado con las rodillas). Piscinas naturales en Molinas...
El botafumeiro https://youtu.be/S_s2Rf0Z0eE El botafumeiro (literalmente 'el que echa humo', en gallego) es uno de los sím...
Indulgencia plenaria • La Indulgencia Plenaria, también conocida como el Jubileo. • La doctrina y la práctica de las indul...
El abrazo • La vista nos lleva al Altar Mayor, que rodeamos por el lado derecho para subir a dar un abrazo a la imagen del...
El Pórtico de la Gloria Entrando en el templo, te recibe esta magnífica obra del románico que representa la Historia de la...
Cadenas – Símbolo de Navarra
Cruz de los peregrinos
Albergue de Peregrinos de los Padres Reparadores
Iglesia del Crucifijo (Puente La Reina)
Jesús en una cruz en forma de pata de oca
Juego de la oca
  1. 1. EL CAMINO DE SANTIAGO El Camino empieza desde la puerta de tu casa
  2. 2. El Camino de Santiago El apóstol de Jesús Tiago el Mayor vino a la península Ibérica predicar el cristianismo. Fue decapitado en Jerusalén. Para preservar su cuerpo sus seguidores lo trasladaron a España. Lo enterraron en un lugar desconocido, cerca de Iría Flavia. Un ermitaño vio desde lejos unas estrellas que salían de la tierra. Ahí se encontró una tumba de Santiago con huesos según el obispo Teodomiro. En este local se construyó la Catedral de Santiago de Compostela en el campo de estrellas. La peregrinación a Santiago se convirtió en la más popular de la cristiandad. En la mitad del siglo XX la peregrinación a Santiago retomó su destaque y la Catedral de Santiago fue declarada Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad. Hoy es considerada la tercera mayor peregrinación en el mundo. Hoy unos 10 millones de personas hacen la peregrinación cada año. Para hacer la peregrinación la motivación puede ser religiosa, aventurera o cualquiera. El camino empieza desde la puerta de tu casa.
  3. 3. Oración del Peregrino Apóstol Santiago elegido entre los primeros, tú fuiste el primero en beber el cáliz del Señor, eres el gran protector de los peregrinos; haznos fuertes en la fe y alegres en la esperanza, en nuestro caminar de peregrinos siguiendo el camino de la vida cristiana y alentándonos para que, finalmente, alcancemos la gloria de Dios Padre. Amén.
  4. 4. Caminante, no hay camino Antonio Machado Caminante son tus huellas El camino nada más; caminante no hay camino se hace camino al andar. Al andar se hace camino y al volver la vista atrás se ve la senda que nunca se ha de volver a pisar. Caminante, no hay camino sino estelas sobre el mar. ¿Para que llamar caminos A los surcos del azar...? Todo el que camina anda, Como Jesús sobre el mar. Yo amo a Jesús que nos dijo: Cielo y tierra pasarán Cuando cielo y tierra pasen mi palabra quedará. ¿Cuál fue Jesús tu palabra? ¿Amor?, ¿perdón?, ¿caridad? Todas tus palabras fueron una palabra: Velad. Como no sabéis la hora En que os han de despertar, Os despertarán dormidos si no veláis; despertad.
  5. 5. Qué hacer Si deseas peregrinar a Santiago, debes leer mucho. (libro-guía turístico actualizado, libro de oraciones, listado de refugios de peregrinos del año en curso) Elige la fecha, el lugar para comenzar y el modo. Debes ser acreditado con una credencial que se recibe en los refugios de peregrinos o en la Asociación o Cofradía del Camino o en el lugar donde eliges comenzar para ser recibido en los refugios.
  6. 6. Credencial del Peregrino
  7. 7. La Compostela Es un documento del Cabildo Catedralicio de Santiago que certifica la peregrinación por motivos religiosos o espirituales a Santiago. Se ha debido llegar a Santiago tras 100 kilómetros andando o 200 en bicicleta, como mínimo. Está escrita en latín: "EL CABILDO de esta Santa Apostólica Metropolitana Iglesia Catedral Compostelana, custodio del sello del altar de Santiago Apóstol, para que todos los Fieles y peregrinos que llegan desde cualquier parte del Orbe de la tierra con actitud de devoción o por causa de voto o promesa hasta la Tumba de Santiago, Nuestro Patrón y Protector de las Españas, acredita ante todos los que observen este documento que: X ha visitado devotamente este sacratísimo Templo con sentido cristiano (pietatis causa). En fe de lo cual le entrego el presente documento refrendado con el sello de esta misma Santa Iglesia".
