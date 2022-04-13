Laravel 9_ Unlock the Exciting Features Here!.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
Laravel has been in the market for years now, and it has gained great popularity and the trust of users. Being a highly scalable platform, it is putting efforts into introducing new releases with new features and functionalities. With Laravel 9, there are many new features that you need to explore for better outcomes in the business. The framework beings a new major release every year. Read More: https://www.elsner.com/laravel-9-unlock-the-exciting-features-here/

  1. 1. Laravel 9: Unlock the Exciting Features Here! Elsner Technologies
  2. 2. Laravel 9: Unlock the Exciting Features Here! ● Laravel has been in the market for years now, and it has gained great popularity and the trust of users. Being a highly scalable platform, it is putting efforts into introducing new releases with new features and functionalities. ● With Laravel 9, there are many new features that you need to explore for better outcomes in the business. The framework beings a new major release every year. ● In this blog, we will share with you insights into Laravel and its key features with the Laravel 9 release notes.
  3. 3. What is Laravel Development? It is an open-source PHP framework designed to make the process of web apps faster and easier with its unique features. The ecosystem has built-in functionalities and various compatible extensions and packages. Laravel has been growing rapidly in the past few years, and many developers are adopting it to streamline the development process.
  4. 4. What are the New Features in Laravel 9? Some of the newest features that you might see in the Laravel 9 Release notes are: 1. Minimum PHP Requirement The new version has some requirements to run successfully. It requires Symfony 6.0, the minimum requirement for PHP 8, and would be restricted similarly for Laravel 9. 2. Anonymous Stub Migrations Laravel 8.37 brought a new feature known as Anonymous Migration that helps to prevent migration class name collisions. This issue was that when you try to recreate the database from scratch, numerous migrations with the same class name can create problems. The new stub migration eliminates this collision. Laravel now supports anonymous class name migration files. This is the default behaviour in Laravel 9 when you execute the “php artisan make: migration”. 3. Query Builder Interface Laravel 9 has a new Query Builder Interface. The type hinting is highly reliable for static analysis, code completion, and refactoring in the IDEs. There was a lack of shared interface or inheritance between BuilderQuery, EloquentRelation, and EloquentBuilder.
  5. 5. 4. New Helper Functions Once you install Laravel 9, you will see two new global helper functions to_route() and str(). You take help from the Laravel Development services to unlock its benefits. Developers earn great benefits from the new query builder interface for the type hinting, static analysis, and refactoring in the Laravel 9. 5. New Design for the routes: list The command is included in Laravel, but it has some huge and complex routes that make it messy for the developers to view in the console.
  6. 6. What are the Advantages of Using Laravel? Laravel has built around functionalities like customer communication, security, and more. Thousands of PHP development services globally keep this platform as their development ecosystem. It is an open-source backbone that means it has innovations in the framework. Let us look at the top benefits of using this platform: 1. Seamless User Authorization and Authentication When visitors log in to the website to make a purchase, they must take action effortlessly and complete transactions securely. Sign-in systems slow or fast will cost you customers, and even a few seconds delay will affect your performance. Laravel has great authentication systems that allow customers to access resources securely in an elegant, easy-to-understand, smart, and user-friendly interface. 2. Faster Caching Integrations If you are committed to providing a great user experience on your website, it must have faster loading. Smooth cache systems are the key to this option. You might want to hire dedicated Laravel Developer to support the popular cache backend. Laravel helps to create multiple cache configurations that are ideal for large websites.
  7. 7. 3. Automate Testing Process One of the favourite parts of using Laravel is its testing protocols. It has built-in PHP unit support testing, and the phpunit.xml file is already set up inside the application. This gives the freedom to run expressive testing of the whole website. 4. Separate Presentation Codes and Business Logic Laravel integrations make life easier for the developers, especially the Artisan tool. The tool enables generating the basic MVC files and forming custom commands. Artisan manages repetitive and time- consuming programming tasks. 5. Smart Scheduling To ensure it works smoothly, your platform has to handle accounting, order fulfilment, and cleaning of old communications. One of the convenient benefits of the Laravel framework is the command scheduler. This helps to schedule the form of the command with the Laravel, and it only requires a single Cron entry on the server. 6. Collaborative Through Laravel 9 release notes, you might understand it has a dual programming structure. This means it allows the staff’s design to make changes effortlessly and create responsive solutions for the business.
  8. 8. The EndNote! ● You must understand Laravel 9 benefits for business. It will be introducing many other future improvements and features that might not be listed. You get significant changes, features, and big fixes to make the ecosystem better with every release. ● Before installing the update, you must explore the Laravel 9 Release Notes to understand the basic listing of features. Elsner has great Laravel experts to help you in the whole process and keep you updated with every release. ● Hope you find it informative! Reach us now to get more insights about Laravel 9.
  9. 9. Contact us: Media Contact : Company name : Elsner Technologies Pvt. Ltd Website : https://www.elsner.com/ Email : sales@elsner.com Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ElsnerTechnologiesPvtLtd Twitter: https://twitter.com/Elsnertech

