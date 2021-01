I am available to present on Zoom (Elton@EltonSherwin.com)



California has had 25 times more deaths, per capita, than the Pacific-rim democracies.

What did Governor Newsom fail to do?



I read 100s of reports from South Korea, Taiwan and Japan and concluded…

The Pacific rim democracies that have contained major outbreaks of COVID-19 have taken a set of actions that together have proven amazingly effective.