  8. 8. PÓRTICO DE LA GLORIA
  9. 9. El origen de las peregrinaciones La historia religiosa oficial cuenta que "el Camino de Santiago y la devoción al Apóstol nacieron en los finales del primer milenio de la era cristiana como respuesta a la creencia y fervor popular de que en las estos confines de Galicia y de España, en un campo de estrellas, se hallaba la tumba del Apóstol Santiago". Santiago el Mayor, hijo de Zebedeo, "uno de los predilectos del Señor y el primero en beber su cáliz de martirio", que había realizado su labor evangelizadora en tierras de la Hispania romana para después morir (decapitado) martirizado en Palestina y ser su cadáver trasladado a Galicia. El culto a Santiago se dio lugar en el contexto de la expansión islámica hasta Europa y la necesidad de encontrar un mito, un símbolo de fe que uniera a los cristianos y les diera fuerza para rechazar al enemigo invasor. Al margen de los estrictamente religiosos, los de índole deportiva, cultural y ecológica, se unen en estos modernos peregrinos que toman este Camino como lugar de encuentro y de nexo entre culturas.
  10. 10. Cuándo peregrinar Primero debes decidir el año, el próximo Año Santo es: 2021. El verano es la estación que eligen los peregrinos para marchar a Santiago. Empiezan en Roncesvalles en la frontera con Francia Sin embargo, la mejor época es la primavera, mayo o junio, cuando comienza a hacer buen tiempo y no hay gran masificación en los refugios de peregrinos del Camino.
  11. 11. Cómo prepararse • El Camino hay que tomárselo en serio. • Hace falta preparación, andar unos días antes con el mismo calzado y con un peso en la espalda parecido al que va a llevar. • Por favor, prepare sus pies; si no lo hace, las ampollas son una tortura por el Camino. • Conviene programar al principio distancias cortas. • La peregrinación a pie está al alcance de todo el mundo, pero se deben tener en cuenta las posibilidades de cada uno.
  12. 12. Planificación de etapas • La media diaria a pie oscila entre 20 y 35 kilómetros, teniendo en cuenta en la planificación de las etapas las distancias entre refugios. • De todas formas, no hace falta obsesionarse por hacer kilómetros; también hay que visitar lo que recorremos, pues es historia y cultura. • En caso de que no le dé tiempo a realizar lo que tiene planificado, algo que ocurre muy a menudo, puede dividir su peregrinación en varios años o empezar un poco más cerca de Santiago.
  13. 13. Qué llevar • Es recomendable llevar un peso de, aproximadamente, la décima parte de su cuerpo con un máximo de unos 9 kilos. La documentación: • El DNI o pasaporte; • la tarjeta de la seguridad social o semejantes (o seguro viaje); • la credencial del peregrino; • una tarjeta de crédito (en metálico lo necesario para dos tres días, nunca para todo el Camino) Todo esto lo llevaremos en la riñonera, de la cual no nos separaremos.
  14. 14. • 3 camisetas; • 2 pantalones (se recomiendan los pantalones desmontables); • 3 juegos de ropa interior; • 3 pares de calcetines (cuide de que no hagan arrugas); • un jersey, (si no es verano, se debe llevar un polar, un chubasquero, gorra y guantes); • un traje de baño en verano. • Deportivas o botas que no sean nuevas y con las que se encuentre cómodo. Para el refugio y la tarde, unas sandalias en verano u otras deportivas cómodas en el resto del año. La ropa
  15. 15. • Aspirina, • Vaselina o Vicks Vaporub (en los pies, antes de ponerse los calcetines por la mañana), • Crema para el sol (primavera y verano). • Para evitar rozaduras se recomienda ponerse los calcetines del revés. • Un saco de dormir ligero en verano, no tan ligero en otras épocas, y esterilla en verano, por si toca dormir en el suelo. El botiquín
  16. 16. • Una toalla (pequeña, a ser posible) • bote pequeño de jabón y champú • Sombrero o gorra • Botella pequeña de agua que iremos rellenando en las fuentes potables • Juego de cubiertos, taza • Bolso de aseo • Un pequeño cuaderno de notas y algo para escribir • Una funda para almohada • Una guía del peregrino • Una tarjeta de teléfono o móvil con su respectivo cargador y, por supuesto, mucho ánimo y buen humor. Cosas prácticas - esenciales
  17. 17. Cosas prácticas (si se desea) • Algún identificativo del peregrino (como bordón o concha); • un mechero; • hombreras para evitar roces con los tirantes de la mochila; • tapones para los oídos (por los ronquidos); • jabón de trozo para lavar la ropa; • crema para los mosquitos; • desinfectante, gasas, aguja e hilo; • Biblia, Evangelios o pequeño libro para reflexionar; • cortaúñas, linterna, bastón y pinzas para tender la ropa. • En la mayoría de los refugios hay sartenes o cazuelas. Evite peso innecesario.
