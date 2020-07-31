Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Things to do in Pondicherry
Beach Resort – Cheaper than therapy Pondicherry is a travel destination that provides peace of mind. Its urban architect...
Sightseeing In Pondicherry On Two Wheels Pondicherry provides fascinating tours around the French colonies by vintage cyc...
Sri Aurobindo Ashram It is a place in Pondicherry where you can find inner peace. It is a favorite hotspot for many peop...
Auroville – Spend A Day Auroville, the City of Dawn, was established by The Mother, the one who had inherited Sri Aurobin...
Promenade Beach – Enjoy a Beautiful Sunrise The tiny coastal city boasts of some beautiful and untouched beaches.  Addit...
154pearl Beach Resort, is an excellent resort choice. To book your stay click here : beach house for rent in ecr Chennai ,...
Things to do in pondicherry
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Things to do in pondicherry

45 views

Published on

Are you a born explorer? Then try to know the things do in Pondicherry.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Things to do in pondicherry

  1. 1. Things to do in Pondicherry
  2. 2. Beach Resort – Cheaper than therapy Pondicherry is a travel destination that provides peace of mind. Its urban architecture, French style, draws attention all over the world.  It is the place where it doesn’t disappoint you in exploring new things. Winter is the best season to explore Pondicherry. It is a perfect season for sightseeing and playing water sports in Pondicherry.
  3. 3. Sightseeing In Pondicherry On Two Wheels Pondicherry provides fascinating tours around the French colonies by vintage cycles. You can explore the Muslim Quarter, various cultural centers, and its historical places.  Exploring things on a bicycle is an astonishing experience.
  4. 4. Sri Aurobindo Ashram It is a place in Pondicherry where you can find inner peace. It is a favorite hotspot for many people in the world. One can view the various exhibitions and watch videos on the life & works of Sri Aurobindo once here. Tourists can also visit the bookshop & souvenir shop to buy books, greeting cards, incense, perfumed candles, and essential oils.
  5. 5. Auroville – Spend A Day Auroville, the City of Dawn, was established by The Mother, the one who had inherited Sri Aurobindo spiritual legacy.  It is a settlement where people from different nations can come and live in harmony. In India that should be on every nature lovers and peace seeker’s bucket list.  Matri Mandir is a huge golden sphere whose center is a great crystal.
  6. 6. Promenade Beach – Enjoy a Beautiful Sunrise The tiny coastal city boasts of some beautiful and untouched beaches.  Additionally, the city has many beachside promenades. All this adds up to some wonderful locations to observe some of the most amazing sunrises in the country.  But do not miss the sunrise for watching the sunrise from the vast expanse of the Bay of Bengal is one of the best things to do in Pondicherry.
  7. 7. 154pearl Beach Resort, is an excellent resort choice. To book your stay click here : beach house for rent in ecr Chennai , beach house for rent in Mahabalipuram , best beach house in Pondicherry

×