Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOBERANIA Y SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Universidad en Casa Prof. Elisabeht Romero  Definición de Seguridad y Soberanía Agroali...
SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA RAZONES PARA PRODUCIR ALIMENTOS
DEFINICIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA SEGUN La FAO. “Cuando toda la gente, en todo momento, tiene acceso físico y económi...
DEFINICION DE SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA SEGÚN ART. 4 DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA. “Es la capac...
DEFINICION DE SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA ART. 5 DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA.  La soberanía ali...
Importancia de la SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA “ Es importante para nuestra nación cultivar alimentos, alimentar a nuestra poblac...
PRINCIPIOS DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA Disponibilidad y acceso oportuno de los alimentos Derecho a producir y...
El sector agrícola en nuestro país tuvo una producción récord de 2.300 millones de toneladas de granos en 2007, un 4% más ...
¿CUALES SON LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA?
CAUSAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA
CAUSAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA
¿ ES REALMENTE POSIBLE LLEGAR A UNA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA EN NUESTRO PAIS ? ¡¡¡ NOSOTROS CREEMOS QUE SI, SIEMPRE Y CUANDO ...
PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  La Agroecología: Seguir el modelo agroecológico, La agricultura debe est...
PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Incentivar la producción de rubros para los cuales tenemos fortaleza com...
 Incentivar al sector ganadero….
PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Los insumos no pueden ser los mismos utilizados desde la revolución Verd...
PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Es necesario invertir en ciencia y tecnología, así como también en nuevo...
POLITICAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA AGROALIMENTARIA  Reducción de las importaciones de rubros Como el trigo soy...
POLITICAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA AGROALIMENTARIA  Incentivar a la generación a nuestra propia genética de an...
ALTERNATIVAS A LA CRISIS
ALTERNATIVAS A LA CRISIS
Prof. Elisabeht Romero Email: profe. elisabehtromero @gmail.com Instagram@elisabeht.romero twitter @elisaromegua Faceb...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
May. 20, 2021

Soberania y Seguridad Alimentaria

Unida I- Clase 1: Unidad Curricular Proyecto Formativo I, que forma parte de la malla curricular del PNF Agroalimentación - UPT José Antonio Anzoategui

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Soberania y Seguridad Alimentaria