  18. 18. El equipo
  19. 19. Dónde dormir • Por el Camino de Santiago hay diversos albergues y refugios, habitualmente mantenidos y atendidos por personal voluntario. • Aunque no se lo pidan, deja un donativo para los gastos de unos tres euros. • La mayoría de los refugios no están abiertos antes de mediodía. • Adáptese a las normas de cada refugio; • Sea amable con el hospitalero y haga caso de sus indicaciones • Los refugios son exclusivamente para peregrinos a pie, en bici o a caballo.
  20. 20. Trechos más conocidos del Camino Francés 1. S. Jean Pied de Port – Roncesvalles 2. Roncesvalles - Pamplona 3. Puente de la Reina - Estella 4. Estella - Logroño 5. Logroño – Nájera 6. Nájera – S. Domingo de la Calzada 7. S. Domingo de la Calzada - Atapuerca 8. Atapuerca - Burgos 9. Burgos - Carrión de los Condes 10. Carrión de los Condes – Sahagún 11. Sahagún – León 12. León – Astorga 13. Astorga – Ponferrada 14. Ponferrada - Villa Franca del Bierzo 15. Villa Franca del Bierzo - O Cebreiro 16. O Cebreiro - Samos 17. Samos - Sarria 18. Sarria - Monte do Gozo 19. Monte Gozo - Santiago Compostela
  21. 21. Siga la flecha amarilla • En camino, siga la flecha amarilla. Toda la ruta está marcada con ellas. • Y si no hay flecha, siga la lógica u otras marcas que hayan dejado otros peregrinos. Infórmese. No dude en preguntar al hospitalero o a lugareños sobre cómo se presenta la etapa del día siguiente. • Sea civilizado. No tire ni basuras ni colillas. Sería de agradecer, si puede, que recogiera basura que encuentre por el camino para tirarla en el primer contenedor.
  22. 22. Flechas amarillas del camino
  23. 23. Alimentación • En cuanto a la alimentación, no realice comidas copiosas. • Es conveniente tomar más azúcar que de normal, mediante la forma de dulces o miel, fruta y frutos secos, como nuez, cacahuetes o pasas y barritas energéticas o sales minerales. • Siempre hay que llevar un poco de alimento encima, pero no es necesario cargar con la comida de todo el día. • Pare cada hora u hora y media y beba y coma un poco. No obstante, no realice grandes paradas.
  24. 24. Cuide su Salud • Dosifique convenientemente. Normalmente, no se hacen días de descanso. Reduzca la jornada cuando esté agotado; no hay que obsesionarse por los kilómetros y el esquema prefijado. • El sol será su peor enemigo en verano. No olvide la gorra o sombrero y la crema protectora. Evite a toda costa andar a mediodía. • Si le salen ampollas, algo que seguramente ocurrirá, tenga claro que no se debe arrancar la piel, ni quemarla ni cosas raras. Utilice aguja desinfectada, atraviese la ampolla y deje que se produzca el drenaje. Proteja la ampolla con tiritas o apósitos.
  25. 25. Religión y Religiosidad Popular Las Peregrinaciones: El Camino de Santiago • La religiosidad popular es la del pueblo, la de la gente sencilla que expresa públicamente, con sincera espontaneidad, su fe cristiana, siguiendo tradiciones transmitidas de generación en generación, y que ha ido conformando la vida y las costumbres de todo un pueblo.
  26. 26. 1ª Semana 1er. día: Roncesvalles - Zubiri (21,8 km - etapa fácil). Región boscosa. 2o día: Zubiri - Pamplona ( 21 km - fácil). Túneles verdes y llegada a una gran ciudad. 3o día: Pamplona – Puente de la Reina ( 24 km – esfuerzo mediano, con una subida fuerte). En esta etapa, no dejes de desviarte un poco de la ruta a partir del pueblo de Muruzabal para conocer la Iglesia templario de Eunate. 4o día: Puente de la Reina - Estella (22,5 km - fácil). En esta etapa, dos magníficos pueblos medievales, Mañero y Ciruaque. En Estella los peregrinos visitan un abrigo de ancianos, ubicado al lado de la Iglesia de Santo Domingo. Hacer caridad también es trillar el Camino. 5o día: Estella - Los Arcos (21 km - medio). No se puede creer hay una fuente que además de agua, da vino gratis a los peregrinos en la salida de Estella. Poca vegetación y una gran llanura antes de llegar a Los Arcos, con el sol quemando el cuerpo y el alma. 6o día: Los Arcos - Logroño (28 km - fácil). No dejes de conocer la iglesias octogonal del Santo Sepulcro en Torres del Rio. Si está cerrada, pregunte por la señora que cuida las llaves. 7o día: Logroño - Nágera (30 km - etapa de esfuerzo mediano para difícil). Hay una llanura solitaria interminable.
  27. 27. Albergue Refugio de los peregrinos de la Real Colegiata de Roncesvalles
  28. 28. Albergue y Colegiata de Nuestra Señora de Roncesvalles
  29. 29. 2ª Semana 8o día: Nágera - Grañón (27km - mediano). Paseo por los campos. Curioso albergue de Grañón dentro de una Iglesia. 9o día: Grañón - Belorado (16km - fácil). 10o día: Belorado - San Juan de Ortega (24 km - mediano). Algunas subidas. No se olvide el agua de la cantimplora: ¡vas a necesitar! 11o día: San Juan de Ortega - Burgos (28 km - mediano). En esta etapa, cruzamos toda la parte industrial de Burgos antes de llegar l albergue, situado justo en la salida de la ciudad. En la Catedral, inmenso zimbório y el túmulo de El Cid. 12o día: Burgos - Arroyo San Bol (24km - fácil). Un paseo pelos campos. 13o día: Arroyo San Bol - Castrogeriz (14km – fácil, extremamente fácil !!!). Um paseo. 14o día: Castrogeriz - Frómista (25 - mediano). Hay solo una subida de 45 minutos logo después de Castrogeriz. Media hora después, en el medio de la nada, Ermita de San Nicolás, habilitada como albergue de peregrinos en algunos meses do ano verano. Allá, es realizado por la Orden de Malta (administradora del refugio) antiguos rituales de acogida a los peregrinos hospedados. En Frómista, iglesia románica de San Martin: ¡imperdible!
  30. 30. Pamplona – El casco antiguo y la ciudadela
  31. 31. 3ª Semana 15o día: Frómista - Carrión de los Condes (19km - fácil). Pare en el pueblo de Villacázar de Sirga para conocer la Iglesia de Santa María la Blanca que también perteneció – así como todo el pueblo – a los Templarios. 16o día: Carrión - Terradillos de los Templarios (27km – difícil). Primeros 17 quilómetros enteramente desérticos a través de campos cultivados. Leve bastante agua no cantil! 17o día: Terradillos - Burgo Raneiro (31 km - fácil para mediano). Monótono. 18o día: Burgo Raneiro - León (38 km - mediano). En León, no perca la Iglesia de San Isidoro con sus frescos románicos y la Catedral con sus vitrais. Disfrute de una gran ciudad con todos os servicios posibles (lavanderías, cyber-cafés, bares, restaurantes etc...). 19o día: León - Villadangos del Páramo (19km - fácil para mediano) 20o día: Villadangos - Astorga (26km – fácil para mediano). En Astorga, Catedral Gótica y Palacio de Gaudí. 21o dia: Astorga - Manjarin (30 km - de mediano para difícil). Hay una subida difícil ofuscada por la belleza del paisaje. Al llegar en la Cruz de Hierro (monte de piedras con una cruz), es tradición dejar una piedra al montículo.