  1. 1. SOBERANIA Y SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Universidad en Casa Prof. Elisabeht Romero  Definición de Seguridad y Soberanía Agroalimentaria (SSA)  Principios de SSA  Políticas en materia de seguridad y soberanía agroalimentaria  Consecuencias de la crisis alimentaria  Causas de la crisis  ¿Es posible llegar a una Soberanía alimentaria?  Premisas para alcanzar la Soberanía alimentaria  Alternativas a la crisis CONTENIDO
  2. 2. SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA RAZONES PARA PRODUCIR ALIMENTOS
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN DE LA SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA SEGUN La FAO. “Cuando toda la gente, en todo momento, tiene acceso físico y económico a suficiente alimento nutricional y en forma segura, con el fin de suplir sus necesidades dietéticas y preferencias alimenticias para una vida activa y saludable”
  4. 4. DEFINICION DE SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA SEGÚN ART. 4 DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA. “Es la capacidad efectiva que tiene el Estado, en corresponsabilidad con el sector agroalimentario nacional, para garantizar a toda la población, la disponibilidad, acceso, distribución equitativa de los alimentos de manera estable, que aseguren las condiciones físicas y emocionales adecuadas para el desarrollo humano integral y sustentable”. ¿CUMPLE EL ESTADO VENEZOLANO ACTUALMENTE CON ESA RESPONSABILIDAD?
  5. 5. DEFINICION DE SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA ART. 5 DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA.  La soberanía alimentaria es el derecho inalienable de una nación a definir y desarrollar sus propias políticas agrarias y alimentarias apropiadas a sus circunstancias especificas, a partir de la producción local y nacional, respetando la conservación de la biodiversidad productiva y cultural, garantizando el acceso oportuno y suficiente de alimentos a toda la población
  6. 6. Importancia de la SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA “ Es importante para nuestra nación cultivar alimentos, alimentar a nuestra población. ¿Pueden ustedes imaginar un país que no fuera capaz de cultivar alimentos suficientes para alimentar a su población?. Sería una nación expuesta a presiones internacionales, una nación vulnerable.  Y por eso cuando hablamos de agricultura nacional, en realidad hablamos de una cuestión de seguridad nacional“  (George Bush, julio 27 de 2001)
  7. 7. PRINCIPIOS DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANÍA AGROALIMENTARIA Disponibilidad y acceso oportuno de los alimentos Derecho a producir y consumir los alimentos propios del territorio nacional Producción sustentable El trabajo como elemento principal de la producción social agrícola Garantía a las futuras generaciones Estructura agrícola territorializada Función preferentemente social de las políticas agroalimentarias Incentivo de nuevas formas de producción Condiciones justas para el intercambio y la distribución
  8. 8. El sector agrícola en nuestro país tuvo una producción récord de 2.300 millones de toneladas de granos en 2007, un 4% más que el año anterior. Desde 1961, la producción mundial de cereales (maíz, arroz, trigo, cebada, sorgo) se ha triplicado, mientras que la población se ha duplicado. Se produce suficiente cantidad de alimentos en el mundo. Sin embargo, no llega a quienes los necesitan. La gente consume directamente menos de la mitad de la producción mundial de granos. La mayor parte se utiliza para consumo animal y cada vez más para biocombustibles a través de cadenas industriales en gran escala. Soberanía alimentaria frente a la Crisis Global de alimentos
  9. 9. ¿CUALES SON LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA?
  10. 10. CAUSAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA
  11. 11. CAUSAS DE LA CRISIS ALIMENTARIA
  12. 12. ¿ ES REALMENTE POSIBLE LLEGAR A UNA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA EN NUESTRO PAIS ? ¡¡¡ NOSOTROS CREEMOS QUE SI, SIEMPRE Y CUANDO SE CUMPLAN LAS SIGUIENTES 5 PREMISAS !!!
  13. 13. PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  La Agroecología: Seguir el modelo agroecológico, La agricultura debe estar en equilibrio con el ambiente.  Romper con varios paradigmas: Por ejemplo cambio de los patrones de consumo; debemos acostumbrarnos a los alimentos que se producen en nuestro país. Sabemos que estos cambio no pueden hacerse de la noche a la mañana, ni a la fuerza, ya que las personas nos resistimos a los cambios
  14. 14. PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Incentivar la producción de rubros para los cuales tenemos fortaleza como lo son:
  15. 15.  Incentivar al sector ganadero….
  16. 16. PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Los insumos no pueden ser los mismos utilizados desde la revolución Verde. Debemos emplear los Bioinsumos: Como biofertilizantes, lombricultura, extractos vegetales, controladores biológicos, (hongos, nemátodos, e insectos), compostajes, entre otros. Que han demostrado ser muy eficiente para la productividad de los cultivos
  17. 17. PREMISAS PARA ALCANZAR LA SOBERANIA ALIMENTARIA  Es necesario invertir en ciencia y tecnología, así como también en nuevos talentos humanos y el rescate de los conocimientos populares y ancestrales de los agricultores
  18. 18. POLITICAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA AGROALIMENTARIA  Reducción de las importaciones de rubros Como el trigo soya; entre otros  Impulsar la compra de cosechas mediante convenios directos con los productores; con un pago justo y oportuno de las cosechas  Apoyo técnico, recopilación y sistematización de datos a nivel de campo para la determinación de los costos de producción  Incentivos para la producción de productos orgánicos  Incentivar la producción artesanal y los bancos locales de semilla
  19. 19. POLITICAS EN MATERIA DE SEGURIDAD Y SOBERANIA AGROALIMENTARIA  Incentivar a la generación a nuestra propia genética de animales adaptados a las condiciones tropicales  Convenios con las agroindustrias para la adquisión de las cosechas  Créditos para la adquisición de rubros estratégicos  Subsidios para la producción de rubros estratégicos  Programas de agricultura familiar  Mejorar los servicios básicos en las comunidades rurales, con el fin de reducir la migración hacia las grandes ciudades.
  20. 20. ALTERNATIVAS A LA CRISIS
  21. 21. ALTERNATIVAS A LA CRISIS
  22. 22. Prof. Elisabeht Romero Email: profe. elisabehtromero @gmail.com Instagram@elisabeht.romero twitter @elisaromegua Facebook Profe Elisabeht Romero ASESORÍAS

×