  32. 32. Puente La Reina
  33. 33. Iglesia Santiago (imagen de Santiago Beltza) (Puente La Reina)
  34. 34. Iglesia San Pedro (Puente La Reina)
  35. 35. 4ª Semana 22o día: Manjarin - Molinaseca (20 km - fácil). Bajada (cuidado con las rodillas). Piscinas naturales en Molinaseca. 23o día: Molinaseca - Villafranca del Bierzo (31 km - fácil). En Villafranca, hay dos estalajes de peregrinos. Da preferencia al albergue particular "Ave Fénix", de Jesús Jato. En este refugio, por la noche no pierda el ritual de la quemada. 24o dia: Villafranca - O Cebreiro (30 km - difícil). La mayor subida del Camino. Etapa realmente difícil. 25o dia: O Cebreiro - Monasterio de Samos (27 km - mediano). Etapa bellísima a través dos bosques. Hospedaje en la propia Abadía. Experimente la miel producida por los monjes. No perca las "vísperas" (celebración íntima dos abades). 26o dia: Samos - Barbadelo (17km - fácil). Un trecho de vida rural. 27o dia: Barbadelo - Gonzar (25km - fácil). Túneles verdes. 28o dia: Gonzar - Melide (31km - fácil). En Melide, conozca una "pulpería" (casa de degustación de pulpos y vinos). La mejor está en la calle principal del pueblo que coincide con el Camino. 29o dia: Melide - Arca (32km - fácil). Estamos llegando... 30o dia: Arca - Santiago de Compostela (20 km - fácil para el cuerpo, difícil para el corazón). Asista la misa del peregrino en la Catedral al mediodía. La emoción de la llegada gratifica todo el esfuerzo de 30 días. http://www.alberguescaminosantiago.com/etapas-y-mapas/
  36. 36. El botafumeiro https://youtu.be/S_s2Rf0Z0eE El botafumeiro (literalmente 'el que echa humo', en gallego) es uno de los símbolos más conocidos y populares de la catedral de Santiago de Compostela, Galicia. Es un enorme incensario que oscila por la nave transversal (transepto) de la catedral mediante un sistema de poleas manejado por ocho hombres llamados tiraboleiros. El impulso y la parada del mismo se lleva a cabo por el 'tiraboleiro mayor', que además es el que marca el ritmo del impulso. El botafumeiro pesa 53 kg y es de un metro y medio de altura. Se eleva a 20 metros y puede llegar a alcanzar una velocidad de 70 kilómetros por hora. En 1499 se desprendió el botafumeiro y salió por la Puerta de Platerías, en presencia de Catalina de Aragón, que estaba de visita en Santiago. En la actualidad se mantiene despejado parte del presbiterio en el crucero de la catedral durante el vuelo del botafumeiro para que los feligreses y visitantes accedan hasta un lugar seguro y puedan contemplar la maniobra. El botafumeiro se utiliza en las misas solemnes. El resto de los días se usa y queda expuesta, una copia de tamaño algo menor al original realizada en alpaca, que se conoce con el nombre de la alcachofa.
  37. 37. Indulgencia plenaria • La Indulgencia Plenaria, también conocida como el Jubileo. • La doctrina y la práctica de las indulgencias en la Iglesia están estrechamente relacionadas con los efectos del sacramento de la Penitencia (ClgC. Nº 1.471). La Indulgencia es la total remisión ante Dios de la pena temporal debida por los pecados, ya perdonados, concedida por la Iglesia. Puede alcanzarse una vez al día y puede aplicarse por uno mismo o por los fieles difuntos. Para conseguir las Indulgencias del Jubileo, se debe: • Visitar la Catedral de Santiago, donde se guardan, custodian y veneran los restos del Apóstol Santiago el Mayor, participando en la Eucaristía o en cualquier otro acto litúrgico, teniendo un momento de oración por las intenciones del Romano Pontífice (Padrenuestro o Credo). • Confesión Sacramental. Una misma confesión sirve para alcanzar varias indulgencias. Puede hacerse 15 días antes o después de la visita a la Catedral de Santiago. • Comunión Eucarística, para cada una de las indulgencias.
  38. 38. El abrazo • La vista nos lleva al Altar Mayor, que rodeamos por el lado derecho para subir a dar un abrazo a la imagen del Apóstol que preside el templo. ¡Gracias amigo Santiago, hermano Santiago, por ayudarme a llegar hasta aquí! ¡Gracias por tu persona, por tu compañía, por tu testimonio, por tu legado! • http://www.catedraldesantiago.es/es/ritos-del- peregrino
  39. 39. El Pórtico de la Gloria Entrando en el templo, te recibe esta magnífica obra del románico que representa la Historia de la Salvación. A la izquierda, el deseo de la venida de Cristo, simbolizado por cuatro profetas del Antiguo Testamento. A la derecha, el anuncio de Cristo por cuatro Apóstoles; es el Nuevo Testamento. En medio está el Señor, rodeado de su gloria. Él es el templo, el mediador entre Dios y los hombres, el sacerdote. Él sostiene la puerta, Él nos pone en comunicación con la vida divina, por Él entramos en la verdadera vida a través de la fe. En la columna central, el parteluz, Santiago, el Apóstol, el enviado de Cristo que nos ha transmitido esa fe. Entra por la fe, por la puerta, que es Cristo, diciendo: “Creo en un solo Dios...”
  40. 40. Cadenas – Símbolo de Navarra
  41. 41. Cruz de los peregrinos
  42. 42. Albergue de Peregrinos de los Padres Reparadores
  43. 43. Iglesia del Crucifijo (Puente La Reina)
  44. 44. Jesús en una cruz en forma de pata de oca
  45. 45. Juego de la oca
